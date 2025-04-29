Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day details reportedly leaked

The Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day details have reportedly been leaked. While Pawmi was revealed to be the mon in focus for May Community Day, further details have apparently been leaked online. The most exciting piece of news for fans is that the exclusive move for Pawmot is reportedly going to be Brick Break.

Other details about May Community Day have been leaked as well. This includes boosted hatch distance, rewards on catching Pokemon, and an easier method to get Pawmot.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day details have reportedly leaked online

The reported leak comes from the Pokeminers discord chat, where they have shared that Pawmot would get Brick Break as an exclusive move. Brick Break is a Fighting-type Charged Move that has 40 base power in both PvP (Trainer Battles) and PvE (Gyms and Raids). Any Pawmot that evolves from the start of Community Day until 18 May 2025, 10 pm local time will learn Brick Break.

Additionally, apparent information from this leak indicates that the method of evolving Pawmo to Pawmot has changed. Currently, players need to walk 10km with Pawmo as their Buddy and give it 100 Candy to evolve it into Pawmot. However, during May Community Day, this distance will reportedly be reduced to 1km. There is no news about whether this will become a permanent change.

Other noteworthy leaks include hatch distance of Eggs incubated during the event will seemingly be 1/4th of their original requirement. Also, apparently, catching Pokemon will lead to players getting double the Candy.

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

