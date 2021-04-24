Behind all of the dastardly deeds of Team GO Rocket is their boss, one of the toughest challenges in Pokemon GO, Giovanni.

There were issues with Team GO Rocket encounters, causing Niantic to remove them from Pokemon GO for quite some time. Those issues have been resolved and the villainous team has returned to the mobile game.

Once trainers defeat all three Team GO Rocket Leaders, or by making a purchase, to get the Super Rocket Radar, Giovanni will be available for battle. As the boss of this evil team, expect his roster of Pokemon, including a Legendary, to be trouble.

The best counters to use against Giovanni in Pokemon GO - April 2021

Image via Niantic

Giovanni's Pokemon

Persian

Kangaskhan/Nidoking/Garchomp

Shadow Zapdos

Counters

Persian

Image via The Pokemon Company

Persian will always be Giovanni's first Pokemon in Pokemon GO. As a pure Normal-type, it is pretty easy to take care of with a Fighting-type. Use Lucario, Machamp, Blaziken, or Hariyama for a quick victory over Persian.

Kangaskhan

Image via The Pokemon Company

Giovanni's second Pokemon can rotate between a choice of three. If it happens to be Kangaskhan, any of the previously mentioned Fighting-types will be perfect. Kangaskhan is no match for Conkeldurr, Machamp, Lucario, or Hariyama.

Nidoking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoking is a super powerful Poison/Ground-type. While it can be a dangerous foe, the right Pokemon can counter it quite well. Empoleon, Jirachi, Kyogre, and Dialga are good choices. Keeping any of the Fighting-types from above that may have a Ground-type move will also do.

Garchomp

Image via The Pokemon Company

This Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon is one of the deadliest in all of Pokemon GO. It may be the toughest challenge, but it can be dispatched with some Ice-type attacks. Articuno, Glaceon, Gardevoir, and Dragonite make good counters for Garchomp.

Shadow Zapdos

Image via Niantic

April sees Giovanni end his battles in Pokemon GO with a Shadow Zapdos. Due to the issues with Team GO Rocket, Shadow Zapdos will once again appear in June to make up for the missed time. While April finishes up, though, trainers can take it on with Rock-type moves from Aggron, Rhyperior, Tyranitar, or Rampardos.