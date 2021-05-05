The best team to use against Giovanni in Pokemon GO in May 2021

As of May 2021 in Pokemon GO, Giovanni has changed his lineup of Pokemon to defeat, including the long-awaited Shadow Moltres.

Giovanni is the villainous Team GO Rocket Boss of Pokemon GO. Trainers can battle Giovanni after they have defeated Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. However, they will need to complete the Looming in the Shadows research tab in order to obtain the Super Rocket Radar. After locating Giovanni, trainers will need a specific lineup of Pokemon in order to defeat him and get the chance to catch the Shadow Moltres.

What Pokemon Team to use Against Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Giovanni's Lineup consists of a few different Pokemon, but starts with his beloved Persian. Persian’s strongest moves are Scratch and Return. It is weak against fighting moves, and one of the strongest Pokemon to use against Persian is Lucario. Once Persian is defeated, the second round will be against one of the following three; Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp.

Similar to Persian, Kangaskhan is weak to fighting moves, and resistant to ghost moves. The best Pokemon to fight against Kangaskhan is Lucario with moves like Counter and Aura Sphere being quite effective.

If Giovanni chooses Nidoking, expect him to use Poison Jab and Earthquake as attacks. Nidoking is vulnerable to water and resistant to fighting moves, making the ideal Pokemon to counter it Landorus, with moves like Extrasensory and Earth Power.

Lastly, Garchomp is the final option for Giovanni in Pokemon GO. Garchomp is a dragon type and countered by strong Fairy and Ice types, the best Pokemon you can choose is Gardevoir and Clefable, or Psychic Pokemon such as Celebi or Jynx.

The final Shadow Pokemon to defeat will be Moltres in Pokemon GO. There are two possible lineups that will be most effective against on Moltres. The first lineup will have Lucario, with Counter and Power Punch, the second would be Galarian Darmanitan, with Ice fang and Avalanche, and Rhyperior, with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker. The second lineup will have Machamp, with Counter and Cross Chop, Mewtwo, with Confusion and Ice Beam, and Rampardos, with Smack Down and Rock Slide.

With all of this in mind, keep revives handy in case there's a need to defeat him more than a few times, as all trainers have needed do this once or twice in Pokemon GO.

Power your Pokemon up to increase the damage that they inflict, and make sure you have those berries handy when you finally defeat Giovanni and get the chance to capture the new Shadow Moltres.