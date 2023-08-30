5 things Pokemon GO players would love to see in Season 12 Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO's latest season, known as Adventures Abound, is expected to kick off on September 1, 2023, and continue until December 1, 2023. With just a few days until it begins, players are getting ready for a new phase of content, Pocket Monsters, and other gameplay additions. But what can trainers expect to see when the campaign begins in earnest?

To put things plainly, Niantic hasn't been forthcoming about Pokemon GO's new season. The company has been pretty clear about the addition of the Paldea region's starter creatures, but little else has been divulged.

Regardless of Niantic keeping things close to the chest, Pokemon GO players certainly have a wishlist of additions and changes they'd like to see in Adventures Abound. There may not be consensus, but some topics are certainly generating plenty of buzz.

Changes and debuts Pokemon GO players would love to see in the Adventures Abound season

1) The debut of the Galar region starters

Galar's starter species remain completely missing in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players certainly don't seem upset about the Paldea region's starters (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly) being added tot he game in the Adventures Abound season, but it seems like Niantic may have overlooked a certain other set of creatures. Specifically, the starters from the Galar region of Pokemon Sword and Shield remain are still absent.

Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble still have their fans, and it's somewhat baffling as to why Niantic has seemingly skipped over a generation of starters. Sure, bringing the Paldean starters into the title capitalizes on the presence of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but there are plenty of fans who still love their Galarian starters.

Though it may be too much to ask to drop two generations' worth of starter species in one Pokemon GO season, the Galar trio certainly deserves their moment. Some players have argued for years that their time in the spotlight should've been much sooner.

2) Addition of the shiny Galarian Birds

The Galarian versions of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are three of the toughest creatures to obtain in Pokemon GO. They can only be spawned via the Daily Adventure Incense and have incredibly low catch rates coupled with a remarkably high chance to flee the encounter.

These three Pokemon also have shiny variants reminiscent of their Kanto region counterparts, but not within Niantic's mobile title yet. Although it's already incredibly challenging to get one of these species as is, some hardcore trainers would love nothing more than the chance to get their shiny variants as well.

3) More incentives from Daily Adventure Incense

Pokemon GO's Daily Adventure Incense could use a bit of work (Image via Niantic)

The Daily Adventure Incense was a great idea in theory for Pokemon GO players but hasn't been as useful in practice. Sure, the incense provides some exclusive Pocket Monster spawns that include the incredibly difficult-to-find (and catch) Galarian Legendary Birds, but that's about all.

Trainers have remarked online for months that the Daily Adventure Incense doesn't offer much, especially considering the immense rarity of the Galarian Bird Trio. However, perhaps Niantic can increase the spawn rates of the birds, expand the pool of exclusive Pokemon spawns, or provide new rewards for using Daily Adventure Incense in general.

4) An honest look at remote raiding

Remote raiding is still a sore spot for many Pokemon GO players (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players haven't forgotten the sting of Niantic's controversial changes to remote raiding, increasing the price of Remote Raid Passes and imposing a daily limit on how many remote raids can be done in a day. Since then, fans have decried Niantic's move and weren't impressed when remote raid limits were increased during events.

Although the Pokemon GO developers have stood their ground on this contentious issue, they shouldn't completely ignore all of the aspects of remote raiding going forward. There are still changes that can be made that can help out the game's community while keeping Niantic's core focus on in-person raiding intact.

However, whether Niantic is willing to provide some concessions to its player base is another story. Only time will tell.

5) An overhaul of the Route system

The Routes feature hasn't exactly captivated fans as intended (Image via Niantic)

Routes are a fairly new addition to Niantic's landmark game, allowing players to create and undertake various routes around real-world locations to encounter Pokemon spawns and obtain rewards, including Zygarde Cells. Be that as it may, trainers have been fairly indifferent to the feature's implementation.

Put plainly, aside from the ability to collect cells for the Legendary Pokemon Zygarde, players haven't been impressed with the rewards. Sometimes, trainers walk countless kilometers just for uninspiring wild Pokemon spawns and a few extra candies, buddy hearts, and experience points.

By improving various aspects of Routes, players can be brought around to using the feature more often. Perhaps Niantic can improve the spawn variety of different routes, give extra rewards for distance traveled, or even introduce rare Pokemon like Legendaries for completing particularly long routes.

The options to revamp and make Routes a core part of the mobile title are on the table, Niantic simply needs to implement them. What better time to do so than during a season centered on adventure and exploration?