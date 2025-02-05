Top 5 Vivilion designs you should look for during Pokemon GO's Scattered to the Winds event

Vivillon is arguably the most complicated Pokemon to ever come to Pokemon GO. Having 18 available forms for players to find and collect, the game's upcoming Scattered to the Wind event, taking place from February 18th until the 20th, will technically add more to the roster.

This event is bringing Vivillon and the family's shiny forms to the popular mobile title, technically doubling the variants Vivillon players can add to their collection. Here are five designs that Vivillon players may want to find first. Since there is no stat difference between versions, it ultimately comes down to preference.

Top 5 Vivillon designs players can find in Pokemon GO

5) Modern

Modern Vivillon is one of the more common variants players may find, despite being a regional variant (Image via Niantic)

Modern Vivillon can be found once players pin enough postcards from the eastern United States. Many players may already have this variant without even trying if they live in places with a high concentration of Pokemon GO fans.

This pattern features a mainly-red color scheme, with colored details around the edge, which kind of resembles a nervous smiley face on the Bug-type's wingspan.

4) Monsoon

Monsoon Vivillon is much rarer, being exclusive to postcards from Southeast Asia (Image via Niantic)

Monsoon Vivillon can be encountered after players pin enough postcards from Southeast Asia, and then evolve their Spewpa. Unless players travel frequently or have friends from the region, this form will be incredibly hard to find, even being a rare sight in the main series.

Monsoon Vivillon is a bit more unique compared to the rest, due to its grey and gloomy color scheme, compared to the typically light-hearted and bright colors the other variants of Vivillon present themselves with. This uniqueness may make it a high-value monster among collectors.

3) Ocean

Ocean Vivillon is exclusive to small islands, making it hard to find for several players (Image via Niantic)

Ocean Vivillon is a variant of the creature available from pinning postcards from Hawaii, Madagascar, or the Galapagos Islands. Having such tight restrictions, many players may find that getting this form is more trouble than it is worth unless they are native to the area.

While it may seem out of reach for many Pokemon GO users, Hawaii is a common vacation spot during Spring Break, so younger players may soon have the chance to get one. While the Scattered to the Winds event will be long gone by then, Ocean Vivillon will always be available to find.

2) Icy Snow

Icy Snow Vivillon is the best of a common design gimmick observant players may notice (Image via Niantic)

Icy Snow Vivillon is available once players pin enough postcards from Northern Canada, Northern Europe, and Greenland. This particular form features a pure-white color scheme with darker particles in the upper half of Vivillon's wings.

Players who look at every form of Vivillon will quickly notice that many designs sport the same pattern of contrasting colors and some specks on the creature's top half. River, Tundra, and Polar are all guilty of being the same with different colors as well, but Icy Snow's pure white coloring does a great job of hiding this while being somewhat satisfying to see in a minimalist context.

1) Sun

Sun Vivillon is a perfect mix of visually appealing, while still being difficult to obtain for non-native users to the area (Image via Niantic)

Players can evolve a Sun Vivillon in Pokemon GO after pinning enough postcards from Southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Belize, Zimbabwe, and the Northern Territory of Australia. This design features appealing bright yellow, red, and orange colors, making it fun to look at.

Much like Ocean Vivillon, it may be easier for players to get their hands on Sun Vivillon in the spring break season, as these locations are popular vacation destinations for Western players. However, the Scattered to the Winds event will give many users native to the area the perfect opportunity to find a Shiny Sun Vivillon.

