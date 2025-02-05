  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Top 5 Vivilion designs you should look for during Pokemon GO's Scattered to the Winds event

Top 5 Vivilion designs you should look for during Pokemon GO's Scattered to the Winds event

By Lukus Herblet
Modified Feb 05, 2025 04:33 GMT
Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Vivillon is coming back to Pokemon GO in the new Scattered to the Winds event (Image via Niantic)

Vivillon is arguably the most complicated Pokemon to ever come to Pokemon GO. Having 18 available forms for players to find and collect, the game's upcoming Scattered to the Wind event, taking place from February 18th until the 20th, will technically add more to the roster.

This event is bringing Vivillon and the family's shiny forms to the popular mobile title, technically doubling the variants Vivillon players can add to their collection. Here are five designs that Vivillon players may want to find first. Since there is no stat difference between versions, it ultimately comes down to preference.

sk promotional banner

Top 5 Vivillon designs players can find in Pokemon GO

5) Modern

also-read-trending Trending
Modern Vivillon is one of the more common variants players may find, despite being a regional variant (Image via Niantic)
Modern Vivillon is one of the more common variants players may find, despite being a regional variant (Image via Niantic)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Modern Vivillon can be found once players pin enough postcards from the eastern United States. Many players may already have this variant without even trying if they live in places with a high concentration of Pokemon GO fans.

This pattern features a mainly-red color scheme, with colored details around the edge, which kind of resembles a nervous smiley face on the Bug-type's wingspan.

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

4) Monsoon

Monsoon Vivillon is much rarer, being exclusive to postcards from Southeast Asia (Image via Niantic)
Monsoon Vivillon is much rarer, being exclusive to postcards from Southeast Asia (Image via Niantic)

Monsoon Vivillon can be encountered after players pin enough postcards from Southeast Asia, and then evolve their Spewpa. Unless players travel frequently or have friends from the region, this form will be incredibly hard to find, even being a rare sight in the main series.

Monsoon Vivillon is a bit more unique compared to the rest, due to its grey and gloomy color scheme, compared to the typically light-hearted and bright colors the other variants of Vivillon present themselves with. This uniqueness may make it a high-value monster among collectors.

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during GO Gigantamax battles

3) Ocean

Ocean Vivillon is exclusive to small islands, making it hard to find for several players (Image via Niantic)
Ocean Vivillon is exclusive to small islands, making it hard to find for several players (Image via Niantic)

Ocean Vivillon is a variant of the creature available from pinning postcards from Hawaii, Madagascar, or the Galapagos Islands. Having such tight restrictions, many players may find that getting this form is more trouble than it is worth unless they are native to the area.

While it may seem out of reach for many Pokemon GO users, Hawaii is a common vacation spot during Spring Break, so younger players may soon have the chance to get one. While the Scattered to the Winds event will be long gone by then, Ocean Vivillon will always be available to find.

Also read: How to get free Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon HOME

2) Icy Snow

Icy Snow Vivillon is the best of a common design gimmick observant players may notice (Image via Niantic)
Icy Snow Vivillon is the best of a common design gimmick observant players may notice (Image via Niantic)

Icy Snow Vivillon is available once players pin enough postcards from Northern Canada, Northern Europe, and Greenland. This particular form features a pure-white color scheme with darker particles in the upper half of Vivillon's wings.

Players who look at every form of Vivillon will quickly notice that many designs sport the same pattern of contrasting colors and some specks on the creature's top half. River, Tundra, and Polar are all guilty of being the same with different colors as well, but Icy Snow's pure white coloring does a great job of hiding this while being somewhat satisfying to see in a minimalist context.

Also read: All GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

1) Sun

Sun Vivillon is a perfect mix of visually appealing, while still being difficult to obtain for non-native users to the area (Image via Niantic)
Sun Vivillon is a perfect mix of visually appealing, while still being difficult to obtain for non-native users to the area (Image via Niantic)

Players can evolve a Sun Vivillon in Pokemon GO after pinning enough postcards from Southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Belize, Zimbabwe, and the Northern Territory of Australia. This design features appealing bright yellow, red, and orange colors, making it fun to look at.

Much like Ocean Vivillon, it may be easier for players to get their hands on Sun Vivillon in the spring break season, as these locations are popular vacation destinations for Western players. However, the Scattered to the Winds event will give many users native to the area the perfect opportunity to find a Shiny Sun Vivillon.

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी