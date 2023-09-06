EXCLUSIVE: 8TURN dishes on their second mini-album UNCHARTED DRIFT and how BTS’ Jungkook inspires them

The talented new K-pop boy group 8TURN may only be barely nine months old into the K-pop industry, but they exhibit the skills, charisma, wisdom, and tenacity of seasoned idols. The promising new group debuted on January 30, 2023, and consists of members Jaeyun, Myungho, Minho, Yoonsung, Haemin, Kyungmin, Yungyu, and Seungheon with their first mini-album 8TURNRISE, an ode to their group name.

On June 26, six months after their debut, the group made their smashing comeback with their second mini-album UNCHARTED DRIFT. True to the name of the title track, EXCEL, 8TURN has effectively excelled in every department, be it singing, dancing, rapping, performance, or presentation, delivering one of the strongest contenders for the album of the year.

Consisting of five tracks - World, Excel, Walk It Out, Sketch, and ING, 8TURN aims to explore unchartered territories and challenging scenarios, both literally and lyrically perfectly in sync with the verve, vigour and vivacity of their youth.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP's Anwaya, 8TURN dishes on their second mini-album UNCHARTED DRIFT, how BTS' Jungkook inspires them with his music, and their message for Indian TURNINGs.

Q) Congratulations on the success of your second EP UNCHARTED DRIFT. What was it like to make your first-ever comeback and how was that experience different from your debut?

YOON SUNG: I'm really happy that we had the chance to perform for the public again, and it hasn't been that long since our debut. Our debut album got a positive response from many people, so for this comeback, we put in a lot of effort to display an improved version of ourselves. I guess the difference between our debut and this album is that we are more relaxed on stage this time.

HAE MIN: First of all, it hasn’t been that long since we finished the promotion for our debut album, but I did feel a certain pressure as I wanted to show off to the public how much I’ve grown. Now, looking back at the past promotion period, I see all the little changes that I’ve made so I’m satisfied.

Also during my debut, I experienced nervousness due to the many unfamiliar aspects of each stage. Yet, presently, I find that these aspects have become more natural to me, making my work somewhat easier as they've become ingrained in my routine.

Q) Your latest title track EXCEL talks about choosing the hard road to achieve one’s goals, instead of resorting to a shortcut. How do you personally resonate with the themes explored in the track?

KYUNG MIN: On a personal level, I find the part that says, "We're finding our own way," resonates with me the most! I believe that carving out our unique path, just like the message of the song, aligns with our aspiration to showcase our distinct style. Also, it's fantastic that we're pioneering and shaping a fresh trend.

YUN GYU: In EXCEL's verse, there's a line that goes, "No one knows tomorrow," and I personally found this meaningful. While the future may be important, I believe the present is equally precious, so I was really able to relate to this lyric.

Q) Do you have a favorite song or lyric from UNCHARTED DRIFT?

JAE YUN: I enjoy the album's opening track, WORLD the most. It's 8TURN's first-ever intro song, and I have a special fondness for it because my narration is a part of it. YUN GYU contributed to the lyrics, and our unique viewpoint is intertwined within the song, making it interesting to interpret.

SEUNG HEON: My favorite is the track, WALK IT OUT. It's a hip-hop track with a catchy chorus that's hard to get out of your head! What's more, it's a song in which all the members showcase their rap skills! My favorite part of the lyrics is "The only comfort and lots of happiness" from ING. These words really capture the relationship between us and our fans.

Q) Your second EP experiments with multiple genres including alternative rock, hard rock, hip-hop, and gospel. Going forward, what genres do you want to experiment with next?

MIN HO: I'm interested in giving old-school hip-hop a shot! The dance moves of old-school hip-hop are really cool, and the music style matches my taste perfectly!

HAE MIN: I'd love to perform a high-energy song with a strong bass which takes root in the rock genre. My goal is to showcase our unique qualities through tracks that have a catchy rhythm, getting everyone pumped up from the very first listen!

Q) YUN GYU, you have penned the lyrics for the b-side track WORLD! What was it like to participate in the songwriting process only in your second album?

YUN GYU: I've had a strong desire to contribute to writing lyrics since our first album, and I'm thrilled to have had this wonderful opportunity. The entire process of writing lyrics was incredibly enjoyable, so if given the chance, I'm really looking forward to being part of the next album's production too!

Q) Do the rest of the members have a specific area of interest or experiment you would like to explore with your next comeback?

SEUNG HEON: Personally I’ve been practising lyric writing, so I would love to collaborate with YUN GYU and contribute to the lyrics.

YOON SUNG: I’m very interested in observing different dance styles, so if the opportunity arises, I'd love to take a shot at choreographing a song for our next album!

Q) MIN HO, you recently shared a screenshot of BTS member Jungkook's SEVEN. Would you consider him as one of your musical inspirations?

MIN HO: Since my trainee days, whenever I faced challenges, I found solace in BTS member Jungkook's songs. They helped me rediscover my own goals and dreams. His soothing voice provided me with comfort, inspiring me to strive to be that kind of person. With this in mind, I often sang his songs during monthly evaluations and practised a lot in the hopes of becoming an artist like him someday!

Q) 8TURN was the first boy group to debut in 2023. Do the members feel the pressure to lead the next generation of boy groups in K-pop?

MYUNG HO: I don’t really feel pressured. Rather, I’m enjoying every performance, confident that I’m presenting to the audience everything I’ve prepared.

JAE YUN: Not at all. I wouldn’t put it that we are taking the lead, but rather every team approaches the audience with their unique rhythm and music. That's why 8TURN aims to forge a new path with our distinct music and style. I hope you appreciate the distinctive color that 8TURN brings!

Q) 8TURN debuted in January this year and made their first comeback in June. What are some important lessons you have learnt in these six months and what are your goals for the remainder of 2023?

YOON SUNG: First of all, I've grown to appreciate and value our fans who have shown us love and support even more. Personally, I believe maintaining an unbreakable spirit is truly crucial! With this mindset, I'm determined to strive for the 2023 Rookie of the Year award with unwavering passion!

KYUNG MIN: I learned that maintaining that calmness on stage actually enhances my performance. Furthermore, I learned that the love and support we receive from fans is something we shouldn’t take for granted, so we should always cherish it. And I’m aiming for steady growth this year. I think that is the most difficult thing to do, so I would like to set that as my life goal, not only for this year.

Q) Finally, Do you have any plans on touring India in the future and any message you would like to convey to your Indian TURNINGs?

HAE MIN: We know that there are a lot of our fans in India who love and support us. If given the opportunity, I would love to visit India someday, greet every one of our fans there, and share the positive energy with them!

SEUNG HEON: If I get the chance, I'd really like to go to India and perform for our fans there! We'll be working hard until then, so please wait a little! Thank you for always supporting us, TURNINGs!

