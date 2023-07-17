"Talks about rising above the naysayers": In conversation with The Yellow Diary about the inspiration behind Mujhe Mere Naam se, global dreams & more

The Yellow Diary, an alternative rock band based in Mumbai, captivated their fans with the release of their latest track, Mujhe Mere Naam Se on 20 April 2023. This heartfelt song has already received an outpouring of love from their dedicated fanbase.

Mujhe Mere Naam Se tells the inspiring story of a young man who dreams of soaring high in life. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, he remains steadfast in his pursuit of success.

The track was inspired by the artist’s childhood memories when he didn’t get fair treatment from the people. But it also made him discover the power of self-belief and dreams. When discussing the meaning behind their new single, the artists pointed out:

“Talks about rising above the naysayers”

Composed, written, and sung by The Yellow Diary themselves, the track boasts a unique melody that resonates deeply with listeners, much like their other notable songs. Notably, the band has gained recognition for their poetic lyrics and distinctive musical style. Having released six songs across two EPs, they have also mesmerized audiences with their captivating live performances all over India.

The Yellow Diary is signed with Sony Music India and has a remarkable repertoire of popular songs under its belt, including hits like Sajni, Roz Roz, Tere Jeya Hor Disda, and Marz. Additionally, their track Buniyaad was featured in the blockbuster 2022 film Maja Ma, starring renowned actors Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, among others.

The Yellow Diary delves into their latest release

Mujhe Mere Naam Se, unraveling insights into their creative process, inspiration, and conveying a message to fans

The Yellow Diary (Image via Facebook/ The Yellow Diary)

In an exclusive conversation with Kumari Khushboo from SK Pop, The Yellow Diary provided insights into the artistic journey behind their latest song, Mujhe Mere Naam Se discussing their sources of inspiration, perspectives on AI-generated music, and offering a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes elements of their creative process.

The Yellow Diary members also expressed their ambition to become global stars, aiming to spread their unique musicality and messages to an even broader audience.

Q) First of all, congratulations on your latest release Mujhe Mere Naam Se. It’s an honor for Sportskeeda SK POP to chat with The Yellow Diary. Could you please introduce yourself to our SK POP readers?

Thank you so much! We are a band from Mumbai, India, that is constantly discovering ourselves with regards to our sound and our poetry. We're always trying to create fresher soundscapes while retaining the meaning and heart of the composition and lyrics.

Apart from that, we're a bunch of goofballs who love having a good time.

We have Rajan Batra on songwriting and lead vocals, Himonshu Parikh on Music Production, keys and backing vocals, Sahil Shah on drums, Stuart DaCosta on Bass and Harshvardhan Gadhvi on guitars.

Q) Your latest track is already making waves among Indian listeners. Could you share more about your latest track Mujhe mere Naam Se and anything you find most unique about this release?

Back in my school days, I've seen a fair share of bullying and people not believing in me. Every time someone didn't believe in me or looked down upon me, my self-belief and my inner voice would silence those noises, reminding me of my dreams and how much I wanted to achieve them.

With this song, we hope to tell everyone to never let someone else decide what you can or can't do. Go, catch those dreams.

The unique thing about this song is how the emotion we've wanted to capture, resonates with people in so many different ways.

Q) Mujhe mere Naam Se has a significant appeal that's motivating, vulnerable and joyful at the same time. For me, it's the journey of dreams, sacrifices and realizations. If you were to define this release in one phrase, what would it be?

Mujhe Mere Naam Se is a song that talks about rising above the naysayers and obstacles that try to put you down, and showing the world what you are made of.

Q) The music video of Mujhe mere Naam Se combines wonderful animation, meaningful lyrics, soothing composition and sounds, making it a massive hit among the audience. How did you come up with the idea of making such an interesting and visually appealing music video?

The Yellow Diary (Image via Facebook/ The Yellow Diary)

We were introduced to Hariom Verma’s animation style by our management at Shark & Ink a while back. We fell in love with it immediately. After just 1 Zoom call with Hariom where we explained to him what the core of the song meant, he came up with this beautiful concept.

And after a bit of back & forth and creative exchanges, we landed on what we have today.

Q) You also have many international fans because of the unique concepts and melodious tones that you bring with every release including Roz Roz with Shilpa Rao expressed through contemporary dance, another commendable track is your rendition of the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab’s Tere Jeya Hor Disda where a fan mentioned in the YouTube comments: 'This band is creating emotion through music'.

In Marz where The Yellow Diary portrayed a captivating concept - a fan mentioned 'INSANE. This band is history in the making'.

How do you feel when The Yellow Diary gets such love from the audience?

The Yellow Diary (Image via Facebook/ The Yellow Diary)

It feels absolutely amazing. When you present your music to the world, you’re basically putting a piece of yourself, your personality out there for people. And when someone actually resonates with your music, it’s like they are resonating with a part of us directly.

We don’t think of them as fans. We think of them as fam. We love them deeply and are always surprised and grateful for the amount of love they shower us with.

Q) After embarking on such a journey with love from fans and healing people worldwide via music, what's the next goal that The Yellow Diary would like to achieve through music?

Our journey thus far has been nothing short of a dream. But moving forward, we want to spread our wings outside the country as well. We want to represent our culture, our country, and our music on a global level.

The love and support we've gotten till now in our journey have given us so much more will to work even harder and look forward to even bigger dreams.

Q) I believe mental health is a big part of your music. In this era, people have gone through various phases recently, and sometimes music was the only thing for them to keep going on. What do you think the power of music is?

I think the power of music cannot be defined. It's huge. It's also amazing how the same song can touch two different people in completely different ways. We've had listeners tell us, that our music has helped pull them out of depression, and suicidal tendencies.

At the same time, we've been told by listeners how our music defines their love story. Or it reminds them of someone dear to them who has moved on, or it inspires them to get up and gun for their dreams.

All of these are such powerful emotions and powerful parts of someone's journey that we are blessed to be part of. It amazes us so much, that all we can do is just focus on making sure we stay true to our music and hope that people continue to find something in it for themselves.

Q) Could you share The Yellow Diary's upcoming projects or what's in there for your fans to explore while connecting with poetry and rock?

The Yellow Diary (Image via Facebook/ The Yellow Diary)

We have shifted gears from being on tour to now getting ourselves back into writing mode. Planning writing excursions too.

To say that we have new music coming out would be an understatement. Without being too vague, I think it’s best to stay glued to our social media.

Q) From your rookie days till now, when so many people know you, what is the significant change that you think is special in The Yellow Diary's career?

The biggest thing I feel is that we have a much larger team today, each person focussed on making our concerts much bigger and more epic and reaching more people.

Also, having management allows us to focus more on the music.

Q) In a group, where everyone has a specialty of their own as a musician. How do the members of The Yellow Diary balance their differences?

We all have a common goal of doing what’s best for the music. We have a policy that we try everyone’s ideas and make sure to listen to them before we decide whether they work or don’t. There is no ego in the studio and absolute honesty.

Everyone knows that the reason someone is rejecting an idea is just for the betterment of the song, and nothing else.

So there is an atmosphere of very productive idea exchanges till we’re all happy with what we made.

Q) The world has recently been witnessing AI and its different works. The music industry has not escaped from it either. What’s your take on AI making music?

Do you think it could be another advantage for the music industry or vice versa?

Definitely. Any technology, if understood well enough, can be used as a tool to enhance your craft. Nowadays, making music without the involvement of a computer in at least 1 step along the way is unimaginable.

But before they existed it was this whole new technology that musicians would've been wary of. It's the same with AI, I'm sure it will soon be incorporated into daily music-making, as a tool.

Q) Where do you see The Yellow Diary in the coming years in the global music industry?

The Yellow Diary (Image via Facebook/ The Yellow Diary)

We are always attempting at creating music that contributes to the world and hopefully resonates with people. The music industry is constantly evolving so we would always like to stay adaptable. Success does require hard work and luck. While the latter isn’t in our control we are just excited to see where our dedication and passion takes us.

We’ve been touring extensively across India for a while now so playing for the Indian diaspora outside of India seems like the next step. We are just waiting for the right opportunity.

Q) Thank you for sharing your thoughts with our Sportskeeda SK POP readers. Any message for The Yellow Diary fans?

We really appreciate all the love and support you’ll have given us so far. Thank you for listening to our music and attending our live shows.

We have a lot of new music lined up for you’ll. Expect a lot of new music from us this year.

Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage and interviews with artists like The Yellow Diary.