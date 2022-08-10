10 best games in Roblox for players who love pets

With 100 million monthly active users across 200 countries, Roblox's games are accessible in its virtual world and have attained a high level of engagement with their primarily young kid and adolescent audience. These fanatics play the Lego-like online game for more than a billion hours every month. Additionally, 50% of all current Roblox users play with their friends.

The developers' network for Roblox is excellent. It comes as no surprise that they have created a selection of distinctive pet games given their ability to create numerous really wonderful and engaging games.

There is a huge variety of pet games available on Roblox, from copies of well-known games to completely original experiences. Check out the top 10 animal/pet games on Roblox.

Players must try these games in Roblox if they love raising and taking care of pets

10) Royale High

It only took a few weeks after Royale High's release in 2017 for hundreds of people to discover it and start playing. Next came thousands, and after that millions.

Currently, a group of devoted fans creates beautiful goods for the Royale High universe, and the designer thinks that in the future, people will be able to launch their own businesses within this setting, such as clothing stores.

9) Wild Ocean

A user with the same identity created the Wild Ocean area on Roblox, and it is unquestionably quite similar to the Wild Savannah. The majority of the concepts from Wild Savannah are mainly taken from this animal game. However, players here are in charge of sea creatures rather than savannah animals.

They might also decide to go diving and engage in other such activities. Even though there isn't much of a survival aspect, the animal game is still enjoyable.

8) Meep City

MeepCity is a social hangout and role-playing environment created by Alexnewtron. It features references to and aspects of Disney's Toontown Online and Club Penguin in order to simulate a casual children's multiplayer online game.

MeepCity, developed by Alexnewtron and released in 2016, was the first Roblox game to surpass 1 billion users. These video games were presumably a big part of Alexnewtron's childhood, and they may hold a particular place in his heart. This is what motivated him to make MeepCity.

7) Livetopia

Players can roleplay in the game Livetopia. There are many different things players can do, like selecting their attire, role, and desired employment. To do all of that, they will need a lot of resources, which is where Livetopia codes come in quite handy.

Over 1.5 billion people have visited the game, and 2,560,159 players have marked it as a favorite. The game is available on console, mobile, and PC. There are 25 servers in Livetopia.

6) Pet Simulator

The Pet Simulator is made by BIG Games Simulators. A cat, dog, or rabbit can be the player's pet at the start of the game.

After choosing a pet, players must collect money and boxes strewn over the environment in order to buy new locations to explore or fresh eggs in order to get more pets to gather or trade. The game is extremely well-made and enjoyable to play.

5) Wild Savannah

One of the most well-liked and animal-related games on Roblox is called Wild Savannah, and it was made by user LudicrousCunningFox. Players are welcome to visit this bustling and roomy platform site at any time.

Layers control animals they find on the savannah and make use of them to live and survive. There are several different species players can control, and each has a different set of gaming features. They can either play as or against crocodiles, lions, tigers, or other creatures.

4) Holocene TS

Another amazing animal game developed by a Roblox user, The Immortal, HOLOCENE TS has recently grown in popularity. The test server is referred to as TS in the name. Even though the game is still in the development stage, it is still one of the most user-friendly Roblox animal game options.

This is a result of the incredibly high-quality construction and ongoing updates that include new mechanics and other awesome features.

3) Dinosaur World Mobile

This is a game designed to simulate the pre-historic times. Users can play as dinosaurs and many others in this animal game.

The character can be attacked by several dinosaurs and for several reasons. They have to manage problems like thirst, hunger, sleep, and many more. Players must carefully consider each of these aspects and make every effort to live as long as they can.

2) Animal Simulator

The title of the game gives players a good idea of what it's about and what they can expect to do while playing it. Animal Simulator, one of the most well-liked animal games on Roblox, was developed by Ragnar9878.

As the name suggests, players will be in control of animals and interacting with other players while they live their lives.

There is plenty of countryside to enjoy, and the pictures are quite gorgeous in terms of art style. Players and their friends can use a variety of animals for role-playing games and similar activities.

1) Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! set records earlier this year when it attracted hundreds of thousands of concurrent users after receiving an upgrade that added the ability to adopt pets. Almost every time players visit, they will see over 100,000 players playing together: getting pets, building their own homes, going to Adoption Island, and more.

While the creative director, Bethink, and the tech director, NewFissy have been Roblox players for a long time, they have only recently experimented with game development.

