5 best Knives to use in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Knives in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 are used by assassins and killers as melee weapons. They are used to immediately kill a target or victim by hurling or using a knife. Apart from knives, certain weapons such as Saw, Candy, Battle Axe, Pixel, Spider, Clockwork, and others are also called melee weapons in the game.

In Roblox Murder Mystery 2, rare knives are tough to obtain. Rare knives are harder to procure from boxes than Uncommon and Common weapons, although they are not as tough to obtain as Legendary and Godly weapons. Uncommon Weapons are one grade below Rare Weapons and Legendary Weapons are one grade above Rare Weapons.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Roblox Murder mystery 2 knives that are best suited for maximum kills

1) Hallowscythe

Hallowscythe is an ancient knife that can be obtained for 80,000 Candies by buying the last tier of the Halloween Event 2020. Since the event has concluded, it is now only available via trade.

The weapon appears to be part halberd and part scythe. It has a long and thin handle, and the knife's top blunt edge has a beak edge point. Black, grey, and orange make up the color palette of the knife.

The handle, top half of the blade, axe's edge, and middle part is all black, and the sections that fuse the knife together are grey. The other half of the scythe and axe, as well as the tip and top of the knife, are orange.

2) Elderwood Scythe

Initially, the Elderwood Scythe could be obtained by buying the last tier of the Halloween Event 2019 Main Event and finishing the Traveler Challenge, which required the player to spend 80,000 candies. However, since the event has concluded, now it can only be obtained through trading.

Elderwood Scythe looks like an old tree. The scythe's blade is purple and black with a couple of purple streaks mimicking a purple leaf, and the handle is bent and ragged like a tree stump.

3) Icebreaker

The Icebreaker is an ancient knife that could initially be obtained by purchasing the final tier of the Main Event with 70,000 Snow Tokens during the 2020 Christmas Event. However, it is currently only available through trade. It is the second ancient weapon that isn't a scythe, with Logchopper being the first.

The Icebreaker resembles a Battle Axe, but it is larger. The grip is slim, long, and purple in color, with a pointed frosty knob at the bottom. The axe resembles a labrys, with two ice-encased blades. It features a ghost face in the center that has silver horns, icy blue eyes, a black and slender nose, and sharp metal teeth.

4) Candy

Candy is a divine knife that can be obtained by unwrapping it from the 2015 Christmas Knife Box during the 2015 Christmas Event. Since the event has concluded, it is now only available through trade.

Candy has red and white stripes, similar to a traditional candy cane. It is adorned with a crimson bow in the center. Candy's design is based on the ROBLOX accessory, Candy Cane.

The following is a description of this knife in the game:

'When you grow up candy doesn't taste as good, so enjoy it now. And that thing adults say about too much candy giving you a stomach ache is a lie, btw.'

5) Chroma Fang

Chroma Fang is a Chroma knife that can be obtained by unpacking or trading it from Knife Box 2.

It has a spider attached to the knife's handle that, along with the rest of the knife, alternates in color. It is Chroma's take on the fang. This, like all other Chroma Weapons, may change colors.

Deathshard, Chroma Deathshard, Gingerblade, Chroma Gingerblade, and Winter's Edge all share a throw animation that is similar to Chroma Fang and Fang. This divine rarity weapon's estimated value is 225 seers and 250(supreme).

How to play Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is a skill-based Roblox game, as it relies heavily on the killer's positioning and discretion.

If a player is neither the police nor the murderer, they should stay close to the police, whoever they are. There is not much players can do but try to escape the killer, which means they should be near someone who can kill the killer or take the gun if the sheriff is dead. Players need to develop knife-dodging skills as well. Any player can be the killer, so players shouldn't put their faith in the police unless they are completely certain.

If the player is the police, being in the right place at the right time is crucial, but being aware of what is going on around is also important. Players should keep an eye on what is going on in the surrounding area, or players may get caught off-guard. Only the police can stop the killer.

The most difficult role in the game is the murderer, and if players have that role, they must be highly cunning and deceptive. If several people witness them killing someone, the police will be notified, making it more difficult for the player to sneak up on victims. The most crucial mission is to assassinate the police, as they are the only person who can stop the murderer in Roblox Murder Mystery 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far