5 best One Piece games on Roblox

The Roblox community creates a number of games inspired by various popular novels, video games, movies, series, anime, manga, fictional characters, and more. The titles on the platform are fun to play and are considered the perfect way to pass the time.

The article below covers games inspired by the popular manga series One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The manga was introduced in 1999, and has a longrunning anime adaptation as well. One of the reasons it is so popular is because it belongs to the action-comedy genre.

Read more to check out the titles inspired by One Piece that fans can explore and have a memorable gaming experience.

Best Roblox games inspired by One Piece, including Da Piece, True Piece, and more

1) Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruits is the first on the list as it is one of the most-played games on the platform. The title was developed by Gamer Robot Inc. in 2019, and has gained over 11.3 billion visits within the past few years.

This adventurous Roblox experience is all about becoming the best swordsman in the virtual world. Fans play to become the most powerful Blox Fruit user and train their characters to become the strongest to be able to fight against tough enemies. They can also have powerful boss battles along with sailing across the ocean in search of hidden secrets.

Currently, there are 2450 levels available in the title. It also consists of many Blox Fruits that give energy to players as they consume them. Every fruit has its own ability and can be bought from the dealer (in-game), and he restocks his supply with random options every four hours.

Readers who haven’t heard of the One Piece-inspired experienceshould definitely try it out and have fun with their friends.

2) King Legacy

Another One Piece-inspired game called Roblox King Legacy was released in 2019 by Ventures Lagoons. The multiplayer title can be played with up to 12 members connected to a single server, and has garnered over 1.9 billion visits through the years.

King Legacy is the second most played One Piece game on Roblox, and it's easy to see why. It is a good title to play casually because it has regular updates, offers a lot of fruits, a big world map, enjoyable fighting, and codes to keep the players moving forward.

With its questing and leveling structure, King Legacy significantly excels where many iterations of other One Piece games fall short. The talents aren't overly complicated and the quests are evenly spaced out, allowing for well-managed leveling up and actual casual pleasure.

Each playstyle is different because there are so many distinctive devil fruits, and learning which is the best adds an additional element of amusement.

3) Da Piece

Handsome Studios’ developed an amazing gameplay called Roblox Da Piece in 2022. The multiplayer experience can be played with up to 12 members connected to a single server.

Da Piece has gained over eight million visits within a few months of its arrival. The title gets frequent updates from the creators so players have better gameplay, bug fixes, and new codes to get free rewards.

It involves players sailing the seas searching for treasure and getting stronger along with their friends. The developers have described the game on the official website as follows:

"Will you falter through the seas, or will your journey be a breeze? Covering the mysteries will not be an ease. Do you have what it takes to become the strongest pirate? Or maybe you want to put bad guys away! All of this is accomplishable in Da Piece!"

Readers should try this amazing gaming experience to have fun sailing and unraveling secrets with their friends and other online players.

4) Grand Piece Online

Roblox Grand Piece Online was developed by Grand Quest Games in 2018. This single-player experience has garnered over 648 million visits within the past few years and is one of the most well-known games on the platform.

The title gets regular updates from the developers. Grand Piece Online involves players working towards their ideal build, challenging tough bosses while competing with others, and discovering hidden locations. Gamers will have to scavenge the land for precious valuables and exotic fruits known to empower their eaters.

Players will also have to hunt the pirates or either side with them. Readers who haven’t heard of the title should give it a try and explore the adventures on offer.

5) True Piece

DivineTempest developed a Roblox experience called True Piece in 2021. The multiplayer adventure game can be played with up to 12 members in one go. The title has gained more than 13 million visits within the past few years.

The developers have described the title on the official sites as follows:

"Welcome to True Piece, be a pirate or marine, obtain bounty or reputation to show your status increasing your offensive and defensive power! You are able to learn many different skills such as combat and weapon skills, explore the diverse world and fight bosses and obtain rare items to increase your battle power!"

True Piece currently has 500 levels, with bosses spawning every three minutes and fruits spawning every hour. Readers should give this fantastic experience a try and explore the virtual world of True Piece.

