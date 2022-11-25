5 best pets to own in Roblox Adopt Me! in 2022

The most popular Roblox game on the platform, Adopt Me!, was released in 2017 by DreamCraft. It is a multiplayer roleplaying game that allows up to 48 members to connect on a single server. It has gained more than 30 billion visits in recent years, making it the most played experience on the online platform.

This is a pet simulator that involves players adopting and raising pets, along with other activities that keep gamers engaged every time they play. This article focuses on the pets that players can own in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me! pets: Top 5 picks in 2022

1) Peacock

The Peacock in Roblox Adopt Me! is a legendary pet released in April 2021 that is currently available for 550 Robux (in-game currency). It is an S-Tier pet with bright colors.

Along with the Sloth (ultra-rare, released in September 2019), Kitsune (legendary, released in July 2020), Panda (ultra-rare, released in 2020), Cerberus (legendary, released in October 2020), Guardian Lion (legendary, released in 2021), Red Squirrel (ultra-rare, released in May 2021), Cobra (premium legendary, released in June 2021), Axolotl (legendary, released August 2021), and Winged Horse (legendary, released in May 2022), the Peacock is one of the pets in the Roblox pet shop that is not limited.

The bird pet has a dark blue body, a long neck with three blue crests, and a pair of eyes with white rings. It also has a yellow beak and feet. It has striped wings with white, black, and orange feathers. The Peacock also has nine tail feathers like a real peacock.

Here are the tricks learned by the Peacock:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

2) Queen Bee

The Queen Bee is also a legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me! obtained by purchasing Honey (a food item used to tame various kinds of bees) for 199 Robux or through trading.

This is an S-Tier pet, and players only have a 2.5% chance of obtaining it from Honey. Players can buy Honey to tame the bee from the Bee Adoption Center, which is located in the Coffee Shop. They can also buy other food items, such as Coffee and Tea, from the Coffee Shop.

The Queen Bee appears to be a round metallic blue with golden stripes. Its feet, antennae, wings, and stingers are also gold in color. It has a round head with large black eyes.

Here are the tricks learned by the Queen Bee:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Joy

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Side Flip

Full Grown - Spin

3) Giraffe

The Giraffe is a limited legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me! that was introduced in July 2019. Earlier, it was obtained by hatching the Safari Egg (a limited legendary egg, released in July 2019), which cost 750 Robux.

However, the egg is no longer available in the game, and the pet can only be obtained by trading with other members or by hatching any remaining Safari Eggs. Gamers only have a 3% chance of hatching a Giraffe from a Safari Egg.

The pet looks like a real giraffe. It is yellow with a dark brown pattern all over its body. It has four brown feet, two black eyes that look like beads, and a brown tail. Its ears are yellow in color with pastel pink on the inside.

The tricks learned by the Giraffe are as follows:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Bounce

Teen - Roll Over

Post-Teen - Backflip

Full Grown - Dance

The Giraffe was the first limited legendary pet, and the only one that could be hatched from a Safari Egg in Roblox Adopt Me!.

4) Ninja Monkey (Pet)

Ninja Monkey is another limited legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me!. It shouldn’t be confused with the Ninja Monkey NPC. It is a pet that was obtained in the Monkey Fairgrounds event (from May 2020 – June 2020).

In the event, players needed three Scroll Ingredients (ultra-rare ingredients) to transform a normal monkey into a Ninja Monkey. The ingredients could be obtained from Monkey Boxes (rare gifts from the event) that are worth 600 Robux. Since the event has ended, players can currently collect these pets by trading with older players.

The Ninja Monkey appears to be a normal monkey dressed as a ninja with a Kitsune Mask on each side of its head. Masks and ninja headbands can be traded separately.

Tricks learned by the Ninja Monkey are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Joyful

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

5) Dragon

Last on the list is the Dragon, which is a non-limited legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me!. It can be obtained through trading as well as hatching a Retired Egg (a rare egg, released in July 2022). The Dragon has many variations, such as Bat Dragon, Frost Dragon, Shadow Dragon, and more.

It has red skin with a beige-colored underbelly and two wings. Both wings have a red spur with three beige-colored wing membranes. It also has two grayish-black button eyes and two white fangs. It has four red-colored feet. Dragon has another popular re-skin called the Lavender Dragon.

Here are the tricks learned by the Dragon:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Bounce

Teen - Roll Over

Post-Teen - Backflip

Full Grown - Dance

The Dragon appears on top of the Dragon’s Castle house, and it will turn around depending on the direction the player is moving in.

