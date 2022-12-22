8 rarest pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me! is the most popular experience on the platform developed in 2017 by DreamCraft. The multiplayer role-playing game (RPG) can be played with up to 48 members connected to a single server.

The Roblox title has a maximum number of visits to date, i.e., 31.3 billion, and the number is regularly increasing. The well-known game is about raising and adopting pets, decorating houses, and role-playing in this virtual gaming world with friends and online mates.

The Roblox title is also popular with the number of pets it involves. These pets are divided into different categories. However, this article covers the eight rarest pets in Roblox Adopt Me! and how they are obtained.

These are the best in Roblox Adopt Me!

1) Monkey King

Monkey King is the rarest pet in Roblox Adopt Me! It is a limited legendary pet that requires three Staff Ingredients (legendary toy) and one Monkey (a rare pet) to be obtained. There is only a 5% chance for the Staff Ingredients to be unlocked through unboxing.

It costs 585 Robux (in-game currency) to get three Staff Ingredients (195 Robux each). Since its respective event has ended, the Monkey King can now only be obtained through trading. The pet is a yellow and tan-colored monkey with red and gold armor, inspired by “Sun Wukong” (a legendary Chinese figure).

The Monkey King also has a gold crown and two red feathers curly from the back. The tricks learned by the Monkey King are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Joy

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

2) Frost Fury

Frost Fury is a limited legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, which was introduced in December 2020 during the Winter Holiday Event (2020). The pet was for 800 Robux during the event and can now only be obtained through trading as the event is over.

Frost Fury is a long wingless white-colored dragon with a light cyan on his underbelly. The pet resembles the Frost Dragon (a limited legendary pet) by its color and the Dancing Dragon (a limited legendary pet) by its shape and model.

The pet has a short crystal blue tail, four small white feet, spikes along its back like icicles, and two blue horns on its head. It also has a pair of indigo-colored ears, a dark blue nose, small black eyes, and a pair of blue brows.

The tricks learned by Frost Fury are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

3) Queen Bee

A legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, The Queen Bee can be obtained by buying Honey (food item) worth 199 Robux or trading. The chances of obtaining a Queen Bee from the Honey is 2.5%.

The Queen Bee features a metallic round blue-shaped body with gold stripes and wings. It has a round head with big black bead eyes and two gold-colored antennae. The pet’s stinger and feet are also golden.

The tricks learned by the Queen Bee are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Joy

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Side Flip

Full Grown - Spin

4) Sabertooth

The limited ultra-rare pet was released on October 10, 2020, in Roblox Adopt Me! called Sabertooth. It can now only be obtained through trading or hatching the remaining Fossil Eggs (a limited legendary egg).

Users have a 15% chance of hatching an ultra-rare pet but only a 7.5% chance of obtaining a Sabertooth from the Fossil Egg. This pet has a coral-colored pet with a slightly yellow underbelly. It is stripped horizontally on its back and has two pairs of brown feet with the same colored tail tip.

Sabertooth has black eyes with a brown triangle shape on top, and its inner ears are also slightly yellow. Lastly, it has two long white teeth that can be seen sticking out downwards from its mouth.

The tricks learned by Sabertooth are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

5) Diamond Unicorn

A non-limited legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me! introduced on March 20, 2020, is called Diamond Unicorn. It was added to the game as part of the Star Rewards (Daily Rewards) program.

It can be obtained by hatching Diamond Egg (a legendary egg) with a 33.3% chance of hatching a Diamond Unicorn from the egg. It can also be obtained through trading. The pet is a recolor of the Unicorn (non-limited legendary pet). It has a metallic blue body with a golden horn, tail, and mane.

Day: During the day, the body of the Diamond Unicorn becomes silver-ish white in certain areas under the sun and returns to normal when indoors.

Night: During the night, the body becomes a non-metallic, dark blue color while the mane and tail become dark yellow.

The tricks learned by the Diamond Unicorn are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Bounce

Teen - Roll Over

Post-Teen - Backflip

Full Grown - Dance

6) Golden Dragon

The Golden Dragon is a legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, which was released on March 21, 2020. The pet can be obtained once a player reaches 660 login stars and claims a Golden Egg (a legendary egg) from the Star Rewards (Daily Rewards).

The Golden Dragon has a metallic gold color on the outside and sky blue on the inside of the body. It has inner wings and sky-blur-colored horns. During the night, it also becomes non-metallic, and the sky blue color is replaced with black, which makes its body yellow with black-colored horns, underbelly, and wing membranes.

The tricks learned by the Golden Dragon are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Bounce

Teen - Roll Over

Post-Teen - Backflip

Full Grown - Dance

7) Griffin

A legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me! called Griffin can be obtained by purchasing a game pass from the Pet Shop for 600 Robux. However, Griffin can now only be obtained through trading.

The pet has a white head with gray bushy eyebrows and black eyes, and it also has a pair of yellow feet and a beak. Dark brown wings with white edges and a light brown body.

The tricks learned by Griffin are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Bounce

Teen - Roll Over

Post-Teen - Backflip

Full Grown - Dance

8) Golden Rat

The Golden Rat is a limited legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me! that was a part of the Lunar New Year Event 2020. It is obtainable by buying Rat Boxes (legendary gifts) during the event. The box was worth 345 Robux and had a 6.66% chance of obtaining the Golden Rat from the Rat Box.

Pets are currently only available through trading. The tricks learned by the Golden Rat are:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Jump

Teen - Beg

Post-Teen - Dance 1

Full Grown - Dance 2

The pet is a rat that has an oval body with white fur. Oval ears that are golden on the inside but white on the outside, and a small round-shaped nose that is gold in color. Lastly, it has a golden tail and a pair of bead eyes.

