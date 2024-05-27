Action Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)

You can redeem Action Tower Defense codes to get free rewards in the game. The main objective of this Roblox experience is to protect your tower from waves of enemies. You have to build walls and attack towers to delay them, and then fight them to take them down. This can be a long process for new players since you start with nothing and need to build the inventory bit by bit. Using the rewards from the free codes, you can easily defeat the enemies in the initial stages and then quickly begin tackling the more difficult levels.

All Action Tower Defense Codes (Active)

Start the game with free items (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active Action Tower Defense codes in the game:

List of active All Action Tower Defense codes Codes Rewards ShowMeTheGem 100 Gems ShowMeTheMoney 1000 Coins

Inactive Action Tower Defense codes

The developers never revive a code, so if you see one here, then move on to the available active codes. Listed below are all the expired codes in the game:

List of inactive All Action Tower Defense codes Codes Rewards ActionTowerDefence 150 Gems atdforlife 50 Gems, 500 Coins, and a Shock Lantern challenge 50 Gems & 500 Coins christmas 50 Gems & 500 Coins halloween 500 Coins and 50 Gems happynewyear 50 Gems & 500 Coins HauntedSwamp 50 Gems and 500 Coins Infinite 2,000 Coins and 100 Gems LakesideHills 1,000 Coins and 100 Gems likes_40k 100 Gems and 1000 Coins Likes_600 1500 Coins and 50 Gems Likes100 100 Gems Likes1000 150 Gems Likes1500 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems Likes2500 500 Coins and 50 Gems Likes300 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems likes30k 1,000 Coins and 50 Gems Likes4000 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems likes50000 100 Gems and 1000 Coins Likes6500 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems Members300 500 Coins and 50 Gems newpity 50 Gems & 500 Coins newskill 50 Gems and 500 Coins newtowers 50 Gems & 500 Coins newweapon 50 Gems and 500 Coins sixtyfivek 65 Gems and 6,500 Coins spookyhouse 450 Gems and 4500 Coins UpAndComing 100 Gems update16 50 Gems and 500 Coins Visits100K 1,500 Coins Visits10K 1,500 Coins Visits1M 500 Coins and 50 Gems

How to redeem Action Tower Defense codes

Redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Launch the game on the official website of Roblox or its app.

Search for the game and go to its homepage. Click on the play button to start the game.

It might take a few seconds to load but once done, your avatar will be summoned at the lobby of the game.

Stay there and click the settings icon on the left side of the screen.

You should see a small window with the tab to enter the code.

Enter the active code and then click the green button with the arrow on it.

The Coins and Gems will immediately be added to your account.

Why are codes important in Action Tower Defense?

The codes are important because they can be redeemed for Coins and Gems, which are the main currencies in the game. Using these you can summon defense items like the archer tower, stone wall, barricades, and more.

You can also upgrade various skills in the game that improve your powers. Finally, you can summon and upgrade your weapons like the logging axe to take on higher level bosses.

Action Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive so they need to be entered in lower or upper case as published. You also need to include all the special characters and numbers visible in the code. Hence, most players copy-paste the code to avoid typing errors. While doing so, ensure that there are extra spaces because spaces are considered a character as well.

Where to find the latest codes in Action Tower Defense

Discord link (Image via Roblox)

The latest game codes are displayed on the home page under the description section. Sometimes, they are also mentioned within the game in the code redemption tab.

Those who love social media can follow @infcanvas on X and subscribe to their YouTube channel called Infinite Canvas.

The Roblox game also has a private Discord server where the developers publish the latest codes and news about the game.

FAQs on Action Tower Defense codes

How many times can you redeem the Action Tower Defense codes?

The codes can be redeemed only once in the game.

When do the Action Tower Defense codes expire?

This information is not available as the developers do not post it. Hence, the codes may stop working at any time.

When are the next Action Tower Defense codes coming?

Usually, the codes are published when the game receives a higher number of likes or the number of player visits increases.

