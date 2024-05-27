Action Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)

You can redeem Action Tower Defense codes to get free rewards in the game. The main objective of this Roblox experience is to protect your tower from waves of enemies. You have to build walls and attack towers to delay them, and then fight them to take them down. This can be a long process for new players since you start with nothing and need to build the inventory bit by bit. Using the rewards from the free codes, you can easily defeat the enemies in the initial stages and then quickly begin tackling the more difficult levels.
All Action Tower Defense Codes (Active)
Here are the active Action Tower Defense codes in the game:
Inactive Action Tower Defense codes
The developers never revive a code, so if you see one here, then move on to the available active codes. Listed below are all the expired codes in the game:
How to redeem Action Tower Defense codes
You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Launch the game on the official website of Roblox or its app.
- Search for the game and go to its homepage. Click on the play button to start the game.
- It might take a few seconds to load but once done, your avatar will be summoned at the lobby of the game.
- Stay there and click the settings icon on the left side of the screen.
- You should see a small window with the tab to enter the code.
- Enter the active code and then click the green button with the arrow on it.
The Coins and Gems will immediately be added to your account.
Why are codes important in Action Tower Defense?
The codes are important because they can be redeemed for Coins and Gems, which are the main currencies in the game. Using these you can summon defense items like the archer tower, stone wall, barricades, and more.
You can also upgrade various skills in the game that improve your powers. Finally, you can summon and upgrade your weapons like the logging axe to take on higher level bosses.
Action Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]
The codes are case-sensitive so they need to be entered in lower or upper case as published. You also need to include all the special characters and numbers visible in the code. Hence, most players copy-paste the code to avoid typing errors. While doing so, ensure that there are extra spaces because spaces are considered a character as well.
Where to find the latest codes in Action Tower Defense
The latest game codes are displayed on the home page under the description section. Sometimes, they are also mentioned within the game in the code redemption tab.
Those who love social media can follow @infcanvas on X and subscribe to their YouTube channel called Infinite Canvas.
The Roblox game also has a private Discord server where the developers publish the latest codes and news about the game.
FAQs on Action Tower Defense codes
How many times can you redeem the Action Tower Defense codes?
The codes can be redeemed only once in the game.
When do the Action Tower Defense codes expire?
This information is not available as the developers do not post it. Hence, the codes may stop working at any time.
When are the next Action Tower Defense codes coming?
Usually, the codes are published when the game receives a higher number of likes or the number of player visits increases.
