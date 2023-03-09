All Roblox Project Star Stands 

Roblox Project Star is a role-playing game inspired by a very popular anime series called JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The title was created by 10_MinuteAdRevenue and lmaginationBurst on March 27, 2021. It has gained popularity due to its various characters and Stands.

A Stand is a visual manifestation of the energy of life featured in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. It's like the soul of a character that appears in a fight. Players of Project Stars must find a Stand Arrow to acquire it. Every five minutes, random Stand Arrow drops can be found all across the map.

Gamers can find various Stands in the game and choose one according to their playstyle. Below is a list containing all of them.

List of all Stands in Roblox Project Star

1) Cream in Roblox Project Star

Cream, often known as DIO's right-hand man, is associated with Vanilla Ice in Stardust Crusaders. It is a powerful short-range Stand. Cream has the appearance of a macular, skull-faced creature wearing an assassin's mask. This Stand appears as an identical translucent sphere in its "void" form. There is a 3% chance that a player will get it.

2) Death Thirteen in Roblox Project Star

This Stand has numerous movesets like Scythe, Scythe Barrage, Heavy Slash, Sleep Wave, Deep Sleep, Nightmare, and Reaper. It looks like a cross between a grim reaper and the joker. Every moveset offered by this Stand comes at a skill cost, base damage, and a prerequisite. Death Thirteen's rarity is 5%.

3) Emperor in Roblox Project Star

This Stand, similar to the last one, also has various movesets. This includes Bullets, Cycle Mode, Combat Roll, Ricochet Bullets, Tracker Bullets, Bullet Barrage, Bullet Hell, Focused, and Focus Shot. Players have a 20% chance of getting the Emperor.

4) Hermit Purple in Roblox Project Star

The main character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's second arc, Joseph Joestar, uses the Stand of Hermit Purple. It can make and control vines that can be used for a variety of things, including divination, which can help find people or things. The Stand has a rarity of 10%.

5) Hierophant Green in Roblox Project Star

Noriaki Kakyoin's character Hierophant Green can be seen in both the manga and anime versions of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Its moveset's ability can change depending on the situation. Players have a 10% chance of receiving it via a Stand Arrow.

6) Judgement in Roblox Project Star

Both the manga and anime versions of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure feature the Judgement, a Stand of Cameo with a 15% rarity. An extremely defensive Stand, it can deter potential rivals from doing what they want. With blue eyes, claw-like fingers, and a partially covered head, the Judgement is a robotic-looking humanoid entity.

7) Magicians Red in Roblox Project Star

The protagonist of the manga and anime series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Mohammed Avdol, wears the magic Stand known as the Magician's Red. It is mostly used with offensive tactics. Players have a 15% chance of getting this Stand and a defensive.

8) Prime Star Platinum The World in Project Star

Jotaro Kujo's Stand is the Prime Star Platinum at the conclusion of Part 3 of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. During Jotaro's battle with DIO in Egypt, the creature also mastered the ability to stop time in addition to its incredible power, speed, and accuracy. Its rarity percentage is 0.25%.

9) Silver Chariot in Roblox Project Star

The Silver Chariot is Jean Pierre Polnareff's Stand. The Silver Chariot requires 37 skill points in total to reach its maximum level. A humanoid knight in silver armor brandishing a gray rapier is what this Stand resembles. It has more golden bits and is skinnier in its unarmored form. This Stand has a 10% chance of appearing for players.

10) Star Platinum in Project Star

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime/manga, the Star Platinum is Jotaro Kujo's Stand. It has heightened eyesight, tremendous strength, and speed. The Star Platinum has a human-like appearance, purple skin, a crimson scarf around the neck, and golden shoulder pads. Via the Stand arrows, players have a 1% chance of getting it.

11) The Fool in Roblox Project Star

Iggy's uses the Fool Stand, which can be seen in both the manga and anime of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Because of its capacity to control sand, The Fool possesses both attacking and defensive powers. A Stand Arrow has a 7.5% probability of happening to a player.

12) The World in Project Star

Both the manga and anime adaptations of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure feature World, which is DIO's Stand. The World has many destructive moves and a strong attacking style. It is a yellow humanoid Stand with numerous green hearts on its body and yellow armor. There is a 0.2% probability that it will be visible to players.

13) Tower of Gray in Roblox Project Star

Gray Fly uses the Stand Tower of Gray. It has blue spirals on its wings and resembles a dark stag beetle. This Stand is available to players with a 20% probability.

