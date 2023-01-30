Roblox Reaper 2 codes (February 2023)

Roblox Reaper 2 is inspired by one of the "big three" Japanese animated series called Bleach. Since the anime had a huge fanbase, the developers created this title so fans could enjoy a game with characters only from this series in it.
In this offering, players can fight as the soul reaper like Ichigo Kurosaki or a hollow, monstrous, soul-eating spirit. They will, however, have to first pick their race.
Gamers can redeem free codes in the game to get race rerolls, each of which will increase the powers of their avatar. The developer offerings can also be redeemed for cash to buy better weapons.
Active codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Listed below are the active codes in the Roblox game Reaper 2:
- 100KLIKESPATCH - Get a new Skin and 10,000 cash
- CASHDAY - Get 10,000 cash
- CHRISTMASRACEreroll? - Get a Race Reroll
- CHRISTMASRACEreroll2? - Get a Race Reroll
- DAVIDBAZOOKA - Get 5,000 cash
- DELAY1 - Get free rewards
- FINALLYUPDATEB - Get 25,000 cash
- [email protected] - Get 10,000 cash
- FREECASH?? - Get cash
- FULLBRINGHYPE - Get Race Reroll
- GIBNEWSWORD - Get Reroll Zanpakuto model (Don’t use as Quincy)
- GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100 - Get Prestige Buff reset
- HEBACK - Get Secondary Reroll
- INFLOAD - Get 20,000 cash
- JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU - Get a Skill Point and Nodes reset
- KUCHILOARROGANTE - Get 25,000 cash
- NEWFB?1 - Get Secondary Reroll
- NEWRACEPLS2 - Get Race Reroll
- NEWSKILLTREE - Get Skill Points reset
- PRAYFORZENOKEI - Get 5,000 cash
- QUINCYBIGSWORD - Get a Quincy Saber Reroll
- RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ - Get a Zanpakuto Reroll
- READYFORTRUEVASTO - Get Race Reroll
- REALDANGAl24 - Get 10,000 cash
- REEEEEEEE - Get 5,000 cash
- rerollGOODBYE1 - Get Race Reroll
- ROBLOXDOWN - Get 5,000 cash
- SECONDARYreroll4FREE - Get a Secondary Reroll
- SHEESHGOTHACKED - Get 5,000 cash
- SPresetFORFIXES - Get a Skill Point and Nodes reset
- SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube - Get 10,000 cash
- SUNDAYFUNDAY - Get free rewards
- SupaSupriseNight - Get 25,000 cash
- SUPRISEcash20K - Get 20,000 cash
- THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE - Get 25,000 cash
- THANKYOUFORSTAYING - Get 20,000 cash
- TYBWSOON?! - Get a Race Reroll
- WAVE1 - Get a Secondary Reroll
- WEAPOLOGIZE - Get a Secondary Reroll
- WHATSHALLIGET - Get SP reset
- Zen1 - Get a Race Reroll
- Zen2 - Get a Race Reroll
Expired codes in Roblox Reaper 2
The codes on this list won't work in the game:
- 100kMembers - Get a Secondary Reroll
- 5kEZ - Get 5,000 cash
- APOLOGIES - Get a Secondary Reroll and cash
- APOLOGIES2 - Get 5,000 cash
- AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE - Get a Secondary Reroll
- BANKAIUPDATERACEreroll - Get a Race Reroll
- BANKAIUPDATERACEreroll2 - Get a Race Reroll
- BIGBOOMERBALANCE - Get 5,000 cash
- bugfixes00 - Get 10,000 cash
- DROPSWHEN - Get a Zanpakuto Reroll
- DxLikesMen - Get a Secondary Reroll
- DxWasHere - Get a Race Reroll
- FollowZenokei - Get a Secondary Reroll
- freeRealDANGAI2 - Get free Dangai
- NEWVOL - Get 5,000 cash
- Nozacash - Get 15,000 cash
- NozaCrazy - Get 10,000 cash
- NozaReset - Get a Stat Point reset
- PrideMonthYass - Get a Secondary Reroll
- ROLLSECONDARY250 - Get a Race Reroll
- SECONDARYreroll - Get Race reset
- Sorry1 - Get 15,000 cash
- Sorry2 - Get 15,000 cash
- SubZenokei - Get a Secondary Reroll
- Vizardcash - Get 15,000 cash
- VizardTimes - Get 10,000 cash
- VizarReaction - Get a Race Reroll
- ZenokeiWasHere - Get a Race Reroll
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Reaper 2
You can follow these instructions to redeem active codes in the game:
- Open Roblox and launch the game.
- Hit the Forward Slash key on your keyboard to open the chat box.
- Copy and paste the active code into the text box.
- Hit Enter the code, and the code should be redeemed immediately.
Sometimes, it takes more than one attempt to redeem a code. If this happens, you should restart the game and try again.