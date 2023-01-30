Roblox Reaper 2 codes (February 2023)

Roblox Reaper 2 is inspired by one of the "big three" Japanese animated series called Bleach. Since the anime had a huge fanbase, the developers created this title so fans could enjoy a game with characters only from this series in it.

In this offering, players can fight as the soul reaper like Ichigo Kurosaki or a hollow, monstrous, soul-eating spirit. They will, however, have to first pick their race.

Gamers can redeem free codes in the game to get race rerolls, each of which will increase the powers of their avatar. The developer offerings can also be redeemed for cash to buy better weapons.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Reaper 2

Active codes in Roblox Reaper 2

Listed below are the active codes in the Roblox game Reaper 2:

100KLIKESPATCH - Get a new Skin and 10,000 cash

CASHDAY - Get 10,000 cash

CHRISTMASRACEreroll? - Get a Race Reroll

CHRISTMASRACEreroll2? - Get a Race Reroll

DAVIDBAZOOKA - Get 5,000 cash

DELAY1 - Get free rewards

FINALLYUPDATEB - Get 25,000 cash

[email protected] - Get 10,000 cash

FREECASH?? - Get cash

FULLBRINGHYPE - Get Race Reroll

GIBNEWSWORD - Get Reroll Zanpakuto model (Don’t use as Quincy)

GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100 - Get Prestige Buff reset

HEBACK - Get Secondary Reroll

INFLOAD - Get 20,000 cash

JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU - Get a Skill Point and Nodes reset

KUCHILOARROGANTE - Get 25,000 cash

NEWFB?1 - Get Secondary Reroll

NEWRACEPLS2 - Get Race Reroll

NEWSKILLTREE - Get Skill Points reset

PRAYFORZENOKEI - Get 5,000 cash

QUINCYBIGSWORD - Get a Quincy Saber Reroll

RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ - Get a Zanpakuto Reroll

READYFORTRUEVASTO - Get Race Reroll

REALDANGAl24 - Get 10,000 cash

REEEEEEEE - Get 5,000 cash

rerollGOODBYE1 - Get Race Reroll

ROBLOXDOWN - Get 5,000 cash

SECONDARYreroll4FREE - Get a Secondary Reroll

SHEESHGOTHACKED - Get 5,000 cash

SPresetFORFIXES - Get a Skill Point and Nodes reset

SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube - Get 10,000 cash

SUNDAYFUNDAY - Get free rewards

SupaSupriseNight - Get 25,000 cash

SUPRISEcash20K - Get 20,000 cash

THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE - Get 25,000 cash

THANKYOUFORSTAYING - Get 20,000 cash

TYBWSOON?! - Get a Race Reroll

WAVE1 - Get a Secondary Reroll

WEAPOLOGIZE - Get a Secondary Reroll

WHATSHALLIGET - Get SP reset

Zen1 - Get a Race Reroll

Zen2 - Get a Race Reroll

Expired codes in Roblox Reaper 2

The codes on this list won't work in the game:

100kMembers - Get a Secondary Reroll

5kEZ - Get 5,000 cash

APOLOGIES - Get a Secondary Reroll and cash

APOLOGIES2 - Get 5,000 cash

AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE - Get a Secondary Reroll

BANKAIUPDATERACEreroll - Get a Race Reroll

BANKAIUPDATERACEreroll2 - Get a Race Reroll

BIGBOOMERBALANCE - Get 5,000 cash

bugfixes00 - Get 10,000 cash

DROPSWHEN - Get a Zanpakuto Reroll

DxLikesMen - Get a Secondary Reroll

DxWasHere - Get a Race Reroll

FollowZenokei - Get a Secondary Reroll

freeRealDANGAI2 - Get free Dangai

NEWVOL - Get 5,000 cash

Nozacash - Get 15,000 cash

NozaCrazy - Get 10,000 cash

NozaReset - Get a Stat Point reset

PrideMonthYass - Get a Secondary Reroll

ROLLSECONDARY250 - Get a Race Reroll

SECONDARYreroll - Get Race reset

Sorry1 - Get 15,000 cash

Sorry2 - Get 15,000 cash

SubZenokei - Get a Secondary Reroll

Vizardcash - Get 15,000 cash

VizardTimes - Get 10,000 cash

VizarReaction - Get a Race Reroll

ZenokeiWasHere - Get a Race Reroll

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Reaper 2

You can follow these instructions to redeem active codes in the game:

Open Roblox and launch the game.

Hit the Forward Slash key on your keyboard to open the chat box.

Copy and paste the active code into the text box.

Hit Enter the code, and the code should be redeemed immediately.

Sometimes, it takes more than one attempt to redeem a code. If this happens, you should restart the game and try again.

