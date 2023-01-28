Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes (February 2023)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a tower defense game where popular anime characters can be summoned as avatars to fend off waves of enemies and bosses.
With more powerful characters like Sasuke Uchiha, Shoto Todoroki, Ichigo Kurosaki, etc., players stand a better chance of defending their base.
Roblox codes are used to redeem and gain free rewards that will make the base and the characters super strong.
This also makes the beginning of the game a bit more interesting as it accelerates the growth of the characters and players start battling more bosses and exploring more maps.
Roblox players can redeem free codes in All Star Tower Defense
Active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Listed below are the active codes in the game:
- 2milfavoriteup - This active code can be redeemed in game for 150x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 8000 Gems (Players must be at level 70 or above to use this)
- 2yearanniversaryduo - This active code can be redeemed in game for 95 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5000 Gems (Players must be at level 40 or above to use this)
- bigwinterupdatesoon - This active code can be redeemed in game for 90 Stardust and 90 Gems (Players must be at level 40 or above to use this)
- happyholidays - This active code can be redeemed in game for 89 Stardust and 2022 Gems
- lvlreqny - This active code can be redeemed in game for 150 Stardust, 2023 Gems, and XP (Players must be at level 60 or above to use this)
- newstarcode - This active code can be redeemed in game for 90 Stardust
- timechamberfix - This active code can be redeemed in game for 100 Gems and 20 Stardust
- world3ishere - This active code can be redeemed in game for 50x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 4000 Gems (Players must be at level 115 or above to use this)
Redeeming these active codes is no sweat. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.
Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
If players see a code in this list, they can move on to the next one and save time:
- 1mgroupmembers - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 800 Gems and 800 Gold
- 4partyrocking - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 Gems
- astd1millikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 1,250 Gems
- fruit100k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 Gems and Exp III
- goldgemgold - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 650 Gold and 250 Gems
- igot2look - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- KingLuffyFan200k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Ultra Rare King Ruffy
- longwait - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 450 Gems
- merrychristmas2k21 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV
- NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for EXP IV and 500 Gems
- ticketupdate - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 400 Gems
- ultramove - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for an Ultra Capsule
- winterbreakwhen - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- world2comingsoon—Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems
- world2ishere - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- wowshutdown - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 Gems
How to redeem the codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense?
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the game.
- Select the settings icon. A window should emerge.
- Enter the code in the text area.
- If the code is active, unsued and correct, it will go through automatically.
If you still see an error, restart the game and try again as there might be a server issue.