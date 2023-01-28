Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes (February 2023)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a tower defense game where popular anime characters can be summoned as avatars to fend off waves of enemies and bosses.

With more powerful characters like Sasuke Uchiha, Shoto Todoroki, Ichigo Kurosaki, etc., players stand a better chance of defending their base.

Roblox codes are used to redeem and gain free rewards that will make the base and the characters super strong.

This also makes the beginning of the game a bit more interesting as it accelerates the growth of the characters and players start battling more bosses and exploring more maps.

Active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

2milfavoriteup - This active code can be redeemed in game for 150x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 8000 Gems (Players must be at level 70 or above to use this)

2yearanniversaryduo - This active code can be redeemed in game for 95 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5000 Gems (Players must be at level 40 or above to use this)

bigwinterupdatesoon - This active code can be redeemed in game for 90 Stardust and 90 Gems (Players must be at level 40 or above to use this)

happyholidays - This active code can be redeemed in game for 89 Stardust and 2022 Gems

lvlreqny - This active code can be redeemed in game for 150 Stardust, 2023 Gems, and XP (Players must be at level 60 or above to use this)

newstarcode - This active code can be redeemed in game for 90 Stardust

timechamberfix - This active code can be redeemed in game for 100 Gems and 20 Stardust

world3ishere - This active code can be redeemed in game for 50x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 4000 Gems (Players must be at level 115 or above to use this)

Redeeming these active codes is no sweat. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

If players see a code in this list, they can move on to the next one and save time:

1mgroupmembers - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 800 Gems and 800 Gold

4partyrocking - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 Gems

astd1millikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 1,250 Gems

fruit100k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 Gems and Exp III

goldgemgold - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 650 Gold and 250 Gems

igot2look - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 Gems, 250 Gold

KingLuffyFan200k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Ultra Rare King Ruffy

longwait - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 450 Gems

merrychristmas2k21 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for EXP IV and 500 Gems

ticketupdate - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 400 Gems

ultramove - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for an Ultra Capsule

winterbreakwhen - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

world2comingsoon—Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems

world2ishere - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

wowshutdown - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 Gems

How to redeem the codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game.

Select the settings icon. A window should emerge.

Enter the code in the text area.

If the code is active, unsued and correct, it will go through automatically.

If you still see an error, restart the game and try again as there might be a server issue.

