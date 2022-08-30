Anime Adventures codes in Roblox: Free tickets, rewards and more (September 2022)

In Gomu's Roblox Anime Adventures, players will assemble characters from various anime universes and use them to defend their stronghold. Gaining all the strongest warriors and succeeding in every challenge is necessary for one to become the top tower defense player.

The popularity of anime and manga has significantly increased in the West in recent years. Therefore, it is not unusual for developers to make games embracing this fun and popular genre.

With that being said, using free Roblox Anime Adventure codes rewards players with valuable in-game prizes and gems. They are given the choice between gradually becoming better or taking a shortcut. However, those who utilize these codes will have an advantage over the opposition and move up the leaderboard.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Active codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Here are the active codes in the game:

Cxrsed - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Summon Ticket

FictioNTheFirst - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Summon Ticket

GHOUL - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems

HOLLOW - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems (New)

KingLuffy - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Summon Ticket

MUGENTRAIN - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

noclypso - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Summon Ticket

QUESTFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems (New)

SubToBlamspot - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Summon Ticket

SubToKelvingts - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Summon Ticket

subtomaokuma - Redeem this code in the game to get a Summon Ticket

subtosnowrbx - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Summon Ticket

TOADBOIGAMING - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Summon Ticket

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

These codes don't work anymore:

CHALLENGEFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems

DATAFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems

FIRSTRAIDS - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

GINYUFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems

MARINEFORD - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems

TWOMILLION - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar.

Allow the game to load completely.

After the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the "Code here" page.

The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after entering the code.

Whilst entering codes, some might confuse the number "0" with the letter "O." To avoid such errors, players can simply copy and paste them

More codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Promoting the game is crucial since it encourages others to give it a shot. The game's designers are trying to make it better by including new levels and providing free elements.

For regular updates on fresh codes and game updates, one can subscribe to the devs' official Twitter account. The handle can be found on the Roblox game's home page.

Coupled with that, Anime Adventures has a dedicated Discord channel that users can join. On this server, new codes are constantly uploaded. Furthermore, both players and moderators encourage creative expression and impromptu discussions. By following this Discord channel, players may stay in touch with the game's vibrant community.

