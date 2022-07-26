Best common element in Roblox Shindo Life

The powers that grant each hero access to the abilities they use in combat are known as elements in Roblox Shindo Life. There are a plethora of options and techniques to create the ideal combat ninja with the abundance of Roblox Shindo Life components available.

Two Shindo Life elements can be equipped by players at a time.

Users can access their first two Shindo Life components as soon they launch the game for the first time. It's not immediately evident, but if they hit the down arrow twice to open the "Edit" menu, they can tap the "Element" lettering around their upcoming character to obtain the first two Shindo Life elements by tapping the spin button next to each slot.

A version of the popular game Shinobi Life is called Shindo Life, which was formerly known as Shinobi Life 2. Gamers explore adventure titles and fight enemies utilizing their martial arts prowess and special powers in this ninja adventure in the style of Naruto.

However, they can use spins to obtain rewards, enhancing their Roblox characters.

Roblox Shindo Life common elements to take avatar to the next level

When starting, each player can only use two fundamental elements at once. By purchasing Element Slot 3 and Element Slot 4 Gamepasses, this restriction can be raised to four slots. Below is a common element they should consider as they begin the game.

Stone is one of the sixteen elements. It belongs to a group of five common elements and has a rarity of 20 percent. Here are the various air moves:

Stone Style: Earth Wall

After making three hand gestures, gamers create a substantial earthen wall in front of themselves, shielding them from most blows and keeping foes away. When the wall is raised, it damages enemies above it three times.

It activates at level 20 by using 140 Chi and 3000 Ryo. It consumes 3000 Chi and takes 8 seconds to cool down.

Stone Style: Rage Trail

After three hand signals, a track of rocks that deal harm repeatedly is formed in front of users. The cursor could be moved to change the rock trail's direction.

It activates at level 20 by using 140 Chi and 3000 Ryo. It consumes 8000 Chi and takes 22 seconds to cool down.

Stone Style: Earth Barrier

A protective earthen dome surrounds players after three hand signals, shielding them from harm. It could potentially trap enemies with the user if done with adjacent foes.

It activates at level 20 by using 140 Chi and 3000 Ryo. It consumes 16000 Chi and takes 16 seconds to cool down.

Stone Style: Stone Barrage

After four hand gestures, gamers anchor themselves in place and summons nearby rocks that fly in the direction of their cursor and target adversaries.

It activates at level 20 by using 140 Chi and 3000 Ryo. It consumes 24000 Chi and takes 12 seconds to cool down.

Stone Style: Earth Dragon

A rock dragon head is called forth from the ground and rushes toward the user's cursor after three hand signals.

It activates at level 20 by using 140 Chi and 3000 Ryo. It consumes 20000 Chi and takes 25 seconds to cool down.

Stone Style: Earth Pillars

Four hand gestures later, players summon numerous rock pillars that rise from the earth in front of them, striking foes and hurling them higher.

It activates at level 20 by using 140 Chi and 3000 Ryo. It consumes 40000 Chi and takes 30 seconds to cool down.

How and why to unlock new Roblox Shindo Life Elements

As soon as the title is first launched, gamers can access their first two Shindo Life components. On the 'Edit' screen, which they can access by tapping the down arrow twice, players can tap the text that says 'Element' to obtain the first two Shindo Life elements by tapping the spin buttons next to each slot.

Utilizing the most recent Shindo Life codes will get them more spins, and users can keep spinning until they reach their desired element. Once the spins are finished, enter the game, and the character already has the equipped items.

If gamers wish to change, they should go back to the "Edit" menu and spin again.

How to unlock more Roblox Shindo Life Element slots

There is no limit to the number of Roblox Shindo Life elements players can use at once. If they are prepared to spend some Robux, they can unlock two extra slots, allowing them to equip a total of four Shindo Life elements at once.

To do this, return to the main menu and press the on-screen down arrow twice to enter the "Edit" panel. Select either of the two empty spots near the character in the "Elements" section.

