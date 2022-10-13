Cabin Crew Simulator codes in Roblox: Free cash and skybux (October 2022)

Cruising Studios created Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator on June 12, 2020. Suitable for all ages, the game boasts over 29.5 million visits and 83k likes, with 252,237 players adding it to their favorite list.

One can design their own airline and select meals and beverages. As a flight attendant, players can fly in friendly skies and ensure the passengers have a fun and safe flight. In-flight emergencies can include everything from flames to water to crash landings. Finally, they can complete thrilling and perilous tasks to increase their in-game Skybux earnings.

Another way to earn more Skybux and cash is by redeeming free codes published by the creators of the game. Players can also follow their Twitter account for more codes and other game updates. They can join the Discord community as well to chat with others and get a few tips.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

airliner - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,400 cash

clouds - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 cash

cruising - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 cash

evacuate - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1.,400 cash

flying - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 cash

mission - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,500 cash

paris - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2k SkyBux

takeoff - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 cash

triple7 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,500 SkyBux

turbulence - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Skybux

wheelsup - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2,000 cash

Expired codes in Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator

Fortunately, there are no expired codes in the game yet. Players should note that these codes don't come with expiration dates. Furthermore, the developers haven't posted any information about it.

This essentially means that the codes may cease to work at any point. Therefore, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Please begin by following the official Twitter account, @CabinCrewRBLX, of the game.

Now, please launch the platform and login using the username and password.

Search for the game on the platform and start it.

Once started, please visit the game's lobby.

Click on the Gift button that is visible on the left side of the screen.

You will now see a pop-up window with a text box to enter the code.

Copy and paste the active one from the list into the text box.

Hit confirm and the rewards will be added immediately to your account.

Roblox players can also type in the code, but that may lead to annoying errors. One may sometimes confuse the letter 'O' with the number '0' or miss out on a special character. Hence, it is ideal to copy and paste the code.

