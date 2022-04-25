Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free cash (April 2022)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes are here to give players more in-game cash and some bonus prizes. Players can use the money to buy cars and items for the dealership. They can make it look cool or very corporate-looking; the choices are infinite. All it takes is a little creativity and a love for cars.
Players can learn to do business and create amazing cars or trade them. They can also just take a ride. It's just like Brookhaven but with better cars. Players may also race their cars through a full-fledged city simulation.
The developers also keep dropping bonus eggs. Check out their social media accounts like Twitter, YouTube, and Discord, available on the game's home page on Roblox.
Roblox: Car Dealership Tycoon codes for free cash
Active Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes
Codes may expire at any time, so make sure to redeem them immediately. Copy and paste the code as they appear because the codes might not work as they are case-sensitive.
- 500KLikes - Redeem for Free $ 50000 cash
- 550KLikes - Redeem for Free $ 55000 Money
- 800MVisits - Redeem for Free $ 80000 Money
- 900MVisits - Redeem for $90,000 Cash (NEW)
- Eggs2022 - Redeem for $50,000 Cash
- February - Redeem for $30,000 Cash
- FOXZIE - Redeem for Free $ 5000 cash
- FrozenLake - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money
- Gifts2021 - Redeem for Free $ 50000 Money
- IceRaceReturn - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money
- LastTimeSnowMap - Redeem for $35,000 Cash
- OffRoadRace - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money
- POLICE - Redeem for $50,000 Cash
- Pumpkin - Redeem for Free $ 35000 cash
- SANTA - Redeem for Free $ 50000 Cash
- SCARY - Redeem for Free $ 35000 cash
- Sleigh - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Cash
- Spooky - Redeem for Free $ 35000 cash
- springs - Redeem for $40,000 Cash
- TireUpgrades - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money
- Tstingray - Redeem for Free $ 25000 cash
- Twitter30K - Redeem for $30,000 Cash
- Xmas2021 - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money
Expired Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes
This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon, so if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so in the list below. If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.
- Jul-21
- 1MilMembers
- 250KLikes
- 250MVISITS
- 300MPH+
- 300MVISITS
- 350KLikes
- 35KSUBS
- 400MVISITS
- 450KLikes
- 500MVISITS
- 50kSubs
- 70Eggs
- 90KSUBS
- Burnout
- BYEWINTER
- CLASSICS
- HandBrake
- HappyHolidays
- HyperCars
- IceCharger
- ICECOLD
- NewDealership
- NewUpdate
- OldSchool
- SpikeTires
- Streetrace
- Summer2021
- thumbsup
- Tstingray100k
- Twitter10k
- Twitter5K
- Twitter8k
- WinterSeason
- Xmas2020
- Year2021
- YouTube25k
Hot to redeem the Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes
Players must have a Roblox account, and the game is loaded on their PC or Android device to redeem these tickets. After that, follow the four simple steps to use and redeem the rewards using any active codes included in this post:
- On the Roblox website or app, play the game "🥚EGG DROPS! Car Dealership Tycoon."
- At the top center of the game screen, tap the Setting gear icon.
- In the text field, type the working code.
- Redeem the code and take advantage of the credit benefits.
Items available in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
If players need a Dealership, they must have everything from a table to a TV:
- Bathroom - for cash 20000
- Bathroom 2 - for cash 30000
- Car Door - for cash 35000
- Car Elevator - for cash 80000
- Carpet - for cash 1500
- Coffee Room - for cash 4500
- Entry Doors - for cash 3000
- Floor 1 - for cash 3500
- Floor 2 - for cash 135000
- Furniture 1 - for cash 5000
- Furniture 2 - for cash 1500
- Kitchen - for cash 7000
- Light 1 - for cash 14000
- Light 2 - for cash 18000
- Meeting Room - for cash 10000
- Office 1 - for cash 8000
- Office 2 - for cash 8500
- Office Room - for cash 5000
- Parking Lot - for cash 65000
- Platform 1 - for cash 1000
- Platform 2 - for cash 3000
- Platform 3 - for cash 8000
- Platform 4 - for cash 20000
- Platform 5 - for cash 45000
- Platform 6 - for cash 75000
- Platform 7 - for cash 125000
- Platform 8 - for cash 200000
- Platform 9 - for cash 300000
- Railings - for cash 8000
- Roof - for cash 90000
- Sell Desk - for cash 5000
- Sidewalk 1 - for cash 25000
- Sidewalk 2 - for cash 32000
- Sign 1 - for cash 2000
- Sign 2 - for cash 6000
- Sign 3 - for cash 18000
- Staircase - for cash 23000
- Table - for cash 1300
- TV - for cash 4000
- Wall 1 - for cash 300
- Wall 10 - for cash 4000
- Wall 11 - for cash 4900
- Wall 12 - for cash 5900
- Wall 13 - for cash 7000
- Wall 14 - for cash 8200
- Wall 15 - for cash 9300
- Wall 16 - for cash 10000
- Wall 17 - for cash 12000
- Wall 18 - for cash 13000
- Wall 19 - for cash 15000
- Wall 2 - for cash 400
- Wall 20 - for cash 17000
- Wall 21 - for cash 19000
- Wall 22 - for cash 22000
- Wall 23 - for cash 25000
- Wall 24 - for cash 27000
- Wall 25 - for cash 30000
- Wall 3 - for cash 500
- Wall 4 - for cash 700
- Wall 5 - for cash 1000
- Wall 6 - for cash 1400
- Wall 7 - for cash 1900
- Wall 8 - for cash 2500
- Wall 9 - for cash 3200
As players keep buying these items, more things will appear in the build menu. Keep looking and stay up-to-date.