Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free cash (April 2022)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes are here to give players more in-game cash and some bonus prizes. Players can use the money to buy cars and items for the dealership. They can make it look cool or very corporate-looking; the choices are infinite. All it takes is a little creativity and a love for cars.

Players can learn to do business and create amazing cars or trade them. They can also just take a ride. It's just like Brookhaven but with better cars. Players may also race their cars through a full-fledged city simulation.

The developers also keep dropping bonus eggs. Check out their social media accounts like Twitter, YouTube, and Discord, available on the game's home page on Roblox.

Roblox: Car Dealership Tycoon codes for free cash

Active Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes

Codes may expire at any time, so make sure to redeem them immediately. Copy and paste the code as they appear because the codes might not work as they are case-sensitive.

500KLikes - Redeem for Free $ 50000 cash

550KLikes - Redeem for Free $ 55000 Money

800MVisits - Redeem for Free $ 80000 Money

900MVisits - Redeem for $90,000 Cash (NEW)

Eggs2022 - Redeem for $50,000 Cash

February - Redeem for $30,000 Cash

FOXZIE - Redeem for Free $ 5000 cash

FrozenLake - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money

Gifts2021 - Redeem for Free $ 50000 Money

IceRaceReturn - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money

LastTimeSnowMap - Redeem for $35,000 Cash

OffRoadRace - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money

POLICE - Redeem for $50,000 Cash

Pumpkin - Redeem for Free $ 35000 cash

SANTA - Redeem for Free $ 50000 Cash

SCARY - Redeem for Free $ 35000 cash

Sleigh - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Cash

Spooky - Redeem for Free $ 35000 cash

springs - Redeem for $40,000 Cash

TireUpgrades - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money

Tstingray - Redeem for Free $ 25000 cash

Twitter30K - Redeem for $30,000 Cash

Xmas2021 - Redeem for Free $ 35000 Money

Expired Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon, so if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so in the list below. If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

Jul-21

1MilMembers

250KLikes

250MVISITS

300MPH+

300MVISITS

350KLikes

35KSUBS

400MVISITS

450KLikes

500MVISITS

50kSubs

70Eggs

90KSUBS

Burnout

Burnout

BYEWINTER

CLASSICS

HandBrake

HandBrake

HappyHolidays

HyperCars

IceCharger

ICECOLD

NewDealership

NewUpdate

OldSchool

SpikeTires

Streetrace

Summer2021

thumbsup

Tstingray100k

Twitter10k

Twitter5K

Twitter8k

WinterSeason

Xmas2020

Year2021

YouTube25k

Hot to redeem the Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes

Players must have a Roblox account, and the game is loaded on their PC or Android device to redeem these tickets. After that, follow the four simple steps to use and redeem the rewards using any active codes included in this post:

On the Roblox website or app, play the game "🥚EGG DROPS! Car Dealership Tycoon."

At the top center of the game screen, tap the Setting gear icon.

In the text field, type the working code.

Redeem the code and take advantage of the credit benefits.

Items available in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

If players need a Dealership, they must have everything from a table to a TV:

Bathroom - for cash 20000

Bathroom 2 - for cash 30000

Car Door - for cash 35000

Car Elevator - for cash 80000

Carpet - for cash 1500

Coffee Room - for cash 4500

Entry Doors - for cash 3000

Floor 1 - for cash 3500

Floor 2 - for cash 135000

Furniture 1 - for cash 5000

Furniture 2 - for cash 1500

Kitchen - for cash 7000

Light 1 - for cash 14000

Light 2 - for cash 18000

Meeting Room - for cash 10000

Office 1 - for cash 8000

Office 2 - for cash 8500

Office Room - for cash 5000

Parking Lot - for cash 65000

Platform 1 - for cash 1000

Platform 2 - for cash 3000

Platform 3 - for cash 8000

Platform 4 - for cash 20000

Platform 5 - for cash 45000

Platform 6 - for cash 75000

Platform 7 - for cash 125000

Platform 8 - for cash 200000

Platform 9 - for cash 300000

Railings - for cash 8000

Roof - for cash 90000

Sell Desk - for cash 5000

Sidewalk 1 - for cash 25000

Sidewalk 2 - for cash 32000

Sign 1 - for cash 2000

Sign 2 - for cash 6000

Sign 3 - for cash 18000

Staircase - for cash 23000

Table - for cash 1300

TV - for cash 4000

Wall 1 - for cash 300

Wall 10 - for cash 4000

Wall 11 - for cash 4900

Wall 12 - for cash 5900

Wall 13 - for cash 7000

Wall 14 - for cash 8200

Wall 15 - for cash 9300

Wall 16 - for cash 10000

Wall 17 - for cash 12000

Wall 18 - for cash 13000

Wall 19 - for cash 15000

Wall 2 - for cash 400

Wall 20 - for cash 17000

Wall 21 - for cash 19000

Wall 22 - for cash 22000

Wall 23 - for cash 25000

Wall 24 - for cash 27000

Wall 25 - for cash 30000

Wall 3 - for cash 500

Wall 4 - for cash 700

Wall 5 - for cash 1000

Wall 6 - for cash 1400

Wall 7 - for cash 1900

Wall 8 - for cash 2500

Wall 9 - for cash 3200

As players keep buying these items, more things will appear in the build menu. Keep looking and stay up-to-date.

Edited by Shaheen Banu