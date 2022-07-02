Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free Cash (July 2022)

In the Roblox tycoon game Car Dealership Tycoon, players can build and customize their own auto dealership and various vehicles with one-of-a-kind designs and other features. Additionally, players can go out, role-play, and discover the cosmos with their friends while they are not making money.

Codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon can be redeemed for in-game money, which can then be used to purchase brand-new cars, platforms, and other car dealership accessories. Players can use the active codes given in this article to get a head start in the game.

Create an awesome dealership with cool cars in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon using free codes

Active codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

The developers have not specified an expiry date for these codes, and they might stop working any day. Players should redeem the codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards in the game.

4Years - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

550KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 55k Cash

600KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 60k Cash

900MVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 90k Cash

BarnFind - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

Crimes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash (New)

Eggs2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

FOXZIE - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Cash

Interiors - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash (New)

Tstingray - Redeem this code in the game to get 25k Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore.

1MilMembers - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash

250KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get $50K Cash

250MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash

300MPH+ - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash

300MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash

350KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get $50K

35KSUBS - Redeem this code in the game to get $35,000 Cash

400MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 40,000 Cash

450KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get Cash

500KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

500MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get $50K Cash

50kSubs - Redeem this code in the game to get $50K Cash

70Eggs - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash

800MVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 80k Cash

90KSUBS - Redeem this code in the game to get $90K

Burnout - Redeem this code in the game to get $35,000 Cash

Burnout - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K

BYEWINTER - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash

CLASSICS - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash

February - Redeem this code in the game to get 30k Cash

FrozenLake - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

Gifts2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

IceRaceReturn - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

July2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get $30K

LastTimeSnowMap - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

MerryXmas - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

NewDealership - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K

NewUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash

OffRoadRace - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

OldSchool - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash

POLICE - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

Pumpkin - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

Rims - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash

SANTA - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

SCARY - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

Sleigh - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

SpikeTires - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash

Spoilers - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash

Spooky - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

Springs - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash

Streetrace - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K Cash

Summer2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K Cash

thumbsup - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K Cash

Tires - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash

TireUpgrades - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

Tstingray100k - Redeem this code in the game to get $100,000 Cash

WinterSeason - Redeem this code in the game to get $28,000 Cash

Xmas2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash

Xmas2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash

Year2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash

Year2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

YouTube25k - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Start Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Tap the Settings gear icon that appears near the cash balance at the top of the screen.

Pick a code from the list of active codes.

Copy the code and paste it in the 'Enter Code' textbox.

By pressing the Plus button, players can claim the reward.

