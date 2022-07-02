Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free Cash (July 2022)

In the Roblox tycoon game Car Dealership Tycoon, players can build and customize their own auto dealership and various vehicles with one-of-a-kind designs and other features. Additionally, players can go out, role-play, and discover the cosmos with their friends while they are not making money.
Codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon can be redeemed for in-game money, which can then be used to purchase brand-new cars, platforms, and other car dealership accessories. Players can use the active codes given in this article to get a head start in the game.
Create an awesome dealership with cool cars in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon using free codes
Active codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
The developers have not specified an expiry date for these codes, and they might stop working any day. Players should redeem the codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards in the game.
- 4Years - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- 550KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 55k Cash
- 600KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 60k Cash
- 900MVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 90k Cash
- BarnFind - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- Crimes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash (New)
- Eggs2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- FOXZIE - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Cash
- Interiors - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash (New)
- Tstingray - Redeem this code in the game to get 25k Cash
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 1MilMembers - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash
- 250KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get $50K Cash
- 250MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash
- 300MPH+ - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash
- 300MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash
- 350KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get $50K
- 35KSUBS - Redeem this code in the game to get $35,000 Cash
- 400MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 40,000 Cash
- 450KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get Cash
- 500KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- 500MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get $50K Cash
- 50kSubs - Redeem this code in the game to get $50K Cash
- 70Eggs - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash
- 800MVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 80k Cash
- 90KSUBS - Redeem this code in the game to get $90K
- Burnout - Redeem this code in the game to get $35,000 Cash
- Burnout - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K
- BYEWINTER - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash
- CLASSICS - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash
- February - Redeem this code in the game to get 30k Cash
- FrozenLake - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- Gifts2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- IceRaceReturn - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- July2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get $30K
- LastTimeSnowMap - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- MerryXmas - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- NewDealership - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K
- NewUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash
- OffRoadRace - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- OldSchool - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash
- POLICE - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- Pumpkin - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- Rims - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash
- SANTA - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- SCARY - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- Sleigh - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- SpikeTires - Redeem this code in the game to get $30,000 Cash
- Spoilers - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash
- Spooky - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- Springs - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash
- Streetrace - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K Cash
- Summer2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K Cash
- thumbsup - Redeem this code in the game to get $35K Cash
- Tires - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash
- TireUpgrades - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- Tstingray100k - Redeem this code in the game to get $100,000 Cash
- WinterSeason - Redeem this code in the game to get $28,000 Cash
- Xmas2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash
- Xmas2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 35k Cash
- Year2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash
- Year2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- YouTube25k - Redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 Cash
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Start Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
- Tap the Settings gear icon that appears near the cash balance at the top of the screen.
- Pick a code from the list of active codes.
- Copy the code and paste it in the 'Enter Code' textbox.
- By pressing the Plus button, players can claim the reward.