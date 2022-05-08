Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free cash (May 2022)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes are free codes that give players in-game cash when redeemed. They can use the money to improve their business.

These codes are given out when the game reaches particular milestones. So users must be sure to like the game and add it to their favorites in Roblox.

Signing up for the Foxzie's Productions group will also get gamers a free automobile and 25% extra money if they have Roblox premium.

Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox game created by Foxzie's Productions with millions of players worldwide. They may design and personalize their car dealership with cool automobiles and colors in the game.

Users start with the Fion Multiply, but they can upgrade to faster and better cars as they gain more money. They must make lots of money to buy new automobiles or merchandise for the dealership.

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes for free cash

Active codes

Gamers should use the code immediately as there is no set expiry date. Copy and paste the codes to avoid any typos or variations as the codes are case-sensitive.

550KLikes – Redeem code to get $55K

600KLikes – Redeem code to get $60K

800MVisits – Redeem code to get $80K

900MVisits – Redeem code to get $90K

Eggs2022 –Redeem code to get $50K

February – Redeem code to get $30K

FOXZIE – Redeem this code to get $5K

FrozenLake – Redeem code to get $35K

Gifts2021 – Redeem code to get $50K

IceRaceReturn – Redeem code to get $35K

LastTimeSnowMap – Redeem code to get $35K

MerryXmas – Redeem code to get $50K

POLICE– Redeem code to get $50K

Rims– Redeem code to get $40K

SANTA – Redeem code to get $50K

Sleigh – Redeem code to get $35K

Spoilers – Redeem code to get $40K

Springs – Redeem code to get $40K

Tires – Redeem code to get $40K

TireUpgrades – Redeem code to get $35K

Tstingray – Redeem code to get $25K

Twitter30K – Redeem code to get $30K

Xmas2021 – Redeem code to get $35K

Year2022 – Redeem code to get $50K

Expired codes

Users need not waste time figuring out why some codes aren't working. If their code appears here, it has expired. They can check out the above active list for working codes instead.

1MilMembers – Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash

250KLikes – $50K Cash

250MVISITS – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash

300MPH+ – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash

300MVISITS – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash

350KLikes – Redeem to get $50K

35KSUBS – Redeem code to get $35,000 Cash

400MVISITS: 40,000 Cash

450KLikes – Redeem to get Cash

500MVISITS – $50K Cash

50kSubs – Redeem code to get $50K Cash

70Eggs – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash

90KSUBS – $90K

Burnout – $35K

Burnout – Redeem code to get $35,000 Cash (NEW)

BYEWINTER – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash

CLASSICS – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash

HandBrake – $35K

HandBrake – Redeem code to get $35,000 Cash (NEW)

HappyHolidays – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash

HyperCars – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash

IceCharger – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash

ICECOLD – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash

July2021 – $30K

NewDealership – $35K

NewUpdate – Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

OldSchool – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash

Pumpkin – Redeem to get 35K Cash

SCARY – Redeem to get 35K Cash

SpikeTires – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash

Spooky – Redeem to get $35K

Streetrace – Redeem code to get $35K Cash

Summer2021 – $35K Cash

thumbsup – Redeem code to get $35K Cash

Tstingray100k – Redeem code to get $100,000 Cash

Twitter10k – $25k Cash

Twitter5K – Redeem code to get $5,000 Cash

Twitter8k – $25K Cash

WinterSeason – Redeem this code to get $28,000 Cash

Xmas2020 – Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

Year2021 – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash

YouTube25k – Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

Steps to redeem codes

Redeem codes in the game (Image via Roblox)

Readers can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Car dealership tycoon:

Launch the game on the device of choice - PC or mobile phone.

Wait for the game to load and the home page to be visible.

Look at the top of the screen to find the screw icon.

Enter the code in the box next to the Twitter and YouTube Logo.

Hit the green plus button to redeem.

A pop-up message appears confirming the process and showing the rewards it enables.

Game description

In Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon, gamers build and customize their own car dealership with cool cars and colors! They may drive and role-play around the map with their friends in this game!

Users can earn money by driving, racing cars, and having them equipped on platforms in their dealership!

Edited by Ravi Iyer