Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free cash (May 2022)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes are free codes that give players in-game cash when redeemed. They can use the money to improve their business.
These codes are given out when the game reaches particular milestones. So users must be sure to like the game and add it to their favorites in Roblox.
Signing up for the Foxzie's Productions group will also get gamers a free automobile and 25% extra money if they have Roblox premium.
Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox game created by Foxzie's Productions with millions of players worldwide. They may design and personalize their car dealership with cool automobiles and colors in the game.
Users start with the Fion Multiply, but they can upgrade to faster and better cars as they gain more money. They must make lots of money to buy new automobiles or merchandise for the dealership.
Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes for free cash
Active codes
Gamers should use the code immediately as there is no set expiry date. Copy and paste the codes to avoid any typos or variations as the codes are case-sensitive.
- 550KLikes – Redeem code to get $55K
- 600KLikes – Redeem code to get $60K
- 800MVisits – Redeem code to get $80K
- 900MVisits – Redeem code to get $90K
- Eggs2022 –Redeem code to get $50K
- February – Redeem code to get $30K
- FOXZIE – Redeem this code to get $5K
- FrozenLake – Redeem code to get $35K
- Gifts2021 – Redeem code to get $50K
- IceRaceReturn – Redeem code to get $35K
- LastTimeSnowMap – Redeem code to get $35K
- MerryXmas – Redeem code to get $50K
- POLICE– Redeem code to get $50K
- Rims– Redeem code to get $40K
- SANTA – Redeem code to get $50K
- Sleigh – Redeem code to get $35K
- Spoilers – Redeem code to get $40K
- Springs – Redeem code to get $40K
- Tires – Redeem code to get $40K
- TireUpgrades – Redeem code to get $35K
- Tstingray – Redeem code to get $25K
- Twitter30K – Redeem code to get $30K
- Xmas2021 – Redeem code to get $35K
- Year2022 – Redeem code to get $50K
Expired codes
Users need not waste time figuring out why some codes aren't working. If their code appears here, it has expired. They can check out the above active list for working codes instead.
- 1MilMembers – Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash
- 250KLikes – $50K Cash
- 250MVISITS – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash
- 300MPH+ – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash
- 300MVISITS – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash
- 350KLikes – Redeem to get $50K
- 35KSUBS – Redeem code to get $35,000 Cash
- 400MVISITS: 40,000 Cash
- 450KLikes – Redeem to get Cash
- 500MVISITS – $50K Cash
- 50kSubs – Redeem code to get $50K Cash
- 70Eggs – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash
- 90KSUBS – $90K
- Burnout – $35K
- Burnout – Redeem code to get $35,000 Cash (NEW)
- BYEWINTER – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash
- CLASSICS – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash
- HandBrake – $35K
- HandBrake – Redeem code to get $35,000 Cash (NEW)
- HappyHolidays – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash
- HyperCars – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash
- IceCharger – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash
- ICECOLD – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash
- July2021 – $30K
- NewDealership – $35K
- NewUpdate – Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- OldSchool – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash
- Pumpkin – Redeem to get 35K Cash
- SCARY – Redeem to get 35K Cash
- SpikeTires – Redeem code to get $30,000 Cash
- Spooky – Redeem to get $35K
- Streetrace – Redeem code to get $35K Cash
- Summer2021 – $35K Cash
- thumbsup – Redeem code to get $35K Cash
- Tstingray100k – Redeem code to get $100,000 Cash
- Twitter10k – $25k Cash
- Twitter5K – Redeem code to get $5,000 Cash
- Twitter8k – $25K Cash
- WinterSeason – Redeem this code to get $28,000 Cash
- Xmas2020 – Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- Year2021 – Redeem code to get $25,000 Cash
- YouTube25k – Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
Steps to redeem codes
Readers can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Car dealership tycoon:
- Launch the game on the device of choice - PC or mobile phone.
- Wait for the game to load and the home page to be visible.
- Look at the top of the screen to find the screw icon.
- Enter the code in the box next to the Twitter and YouTube Logo.
- Hit the green plus button to redeem.
- A pop-up message appears confirming the process and showing the rewards it enables.
Game description
In Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon, gamers build and customize their own car dealership with cool cars and colors! They may drive and role-play around the map with their friends in this game!
Users can earn money by driving, racing cars, and having them equipped on platforms in their dealership!