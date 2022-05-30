Destroyer Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts and rewards (May 2022)

Roblox Destroyer Simulator codes allow players to access new locations while also suppressing a large number of pets. They will have to break through stuff along the journey, unleash their inner rage, and even humble beloved pets. It allows users to be more active than they have ever been.
UpGaming has created this destructive Roblox game. Gamers must destroy stuff to acquire wrath, then use popularity to gain courage. It allows them to remove bizarre items like safes, mailboxes, and freezers.
Roblox: Destroyer Simulator codes for free rewards
Active codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator
The codes are case-sensitive like all Roblox game codes, so individuals must copy/paste them correctly so no errors will be made. Detailed steps on how to redeem the codes are below.
Grab these codes now, as they might expire at any point:
- 100kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 10mvis: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- 11000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 110kfavs: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- 120kfavs: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- 13000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 1500likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 15kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 15mvis: Redeem this code and get 2x Rage Boost
- 16000likes: Redeem this code and get X 2x Training Speed Boost
- 17mvis: Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- 18000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 1mvis: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 20000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 20mvis: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- 22000likes: Redeem this code and get X Instant Evolved Boost
- 2250likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 22mvis: Redeem this code and get X reward
- 25kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 25mvis: Redeem this code and get a 2x Rage Boost
- 26000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 2700likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 28000likes: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- 2kplayers: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 2mvis: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- 32000likes: Redeem this code and get X 2x Training Speed Boost
- 3300likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 35kfavs: Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- 38000likes: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- 3kfavs: Redeem this code and get X2x Rage Boost
- 3mvis: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 3V3NT: Redeem this code and get X 2x Training Speed Boost
- 3XP3R1MENTS: Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- 40000likes : Redeem this code and get X 2x Training Speed Boost
- 40kfavs : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- 42000likes : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- 44000likes : Redeem this code and get Reward
- 4500likes : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 46000likes : Redeem this code and get X reward
- 48000likes : Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- 4CID: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- 4kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 4NG3L : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- 50000likes : Redeem this code and get a 2x Strength Boost
- 500favs: Redeem this code and get x boost (NEW)
- 500kvis : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 500likes: Redeem this code and get X2x Strength Boost
- 50kfavs : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 5mvis : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 6kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 7500likes : Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- 75kfavs : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- 7mvis : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 8kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- 90kfavs : Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- AUR4S : Redeem this code and get 2x Training Speed Boost
- B000: Redeem this code and get X Reward
- BIGBANG : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- BUGZ: Redeem this code and get X Instant Evolved Boost
- C4NDY : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- C4STL3 : Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- CAPCAKE : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- COOKIE: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- CR1TS : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- CR4FT : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- D0NUT : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- D3M0N : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- D4M4G3R: Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- DRAGONT00TH: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- F00D: Redeem this code and get X reward
- F1SH: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- F3STIV4L: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- F4RM3R : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- FIXES: Redeem this code and get X 1 Hour 2x Strength Boost
- FURRRY: Redeem this code and get X1 Hour 2x Rage Boost
- G1FT: Redeem this code and get a 2x Strength Boost
- G3MS: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- G4RD3N : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- GL0V3S : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- GYM: Redeem this code and get 2x Training Speed Boost
- H0H0H0: Redeem this code and get 2x Rage Boost
- H3LL: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- M00N: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- M1NE: Redeem this code and get X rewards
- M3RGE : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- M3TR0POL1S: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- M4G1C: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost
- NINJASPEED : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- NY2022: Redeem this code and get Instant Evolved Boost
- P4R4DIS3: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- REBIRTHS : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- Release: Redeem this code and get X a 2x Rage Boost
- S4NTA : Redeem this code and get a 2x Training Speed Boost
- SP4CE : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- SWEET : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- T1T4NS: Redeem this code and get X reward
- T3DDY : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost
- TOYS: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost
- UPDATE2 : Redeem this code and get X rewards
- V01D: Redeem this code and get X Instant Evolved Boost
- XMAS: Redeem this code and get a 2x Punch Speed Boost
Expired codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator
There are no expired codes as of now in Roblox Destroyer Simulator.
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Open the game on a mobile device or PC and tap the "more" button.
- When a new window appears, click the "Codes" button.
- Paste the code into the box labeled "enter code."
- Enter the codes mentioned above.
- Players will receive the rewards immediately after pressing "Redeem."
More codes
More Roblox Destroyer Simulator codes are being released via the game's official social media accounts, such as Twitter, Roblox groups, and Discord. Gift codes are usually released by the game's producers on exceptional occasions such as milestones, popular occasions, collaborations, and special events.
News about them can be found on the game's home page in Roblox.