Destroyer Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts and rewards (May 2022)

Roblox Destroyer Simulator codes allow players to access new locations while also suppressing a large number of pets. They will have to break through stuff along the journey, unleash their inner rage, and even humble beloved pets. It allows users to be more active than they have ever been.

UpGaming has created this destructive Roblox game. Gamers must destroy stuff to acquire wrath, then use popularity to gain courage. It allows them to remove bizarre items like safes, mailboxes, and freezers.

Roblox: Destroyer Simulator codes for free rewards

Active codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

The codes are case-sensitive like all Roblox game codes, so individuals must copy/paste them correctly so no errors will be made. Detailed steps on how to redeem the codes are below.

Grab these codes now, as they might expire at any point:

100kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards

10mvis: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

11000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

110kfavs: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

120kfavs: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

13000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

1500likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

15kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards

15mvis: Redeem this code and get 2x Rage Boost

16000likes: Redeem this code and get X 2x Training Speed Boost

17mvis: Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

18000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

1mvis: Redeem this code and get X rewards

20000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

20mvis: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

22000likes: Redeem this code and get X Instant Evolved Boost

2250likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

22mvis: Redeem this code and get X reward

25kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards

25mvis: Redeem this code and get a 2x Rage Boost

26000likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

2700likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

28000likes: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

2kplayers: Redeem this code and get X rewards

2mvis: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

32000likes: Redeem this code and get X 2x Training Speed Boost

3300likes: Redeem this code and get X rewards

35kfavs: Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

38000likes: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

3kfavs: Redeem this code and get X2x Rage Boost

3mvis: Redeem this code and get X rewards

3V3NT: Redeem this code and get X 2x Training Speed Boost

3XP3R1MENTS: Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

40000likes : Redeem this code and get X 2x Training Speed Boost

40kfavs : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

42000likes : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

44000likes : Redeem this code and get Reward

4500likes : Redeem this code and get X rewards

46000likes : Redeem this code and get X reward

48000likes : Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

4CID: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

4kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards

4NG3L : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

50000likes : Redeem this code and get a 2x Strength Boost

500favs: Redeem this code and get x boost (NEW)

500kvis : Redeem this code and get X rewards

500likes: Redeem this code and get X2x Strength Boost

50kfavs : Redeem this code and get X rewards

5mvis : Redeem this code and get X rewards

6kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards

7500likes : Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

75kfavs : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

7mvis : Redeem this code and get X rewards

8kfavs: Redeem this code and get X rewards

90kfavs : Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

AUR4S : Redeem this code and get 2x Training Speed Boost

B000: Redeem this code and get X Reward

BIGBANG : Redeem this code and get X rewards

BUGZ: Redeem this code and get X Instant Evolved Boost

C4NDY : Redeem this code and get X rewards

C4STL3 : Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

CAPCAKE : Redeem this code and get X rewards

COOKIE: Redeem this code and get X rewards

CR1TS : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

CR4FT : Redeem this code and get X rewards

D0NUT : Redeem this code and get X rewards

D3M0N : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

D4M4G3R: Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

DRAGONT00TH: Redeem this code and get X rewards

F00D: Redeem this code and get X reward

F1SH: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

F3STIV4L: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

F4RM3R : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

FIXES: Redeem this code and get X 1 Hour 2x Strength Boost

FURRRY: Redeem this code and get X1 Hour 2x Rage Boost

G1FT: Redeem this code and get a 2x Strength Boost

G3MS: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

G4RD3N : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

GL0V3S : Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

GYM: Redeem this code and get 2x Training Speed Boost

H0H0H0: Redeem this code and get 2x Rage Boost

H3LL: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

M00N: Redeem this code and get X rewards

M1NE: Redeem this code and get X rewards

M3RGE : Redeem this code and get X rewards

M3TR0POL1S: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

M4G1C: Redeem this code and get 2x Strength Boost

NINJASPEED : Redeem this code and get X rewards

NY2022: Redeem this code and get Instant Evolved Boost

P4R4DIS3: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

REBIRTHS : Redeem this code and get X rewards

Release: Redeem this code and get X a 2x Rage Boost

S4NTA : Redeem this code and get a 2x Training Speed Boost

SP4CE : Redeem this code and get X rewards

SWEET : Redeem this code and get X rewards

T1T4NS: Redeem this code and get X reward

T3DDY : Redeem this code and get X 2x Rage Boost

TOYS: Redeem this code and get X 2x Strength Boost

UPDATE2 : Redeem this code and get X rewards

V01D: Redeem this code and get X Instant Evolved Boost

XMAS: Redeem this code and get a 2x Punch Speed Boost

Expired codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

There are no expired codes as of now in Roblox Destroyer Simulator.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Open the game on a mobile device or PC and tap the "more" button.

When a new window appears, click the "Codes" button.

Paste the code into the box labeled "enter code."

Enter the codes mentioned above.

Players will receive the rewards immediately after pressing "Redeem."

More codes

More Roblox Destroyer Simulator codes are being released via the game's official social media accounts, such as Twitter, Roblox groups, and Discord. Gift codes are usually released by the game's producers on exceptional occasions such as milestones, popular occasions, collaborations, and special events.

News about them can be found on the game's home page in Roblox.

