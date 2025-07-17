How to Evolve units in All Star Tower Defense X

It's important to know how to Evolve/Advance Potential of units in All Star Tower Defense X if you want to level them up and increase their power. The process requires a few materials and has certain conditions that must be met. As such, newcomers to the game would want to learn about Evolutions before investing any resources, whether it be time, currency, or materials.

Ad

This article guides players on Evolutions in ASTD X.

A guide on Evolving units in All Star Tower Defense X

How does Evolution work?

Evolving units in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Many units in the game can level up, which increases their power. Most 3- and 4-star units need to "Evolve" to rank higher, while characters that are 5-star and above can only be upgraded via "Ascending." Both processes demand Gold and certain materials.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All-Star Tower Defense X: A beginner's guide

Here's how to Evolve units in the game:

Go to the Units tab on the left side of the screen. Select a character eligible for Evolution. Click the Evolve button. Gather all the required items. Click the gold button to execute the evolution.

All units that can be Evolved

Zio Brundo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

This section lists all in-game units that allow for Evolution as of this writing. Many of them will require unique items that aren't found through normal means. Instead, you'll need to search for the appropriate NPC; they will often provide you with a unique objective, completing which will earn you the item. All these NPCs will be placed in the main hub area. However, some will be difficult to spot, so make sure to look thoroughly. A few NPCs might be hidden on the rear side of certain sections, while others might be located on elevated platforms.

Ad

Also read: All-Star Tower Defense X Traits

Here is all the relevant information:

Unit Name Required Materials Gold Cost Location of NPC Borul 7 Borul’s Necklace, 5 Ghost I (Green), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 Right of the blue rectangle that triggers the Summon tab. Humble Swordman 5 Humble Swordman, 2 Z Ball (Stone), 2 Kai Sword, 2 Ghost I (Green), 2 Ghost I (Rainbow) 1,000 Not needed Ikki 5 Ikki, 2 Q Officer Hat, 2 Sword of Ikki, 2 Ghost I (Red), 2 Ghost I (Rainbow) 1,000 Not needed Koku 5 Koku, 3 Z Ball (Stone), 2 Kai Sword, 2 Ghost I (Blue), 2 Ghost I (Rainbow) 1,000 Not needed Koro 5 Koro, 3 Hover Boot, 2 Mimic Juice, 2 Ghost I (Green), 1 Ghost I (Rainbow), 1 Ghost II (Rainbow) 500 Not needed Ruffy 5 Ruffy, 3 Hover Boot, 2 Mimic Juice, 2 Ghost I (Red), 2 Ghost I (Rainbow) 1,000 Not needed Kosuke 5 Sosuke, 3 Ninja Headband, 2 Ninja Shuriken, 2 Ghost I (Purple), 2 Ghost I (Rainbow) 1,000 Not needed Super Koku 5 Koku, 3 Z Ball (Stone), 2 Kai Sword, 2 Ghost I (Blue), 2 Ghost I (Rainbow), Training Poll 5,000 Look for Koku Angel, left of the beginning of the stairs leading to Story. The Cursed One 7 Cursed Toe, 5 Ghost I (Red), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 Right edge of entrance to Challenges. Zaruto 5 Zaruto, 3 Ninja Headband, 2 Ninja Shuriken, 2 Ghost I (Orange), 2 Ghost I (Rainbow) 1,000 Story area. Zaruto (Sage) 5 Zaruto, 3 Ninja Headband, 2 Ninja Shuriken, 2 Ghost I (Orange), 3 Ninja Scroll, 2 Ghost II (Rainbow) 2,500 Left of purple activation box in Story area. Zio Brundo 7 Vampire Mask, 5 Ghost I (Orange), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 To the Right of the Robot building in the Summon region.

Ad

This concludes our guide on Evolving units in All Star Tower Defense X.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025