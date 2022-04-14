My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox: Free Spins (April 2022)

Although anime and Roblox may appear to be an odd pairing, anime games based on popular shows have proven extremely popular on the platform. There are usually several games to select from, whether the players enjoy One Piece, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, or My Hero Academia.

If players enjoy Boku No Roblox, they'll love the new, but not-so-subtly called, My Hero Mania by Roblox, in which players roll for quirks that offer them superpowers.

To make those rolls, players will need some spins, which is where our My Hero Mania code list comes in. Below are the most recent spin codes for the game, so players don't have to look for them, allowing gamers to concentrate on playing and discovering their ideal ability.

My Hero Mania by Roblox codes are freebies that the developers give out to players and most often contain spins that allow them to change their quirk.

Roblox: Free Spin Codes in My Hero Mania

Active Codes

Enter the code exactly as it is listed, or it might not work correctly!

330kLIKES – 12 free spins (new!)

320kday – 11 free spins (new!)

310kLIKES – 11 common spins (new!)

big300k – five common spins and two rare spins (new!)

thank290k – ten free spins

280kLIKES – ten free spins

270kREAL – nine free spins

260ktime – eight free spins

the250k- free spins

240kCODE – seven free spins

230kcode! five free spins

thank220k five free spins

210kCODE! five free spins

Expired codes

To avoid confusion, please check if the code has expired and move on to using a new active code.

Quirks

In My Hero Mania, quirks are superhuman abilities that can be obtained through spinning. The ones that are currently available in the game are listed below:

Common Quirks

Ice

Invisibility

Regeneration

Super Strength

Shock Absorption

Rare Quirks

Engine

Zero Gravity

Air Cannon

Epic Quirks

Explosion

Dark Shadow

Permeation

Electrification

Phoenix

Legendary Quirks

Overhaul

One For All

Hell Flame

Cremation

Fierce Wings

Half Hot Half Cold

Evolved Quirks

Shoot Style

How to redeem codes?

To redeem My Hero Mania codes, follow these simple steps:

Launch the game

Open the menu option

Copy the code into the entry box

Voila! Enjoy the rewards!

Quests

Roblox offers various ways to earn EXP and Cash in My Hero Mania. The most common of which is through 'Quests.' Quests become more difficult as players level up, but they also start to reward players with more EXP and Cash. These quests also allow them to gain rank, which they can use to establish their Hero or Villain status.

The current quests are listed below.

Quest List:

Defeat 5 Thugs. Defeat 5 Criminals. Defeat 5 Weak Villains. Defeat Mr. Cool. Defeat Proteinman. (Hero and Villain Quest) Defeat B-Rank Villains. Defeat 5 UA students. Defeat Uravity. (Hero and Villain Quest) Defeat Lida. (Hero and Villain Quest) Defeat 5 Six Eyes. (Hero and Villain Quest) Defeat 5 Winged Creatures. (Hero and Villain Quest) Defeat 5 Eyelesses. (Hero and Villain Quest) Defeat Katsugo. (Hero Quest) Defeat Greenku. (5%). (Hero Quest) Defeat Rodoki. (Hero Quest)

Some tips

Staying Dynamic

During battles, Roblox players aren't urged to run continuously and in all directions, but a little distance can occasionally save the player. Particularly given that enemies hit heavily, especially early on in the game!

If players are not careful, they'll end up with many problems in this Roblox game. Especially considering foes have a lot of health points and beginners only do a little damage to them at first, making for some lengthy battles. After that, one can get stronger, but in the meantime, keep moving.

Remember to stop sometimes

It is the polar opposite of the preceding piece of advice! However, this is for when fighting is on hold: if players have been hit, they should stay put to allow the health meter to recover gradually.

Also, don't go back to battling if the health meter is just half-depleted. Wait till it's back to normal! The wait is not long. Health is important in this game, as it is in any other. Therefore feel free to employ this healing strategy excessively.

Edited by R. Elahi