Roblox Project Ghoul codes (July 2022): Free rewards

The engaging, multi-genre Roblox Project Ghoul anime experience was developed in 2020 by [GX] Studio. The game was upgraded on July 10, 2022, and the creators have included some brand-new codes so users could enjoy themselves more, perform better in the game, and make an impression on their opponents.

Inspired by the popular anime Tokyo Ghoul, the game allows players to play as a ghoul or as CCG. While ghouls see humans as food, the CCG investigates ghoul-related incidents in an attempt to offer justice.

Active and inactive codes for free rewards in Roblox Project Ghoul

New active codes

Since Roblox codes are not meant to stay active permanently, they will be deleted from the game after a certain amount of time. Because of this, it is typically advised that gamers redeem them right away.

Moreover, Roblox codes are case-sensitive. This is why it's important to enter them carefully to avoid making typos. Or players could simply copy the required code from the list below and paste it into the appropriate text box.

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Project Ghoul (July 2022):

BleachSoon4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW) BleachSoon3 – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW) BleachSoon2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW) BleachSoon1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW) HelloThere1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop HelloThere2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop HelloThere3 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 XP & materials

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 XP & materials HelloThere4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 XP & materials

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 XP & materials Code1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop Code2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop Code3 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 XP & materials

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 XP & materials Code4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 XP & materials

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 XP & materials Kuzen – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins Re13th – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins, 20 mins x2 drop

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins, 20 mins x2 drop UpdateIsHere – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins, 20 mins x2 materials, and an XP

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins, 20 mins x2 materials, and an XP UpdateSoon – Redeem this code in the game to receive 35 spins, 20 mins of mats, and XP

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 35 spins, 20 mins of mats, and XP 55KLikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 spins + 10 mins x2 boss drop

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 spins + 10 mins x2 boss drop Easter – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins 50KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins 35MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins 175KFAVS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins LoveJay – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins, 50K Yen, 20 mins x2 boss drop

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins, 50K Yen, 20 mins x2 boss drop KakujasAreHere – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5K RC Cells & 600 Materials

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5K RC Cells & 600 Materials Sorry! – Redeem this code in the game to receive spins, materials, Yen, and Boosts

– Redeem this code in the game to receive spins, materials, Yen, and Boosts Nutcracker! – Redeem this code in the game to receive spins, materials, Yen, and Boosts

– Redeem this code in the game to receive spins, materials, Yen, and Boosts Noro! – Redeem this code in the game to receive spins, materials, Yen, and Boosts

– Redeem this code in the game to receive spins, materials, Yen, and Boosts 47kLikes! – Redeem this code in the game to receive 40 spins, 447 materials, 147K YEN, 60 mins of x2 XP, and materials

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 40 spins, 447 materials, 147K YEN, 60 mins of x2 XP, and materials Sorry4Lags – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 hour x2 XP & mats, 1.2K mats, 25 spins, and 75K YEN

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 hour x2 XP & mats, 1.2K mats, 25 spins, and 75K YEN AdamWorksHard – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 hour of x2 XP & mats, 1.2K mats, 25 spins, and 75K YEN

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 hour of x2 XP & mats, 1.2K mats, 25 spins, and 75K YEN RankedMatchesPog – Redeem this code in the game to receive free spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free spins IXA! – Redeem this code in the game to receive free spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free spins 38kLikes! – Redeem this code in the game to receive free spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free spins StarcodeBenni – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins Sub2FloatyZone – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins CodexGeas – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins Sub2BokTheGamer – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins Sub2Kakuja – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins subtoAlphamisfits – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins KyleGotNoMaidens – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins NARUTOGHOUL30K – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins Release! – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins WeAreSorry! – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins 3000Players! – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins Sub2JustYami – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins SubToJay – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins XBOXSUPPORT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 spins LastShutdownForToday – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 spins SubToKilik – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 spins

Redeeming a code in Roblox Project Ghoul

Redeeming a code in Roblox Project Ghoul is pretty easy, and one can learn by following the steps given below.

These are the steps for players to follow:

Step 1: Open Roblox Project Ghoul on mobile, PC, or any other supported device.

Step 2: Click on the Menu button, which should be available at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Enter a code or copy the desired code from the list of active codes.

Step 4: Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code Here” and hit the Enter key on the keyboard to claim the rewards.

To reduce the possibility of errors, players should always double-check the entered code before clicking the Redeem button.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far