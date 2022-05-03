Rebirth Simulator 2.0 codes in Roblox: Free boosts, tokens, and more (May 2022)

Below is a list of Roblox Rebirth Simulator 2.0 codes that may be used to quickly obtain pets, boosters, and tokens. They can be used to improve the character's appearance in the game.

Enlisting in the armed services and serving the public is the focus of Rebirth Simulator 2.0. It's a well-known Roblox game where players must accumulate tokens and spend them on new animals. They will benefit from these creatures in the game.

By rebirthing and unlocking new islands, characters can rise to the top of the game. Since the game is continually changing, community members should make every effort to stay updated by taking advantage of every benefit available.

Roblox Rebirth Simulator 2.0 codes for free rewards

Active codes

The expiry date cannot be promised, so gamers should use the code at the earliest to enjoy the rewards. They are case-sensitive, so kindly copy and paste the code.

100Likes: Redeem this code to get 450 tokens

20KLikes: Redeem this code to get 1 Hour x3 Rebirths Boost

3KCurrent: Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of triple token boost

BeachBoi: Redeem this code to get 350 tokens

DustBoost: Redeem this code to get One hour of triple dust boost pet

MrMonkey: Redeem this code to get 250 tokens

OpPet: Redeem this code to get Reaper Pet

Pumpkin: Redeem this code to get Pumpkin pet.

Release: Redeem this code to get 250 tokens

SecretCode: Redeem this code to get Free Boost

Sorry: Redeem this code to get One hour of triple rebirths boost

How to redeem codes

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code:

Look to the right side of the screen.

A small Twitter bird icon can be found on the left side.

Click on this icon to see a pop-up box appear at the top of the screen.

Copy and paste the codes from this article one by one into the textbox.

Press enter to win the rewards.

More codes

Users can get new codes for Rebirth Simulator 2.0 by following the game developer on their official Twitter account and joining their Discord server. The codes will be announced there first, and they can notice other users chatting about them as soon as they are released.

Gamers can also find the codes in the game description, so remember to check it out before playing.

What is simulation?

Simulation games are designed to mirror real-world activities, and the goal could be to teach players anything, like learning to fish. Other simulation titles focus on running a company, taking care of pets, or cooking in a restaurant.

In most simulation games, there are no clearly stated objectives. Users are free to roam and explore the world at their leisure. War games, role-playing simulations, and business titles are all suitable examples.

Check out these simulator games on Roblox:

1) Roblox Animal Simulator

It's a basic game: choose from various animals and spend time slaying enemies and leveling up. The animal choices include cheetahs, cats, dogs, and polar bears to explore the world of Animal Simulator (among many others).

Other animals can also be ridden, but gamers must first inquire politely.

2) Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Players start with a single bee and work their way up to becoming a honey billionaire with over thirty different bees after putting in a lot of time and effort. Bee boosters and some unusual beans that sprout unique plants are among the items that may be acquired with in-game currency.

3) War Simulator

Game War Simulator puts users on a time-traveling odyssey. It teaches ancient weaponry early, and they can proceed to the "Future."

To defeat waves of AI warriors, gamers can employ several grades of weapons from each period.

4) Roblox Eating Simulator

If players eat anything they want in the Eating Simulator, no one will ever warn them off. The goal is to eat everything in sight but wisely because some objects can be sold to help the player level up.

In Roblox, the game is labeled "Spooky," but if players want something genuinely terrifying, they should look at this list of top horror games.

5) Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

For gym rats, this is a must-have. Mega Noob Simulator is an odd Roblox title in which users slaughter "Bacons," which are simply people, for in-game points.

When they go from "noob" to "master," these stats combine to create a gigantic character.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer