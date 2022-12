Roblox Anime Adventures codes (December 2022)

Roblox Anime Adventures is a futuristic tower defense game with characters inspired by popular anime. The title is all about protecting the base by summoning the strongest heroes from the anime world, like Sasuke Uchiha, Gohan, and more. Even the bases are themed like cities from the anime world, like Konoha, Namek, etc.

To summon the greatest heroes, players will need a lot of summoning tickets and gems to get unique abilities. This is where the free codes come in handy. Players can redeem them to get extra gems and tickets.

This is especially helpful for beginners looking for a headstart in the game. They can also sell duplicate characters to get more gems and tickets.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Working codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Below are the active codes in the game:

CLOVER - This active code can be redeemed for 500 gems

CLOVER2 - This active code can be redeemed for 250 gems

CURSE - This active code can be redeemed for 350 gems

CURSE2 - This active code can be redeemed for 250 gems

Cxrsed - This active code can be redeemed for 1x summon ticket

FAIRY - This active code can be redeemed for 250 gems

FAIRY2 - This active code can be redeemed for 250 gems

FictioNTheFirst - This active code can be redeemed for 1x summon ticket

HALLOWEEN - This active code can be redeemed for 250 gems and 500 candies

KARAKORA - This active code can be redeemed for 500 gems

KARAKORA2 - This active code can be redeemed for 300 gems

KingLuffy - This active code can be redeemed for 1x summon ticket

noclypso - This active code can be redeemed for 1x summon ticket

SubToBlamspot - This active code can be redeemed for 1x summon ticket

SubToKelvingts - This active code can be redeemed for 1x summon ticket

subtomaokuma - This active code can be redeemed for a summon ticket

TOADBOIGAMING - This active code can be redeemed for 1x summon ticket

It is extremely easy to redeem the above codes. The detailed steps to redeem the free ones are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Roblox codes don't last forever and can stop working without notice. Players can save time by checking this list to redeem the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work anymore:

ANDROID - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a limited Mecha Freezo skin

CHALLENGEFIX - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 100 gems

DATAFIX - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 gems

FIRSTRAIDS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free rewards

GHOUL - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 gems

GINYUFIX - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 100 gems

HOLLOW - This inactive code was redeemed by players for gems

Hunter - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 gems

MARINEFORD - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 gems

MUGENTRAIN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for gems

TWOMILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 400 gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem codes:

Start the game and head over to the circle labeled "circles."

After stepping in, a pop-up window will appear.

Enter the code in the text box.

Hit redeem to get the rewards.

Players can get more codes by following the creators on their social accounts. Links are available on the game's home page.

Poll : 0 votes