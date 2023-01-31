Roblox Anime World Tower Defense codes (February 2023): Free gold, puzzles, and more

Anime World Tower Defense in Roblox is an exciting game full of strategic moves and wit. Players need to defend their lanes or towers from different waves of enemies as they approach to attack them. Players can summon powerful ninjas, collect coins for power-ups, and use characters from their favorite anime shows, like Naruto and Luffy, to build their Ultimate Defense.

However, sometimes when the grind gets too hard, certain promotional codes released by the developers offer free rewards and coins to the player community. Such offers can help them level up faster across their accounts and demolish their enemies. Here's a complete list of the latest active and inactive codes in the Anime World Tower Defense as of February 2023.

Active and inactive codes for Roblox Anime World Tower Defense and redemption steps

Active codes in Roblox Anime World Tower Defense

Here's a list of the active codes in Anime World Tower Defense as of February 2023:

HappyNewYears - Redeem for 50k Gold

Redeem for 50k Gold 25KLikes - Redeem for 50k Gold

Redeem for 50k Gold HappyChristmas - Redeem for 50k Gold and 50 Puzzles

Redeem for 50k Gold and 50 Puzzles UnitFollowingIsBack - Redeem for 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles

Redeem for 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles PF2BUpdate - Redeem for 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles

Redeem for 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles EarlyChristmas - Redeem for 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles

Redeem for 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles ProTurtle - Redeem for 50k Gold

Redeem for 50k Gold Fate - Redeem for 50k Gold

Redeem for 50k Gold FateUpdateDelay - Redeem for 50k Gold

Redeem for 50k Gold OitnaiWorkHard - Redeem for 50k Gold

Redeem for 50k Gold 10MVisits - Redeem for Gold

Redeem for Gold 20KLikes - Redeem for 200k Gold

Redeem for 200k Gold Noclypso - Redeem for 25 Puzzles

Players can use these codes to get the rewards mentioned above to keep their gameplay exciting throughout their journey as their favorite anime hero.

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime World Tower Defense

Here's a list of inactive codes that do not work in the game as of February 2023:

End - Redeem for 50k Gold

Redeem for 50k Gold XboxSupport - Redeem for 1k Gold and 50 Puzzles

Redeem for 1k Gold and 50 Puzzles FreeGold - Redeem for Gold

Redeem for Gold SorryForBug - Redeem for Gold and Puzzles

Redeem for Gold and Puzzles New_6Mvisit - Redeem for Gold and Puzzles

Redeem for Gold and Puzzles New_Yosha! - Redeem for Gold and Puzzles

Redeem for Gold and Puzzles New_SorryWeCantRestoreYourUnitUpgradeTUT - Redeem for Gold and Puzzles

Redeem for Gold and Puzzles New_SorryForSummonAndStoryBugged - Redeem for Gold and Puzzles

Redeem for Gold and Puzzles 10KLIKES - Redeem for 50k Gold and 25 Puzzles

Redeem for 50k Gold and 25 Puzzles AWTDRelease - Redeek for 500k Gold and 450 Puzzles

Redeek for 500k Gold and 450 Puzzles SryForALotOfShutdown - Redeem for 50k Gold

Redeem for 50k Gold AWTD - Redeem for free rewards

Redeem for free rewards GameRelease - Redeem for free rewards

Redeem for free rewards 1Mvisit - Redeem for free rewards

Redeem for free rewards SryF0rShutD0wn - Redeem for free rewards

These codes are inactive, so you cannot get any of the rewards mentioned above. Hence, you should check any code you want to redeem and if it is still valid in its course.

Steps to redeem Anime World Tower Defense Codes

Active codes for Anime World Tower Defense can be redeemed by following these easy steps:

Open Roblox and enter the Anime World Tower Defense Experience Boot up in the game's world and locate the settings icon on the bottom left of your screen After clicking on the icon, a new popup will appear Head to the Enter Code field and copy and paste any of the active codes from the list above Hit Enter and enjoy

You will now be rewarded for leveling up your mythical hero in Anime World Tower Defense while fighting those waves of enemies and emerging victorious in this exciting Roblox experience.

Writing the active code into the field can give rise to typos as well as case-sensitive errors. The ideal approach is to copy and paste them, which can avoid the chances of incorrect code feeding.

Another factor to consider is that all Roblox promotional codes have an expiry date. So, it is always recommended to redeem the active codes as soon as one comes across them. Once a code reaches the point of expiration, the reward cannot be claimed for that month. Players will have to wait for new codes the following month for a fresh set of rewards, such as gold and puzzles.

Poll : 0 votes