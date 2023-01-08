Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes for January 2023: Free cash

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon is a popular online game that allows Robloxians to run their own virtual car dealership. In the game, players must purchase, customize and sell cars to make a profit.

They can also hire staff, build showrooms, and upgrade their dealership to expand their business. With its combination of customization, competition, and real-world strategies.

The game starts with the player buying a basic dealership, which they can customize and upgrade. They must purchase cars of various makes and models, then customize them to attract potential buyers. Cars can be customized with new paint jobs, upgraded performance parts, and unique decals. Staff can be hired to work in the dealership and help with sales.

Players can also build showrooms and upgrade their dealerships to attract more customers. Showrooms can be customized with various features, such as a showroom floor or a service center. Users must also manage their finances carefully to ensure they run a profitable business.

Codes in the game can provide free rewards, such as cash. Users can check out the list below containing all the working codes for the new year.

Utilize Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes to get free cash in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Users should still utilize these codes in Car Dealership Tycoon as soon as possible because they will ultimately expire. The working ones are listed below:

7Quests - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash XmasIncoming - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash HyperDealer - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash CarFactory - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash IWaitLong - Use this code to obtain 100000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 100000 Cash FreeTruck - Use this code to obtain a Lucas Stabilizer Truck

- Use this code to obtain a Lucas Stabilizer Truck Pumpkins - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash Season2 - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash MoreKits - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash Bodykits - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash Season1 - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash ATV - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash 1Billion - Use this code to obtain 100k Cash

- Use this code to obtain 100k Cash 825KVotes - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash NewBarn - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash Twitter50K - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash Interiors - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash Crimes - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash 4Years - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash BarnFind - Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Cash 900MVisits - Use this code to obtain 90000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 90000 Cash FOXZIE - Use this code to obtain 15000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 15000 Cash Tstingray - Use this code to obtain 25000 Cash

List of inactive codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Much to the players' satisfaction, there are no inactive codes in the game as of January 2023. However, one needs to use all the active codes before they expire.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

It's quite simple to redeem the game's codes. Players can easily complete the steps listed below to acquire all the rewards with little effort:

To start, launch Car Dealership Tycoon

At the top of the screen, locate and click the Settings button (cog icon).

Enter each functional code in the newly shown window's text field.

Once you've typed in the code, press the green + button to receive your free reward!

Enjoy your rewards

Players must be careful not to make mistakes when manually entering Roblox codes because they are case-sensitive. They can copy and paste them for a more secure method throughout the redemption process. This method is quick and safe because it eliminates typographical errors.

