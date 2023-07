Roblox Da Hood codes (July 2023): Free Cash

Roblox Da Hood is the metaverse version of the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise. You can either roam the streets as gangsters or protect the neighbors as cops. Additionally, you can have PvP fights on the map to establish control over the server. Due to the frequent action-packed scenarios, players are likely to want funds to refresh their ammunition and purchase new equipment.

Instead of grinding for countless hours, you can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article. These codes offer free Cash and can help players have a wealthy lifestyle in Roblox Da Hood. Scroll down to learn more about the codes.

Active codes in Roblox Da Hood

Two new codes have been issued as of July 2023. Adding to the good news, players can expect fresh codes in future patch updates.

2023JULY4 —Redeem for 500k Cash (Latest)

—Redeem for 500k Cash FIREWORKS —Redeem for 500k Cash (Latest)

—Redeem for 500k Cash POOLPARTY —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash DHSUMMER—Redeem for 200k Cash

Players are advised to redeem these codes with haste, as they will expire very soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Da Hood

Unfortunately, a significant amount of old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Da Hood.

LunarNewYear – Was redeemed for 200,000 Da Hood Cash (DHC)

– Was redeemed for 200,000 Da Hood Cash (DHC) MLK – Was redeemed for 196,300 DHC

– Was redeemed for 196,300 DHC HappyNewYear2023 – Was redeemed for 250K DHC

– Was redeemed for 250K DHC HAPPYHALLOWEEN! –Was redeemed for Limited Halloween AR Da Hood Cash and Da Hood Cash

–Was redeemed for Limited Halloween AR Da Hood Cash and Da Hood Cash WASHINGMACHINE – Was redeemed for 100k Da Hood Cash, 7x Premium Crates, 2x Random Marker Knife Skins

– Was redeemed for 100k Da Hood Cash, 7x Premium Crates, 2x Random Marker Knife Skins BACK2SCHOOL –Was redeemed for free Da Hood Cash

–Was redeemed for free Da Hood Cash RifleWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin DoubleBarrelWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin RevolverWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin GlockWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin SMGWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin AugWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin TRADEME! – Was redeemed for 100k Cash

– Was redeemed for 100k Cash TRADING – Was redeemed for 250k Cash

– Was redeemed for 250k Cash HAPPYBDAYDRIZZY500k – Was redeemed for 500k Cash

– Was redeemed for 500k Cash HAPPYBDAYBULLET – Was redeemed for 500k Cash

– Was redeemed for 500k Cash MOMMY – Was redeemed for 400k Cash

– Was redeemed for 400k Cash MOTHERSDAY – Was redeemed for 100k Cash

– Was redeemed for 100k Cash PIXEL2023 – Was redeemed for 111111 Cash

– Was redeemed for 111111 Cash CINCODEMAYO – Was redeemed for 150k Cash

– Was redeemed for 150k Cash April2023 – Was redeemed for 100k Cash

– Was redeemed for 100k Cash DaHoodRawr! – Was redeemed for 330k Cash

– Was redeemed for 330k Cash ShotgunWinter2022 –Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

–Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin Ak47Winter2022 –Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

–Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin P90Winter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin RPGWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin TacticalShotgunWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin LMGWinter2022 – Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

– Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin FlamethrowerWinter2022 –Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

–Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin SilencedGlockWinter2022 –Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

–Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin DrumWinter2022 –Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

–Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin SilencedAR15Winter2022 –Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin

–Was redeemed for 100k DHC + Cookie + Gun Skin ACCOMPLISTMENT –Was redeemed for 200K Da Hood Cash, x5 Premium Crate, x5 Knife Crate

–Was redeemed for 200K Da Hood Cash, x5 Premium Crate, x5 Knife Crate AUGUST2022! –Was redeemed for free Da Hood Cash

–Was redeemed for free Da Hood Cash DHSUPRISE! –Was redeemed for 50K Da Hood Cash, 10x Crates, 8x Premium Crates

–Was redeemed for 50K Da Hood Cash, 10x Crates, 8x Premium Crates 2022JUNE –Was redeemed for 250K DHC, 3x Premium Crate, 5x Regular Crate

–Was redeemed for 250K DHC, 3x Premium Crate, 5x Regular Crate #FREED –Was redeemed for 50K Da Hood Cash

–Was redeemed for 50K Da Hood Cash FIREWORKS –Was redeemed for 100K Da Hood Cash, x5 Premium Crates, x5 DHC Crates, x5 Fireworks

–Was redeemed for 100K Da Hood Cash, x5 Premium Crates, x5 DHC Crates, x5 Fireworks freepremiumcrate – Was redeemed for a Premium Crate

– Was redeemed for a Premium Crate easterdahood – Was redeemed for x5 Da Hood Crate Skins

– Was redeemed for x5 Da Hood Crate Skins Stars – Was redeemed for 1M Cash

– Was redeemed for 1M Cash DHUpdate – Was redeemed for 3M Cash

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Da Hood?

Follow the easy instructions mentioned below to activate the Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox game and get into the server

Press the white-themed treasure chest button on the bottom left side of the screen

A black interface displaying your in-game skins will pop up with a code box in it

Copy any code from the list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter code here"

Hit the red Redeem button to claim your free Da Hood Cash

The redeemed Da Hood Cash will be added to your in-game treasuries.

