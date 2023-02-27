Roblox Era of Althea codes (February 2023)

Roblox Era of Althea is a magic-based game where players need to become the top wizard. Players need to explore the magic realm to find new Grimoires, which will unlock the wizard's magical powers. Players will also have the choice to choose the path of an evil who will only learn the dark arts.

Whatever choice the players make, they will find active codes extremely helpful as they can be redeemed for free spins, rerolls, and Yul, the game's in-game currency. Spins and rerolls come in handy when players are trying to find the most suitable magic spell. Yul lets players buy skins and other accessories.

Active codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Listed below are the active Roblox codes in the game:

2XDROPSEVENTON - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive Spins

BUGFIXGOCRAZY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 50 Spins

DYEMYHAIRCOLOR - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive hair color Reroll

FREEHAIRDYE - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a hair color reroll

HERESYULSORRY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 5,000 Yul

IHATEMYEYES - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive an eye color reroll

IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive hair Color Reroll

NEWLEVELCAP! - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 Spins

NEWMAGIC - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 54 Spins

NEWMAPUPDATEXD - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 45 spins

PLAYEVENTSBUDDY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 20 Spins

RANDOMBUGFIXES2 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 35 Spins

SORRY4SHUTDOWN - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 Spins

Expired codes in Roblox Era of Althea

The following codes do not work anymore.

1MillionVisits - This code was redeemed for free rewards

23KLikes! - This code was redeemed for free rewards

23KLikes1! - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins

30KMEMBERMILESTONE - This code was redeemed for 35 Spins

55KLIKESTHANKYOU - This code was redeemed for 45 Spins

AltheaDevHouse! - This code was redeemed for 75 Spins

BugFixes - This code was redeemed for free rewards

BUGFIXES32 - This code was redeemed for 10 Spins

CRONGETINSTUDIO - This code was redeemed for 50 Spins

DamnMyBad - This code was redeemed for 75 Spins

DetestFiveSpins - This code was redeemed for five Spins

ExploitersTradingAdoptMePets - This code was redeemed for 15 Spins

ICANFLYNOW? - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins

IHateWalking - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins

SPIRITRACEUPD - This code was redeemed for 40 spins

TrueSupport! - This code was redeemed for five free spins

Update2Hair - This code was redeemed for a Hair Reroll

Update2Hair2 - This code was redeemed for a Hair Reroll

Update2Spins - This code was redeemed for 75 Spins

Update3Hype! - This code was redeemed for 35 Spins

UPDATEMAPNOW! - This code was redeemed for 30 Spins

WeekendHair! - This code was redeemed for Hair Reroll

WeekendHair2! - This code was redeemed for Hair Reroll

WeekendUpdate1! - This code was redeemed for 35 Spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Era of Althea

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game.

Open the menu window by hitting the M key on your keyboard.

Select the Settings icon in the middle.

Enter the code in the text box and hit the Redeem code button.

The rewards will be added to your Roblox account instantly.

