Roblox Era of Althea codes (February 2023)

Roblox Era of Althea is a magic-based game where players need to become the top wizard. Players need to explore the magic realm to find new Grimoires, which will unlock the wizard's magical powers. Players will also have the choice to choose the path of an evil who will only learn the dark arts.
Whatever choice the players make, they will find active codes extremely helpful as they can be redeemed for free spins, rerolls, and Yul, the game's in-game currency. Spins and rerolls come in handy when players are trying to find the most suitable magic spell. Yul lets players buy skins and other accessories.
Roblox players can redeem free codes in Era of Althea
Active codes in Roblox Era of Althea
Listed below are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 2XDROPSEVENTON - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive Spins
- BUGFIXGOCRAZY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 50 Spins
- DYEMYHAIRCOLOR - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive hair color Reroll
- FREEHAIRDYE - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a hair color reroll
- HERESYULSORRY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 5,000 Yul
- IHATEMYEYES - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive an eye color reroll
- IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive hair Color Reroll
- NEWLEVELCAP! - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 Spins
- NEWMAGIC - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 54 Spins
- NEWMAPUPDATEXD - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 45 spins
- PLAYEVENTSBUDDY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 20 Spins
- RANDOMBUGFIXES2 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 35 Spins
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 Spins
Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Era of Althea
The following codes do not work anymore.
- 1MillionVisits - This code was redeemed for free rewards
- 23KLikes! - This code was redeemed for free rewards
- 23KLikes1! - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins
- 30KMEMBERMILESTONE - This code was redeemed for 35 Spins
- 55KLIKESTHANKYOU - This code was redeemed for 45 Spins
- AltheaDevHouse! - This code was redeemed for 75 Spins
- BugFixes - This code was redeemed for free rewards
- BUGFIXES32 - This code was redeemed for 10 Spins
- CRONGETINSTUDIO - This code was redeemed for 50 Spins
- DamnMyBad - This code was redeemed for 75 Spins
- DetestFiveSpins - This code was redeemed for five Spins
- ExploitersTradingAdoptMePets - This code was redeemed for 15 Spins
- ICANFLYNOW? - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins
- IHateWalking - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins
- SPIRITRACEUPD - This code was redeemed for 40 spins
- TrueSupport! - This code was redeemed for five free spins
- Update2Hair - This code was redeemed for a Hair Reroll
- Update2Hair2 - This code was redeemed for a Hair Reroll
- Update2Spins - This code was redeemed for 75 Spins
- Update3Hype! - This code was redeemed for 35 Spins
- UPDATEMAPNOW! - This code was redeemed for 30 Spins
- WeekendHair! - This code was redeemed for Hair Reroll
- WeekendHair2! - This code was redeemed for Hair Reroll
- WeekendUpdate1! - This code was redeemed for 35 Spins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Era of Althea
You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the game.
- Open the menu window by hitting the M key on your keyboard.
- Select the Settings icon in the middle.
- Enter the code in the text box and hit the Redeem code button.
The rewards will be added to your Roblox account instantly.