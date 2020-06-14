10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: Sami Zayn clashed with colleague, Vince McMahon told faction not to punch fans

Some of this week's backstage WWE stories are wild!

WWE Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT feature in this week's round-up.

Sami Zayn is a former Intercontinental Champion

In 2020, the WWE Universe knows more about the real people behind the Superstars of RAW, SmackDown and NXT than ever before.

Nowadays, Superstars will openly share details about their personal lives on social platforms and in media interviews, while WWE produces various online shows on a weekly basis to give fans an out-of-character insight into the people that appear on television.

This week, for example, we learned that a SmackDown Superstar recently approached Vince McMahon and asked him for some promo time on the show. As you will soon find out, it proved to be a good decision and the promo was widely praised by fans online.

Let’s take a look at the full details behind that story, plus nine others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting behind-the-scenes tales that have been revealed this week about WWE Superstars.

#10 Vince McMahon’s instructions for The Nexus

This week marked the 10-year anniversary of The Nexus’ incredible debut in WWE.

The villainous group consisted of eight ‘rookies’ from the first season of the NXT game show – Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, and Skip Sheffield – and they made a huge impact on a June 2010 episode of RAW by attacking John Cena, Jerry Lawler and Justin Roberts, as well as the ringside area.

Inside The Ropes released footage of Barrett – Nexus’ leader – talking about Vince McMahon’s instructions to all eight Superstars before the segment.

The WWE Chairman warned the newcomers not to punch anybody in the crowd, while he also told them not to damage any of WWE’s $100,000 cameras at ringside.

#9 Arn Anderson clashed with Sami Zayn in WWE

Arn Anderson usually speaks very positively about Superstars he worked with in WWE, but he had a surprising take on his podcast this week when he was asked about Sami Zayn possibly working as a producer/agent in the future.

The Hall of Famer revealed that he “clashed quite a few times” with Zayn in WWE and he does not believe that the former Intercontinental Champion has enough patience or creativity to help put other Superstars’ matches together.

