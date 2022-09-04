10 stunning photos from WWE Clash at the Castle

United Kingdom hosted its first WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Although no titles changed hands at the show, the event witnessed several memorable moments, including the main roster debut of another cousin of Roman Reigns.

After the show, several fans and superstars shared pictures from the event. WWE's official website and some British newspapers also published photos from Clash at the Castle on their portals.

Here are ten stunning photos from WWE Clash at the Castle.

#10. Fans flooding into the Principality Stadium

Fans entering the stadium ahead of Clash at the Castle

A few hours before the start of Clash at the Castle, tens of thousands of fans headed to the Principality Stadium. Wales Online's Mark Lewis captured an incredible photo of the crowds as they flooded into the venue ahead of the event.

The Cardiff crowd was impressively energetic throughout the show, singing the superstars' theme songs and blowing the roof off with super loud cheers.

#9. The action starts outside the Principality Stadium before Clash at the Castle

A fan hitting another with a chair outside the Principality Stadium

Before watching WWE Superstars go at it inside the squared circle, a few fans were so excited that they started the action outside the Principality Stadium. One of Wales Online's Mark Lewis' pictures captured a funny moment in which a fan hit another in the back with a WWE-like steel chair.

Several other fans gathered around the two men to watch. A few even got their phones out to capture the moment.

#8. IYO SKY defying gravity

Iyo Sky delivering a Moonsault to Alexa Bliss and Asuka

WWE kicked off Clash at the Castle with the six-woman tag team match in which Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair squared off against Damage Control (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai).

Although the match saw several impressive athletic moves from the six ladies, one picture posted on WWE's official website looks unbelievable. In the photo, The Genius of the SKY defied gravity as she flew to deliver a moonsault to Bliss and Asuka outside the ring. SKY's partner Kai seemed shocked, as did several other fans in attendance.

#7. Bianca Belair with a triple Moonsault of her own

Bianca Belair delivering a Moonsault at Clash at the Castle

Throughout the six-woman tag team match, the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has also showcased her impressive athletic abilities. One of the most memorable moments from the bout was when she delivered a triple moonsault to Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. She even attempted to pin all three afterward, but they kicked out.

WWE's photographers captured the moment and posted the photo on the official website. The picture showed the referee looking seemingly in disbelief as Belair hit her move.

The six-woman tag team match ended with Bayley pinning Belair to earn her team the victory.

#6. Edge wears a mask in his entrance

Edge wearing a mask in his entrance

Edge and Rey Mysterio teamed up at Clash at the Castle to square off against The Judgment Day. The Rated-R Superstar received one of the biggest pops from the fans in attendance when his music hit. Fans became even louder when they saw the surprise Edge had for them.

The Rated-R Superstar surprised the WWE Universe by wearing a Lucha mask as he headed to the ring. WWE's photographers captured a stunning photo of Edge's unusual appearance and posted it on the company's official website.

#5. Edge delivers a 619 to Finn Balor

Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day

Another unusual sight from the tag team match between Edge & Rey Mysterio and The Judgment Day is Edge delivering a 619 to Finn Balor. The Rated-R Superstar borrowed his tag team partner's move in a rare occurrence, which received a significant reaction from the fans at the Principality Stadium.

WWE's official website posted a stunning photo of Edge's 619 on Balor. Although the bout ended in victory for The Rated-R Superstar and Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio turned heel after the match and attacked them both.

#4. Seth Rollins entrance costume

Seth Rollins inspired his costume from Elton John's Rocketman movie

At Clash at the Castle, Seth Rollins went head-to-head against Matt Riddle. The Visionary's costume captured the eye of the WWE Universe as many commented on it on social media.

Several fans pointed out that Rollins' paid homage to Elton John by wearing a costume inspired by his Rocketman movie. WWE's official website posted a good photo of The Visionary's entrance.

#3. Seth Rollins flying during his match against Matt Riddle

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle at Clash at the Castle

As he captured the WWE Universe's eyes with his costume, Seth Rollins did the same with his performance. In a stunning photo WWE posted on its official website, The Visionary seemed to be flying during his match against Matt Riddle at Clash at the Castle. The referee even looked impressed by how high Rollins jumped.

Despite trying his best, Riddle failed to defeat Rollins at Clash at the Castle. Instead, he found himself on the receiving end of another stomp. Things, however, do not seem to be over between the two superstars.

#2. Sheamus receives a standing ovation from the Cardiff crowd

The Cardiff crowd gave Sheamus a standing ovation

Gunther and Sheamus had a fierce battle at Clash at the Castle. Although The Ring General came out on top and retained his Intercontinental Championship, The Brawling Brute probably had the best moment in his entire career after the match.

Despite his loss, the Cardiff crowd gave Sheamus a standing ovation following his match against Gunther. The Irish superstar got emotional as he greeted the fans from the ring. A WWE photographer captured the moment with their camera.

#1. Drew McIntyre's get a hero's welcome in Cardiff

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Despite being very close to capturing the title, The Scottish Warrior lost the bout to The Tribal Chief after the latter received help from his cousin Solo Sikoa.

One of the highlights of that match was McIntyre's entrance. The 37-year-old got a hero's welcome from the Cardiff crowd as he headed to the ring to square off against Reigns. After the show, The Scottish Warrior posted a photo of the emotional moment on his Twitter account, thanking the fans in the caption.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi