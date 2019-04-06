10 Things WWE must stop doing after WrestleMania 35

Vince McMahon should make sure a lot of things change after WrestleMania 35

WWE is arguably the biggest Wrestling Promotion in the world. It always was, and still is. But what about the future? Well, that would depend on the quality of the product that WWE provides to its fans.

The IWC has been very vocal on the fact that WWE doesn't learn from its mistakes and keep on repeating them, resulting in the degrading of their own product. Well, that is pretty much true as is evident from the reactions it gets from the fans.

With the inception of a new competitor in All Elite Wrestling, WWE would want to correct the mistakes that they did in the past, and moreover learn from them.

In this article, let's take a look at the 10 things WWE must stop doing after WrestleMania 35.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#10 Not booking NJPW/Foreign stars properly

He had the potential to be the next big thing!

In the last few years, a lot of top Superstars formerly under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling have jumped ships to WWE. Names like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Anderson and Gallows, and many more have joined WWE with a hope to get exposure to a bigger audience.

But unfortunately, WWE failed to use most of them properly, due to some reason or the other. All of these Superstars came in with a lot of hype and while most of them did succeed initially, their push seemingly ended soon especially on the main roster, with an exception of maybe a select few like AJ Styles.

Just to give an example, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka were the respective Royal Rumble winners last year, but both of them failed to capture gold at WrestleMania 34. This year, both these Superstars are not part of proper storylines leading to 'Mania.

Looking at the booking of these wrestlers, many free agents are considering not coming to WWE, and are instead looking for an alternative like the upcoming AEW. WWE has unfortunately lost many hottest free agents due to this inconsistent booking.

