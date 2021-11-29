10 WWE Ruthless Aggression Era stars: Where are they now?

The Ruthless Aggression Era witnessed the rise of several WWE Superstars. While a few of them are still working in Vince McMahon's company, others have taken different paths.

In mid-2002, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced the start of a new era which he referred to as "Ruthless Aggression." The WWE locker room was then full of top wrestling talent after McMahon bought WCW and ECW. Several young talents also debuted in WWE in 2002, including John Cena, Randy Orton, and Batista.

In the following six years, several young superstars rose to stardom. Cena, Orton, and Batista, for example, all became world champions. Other established WWE Superstars also stepped up their game, becoming top stars. Meanwhile, several Attitude Era stars, like The Undertaker and Triple H, continued to lead the WWE locker room to success.

Many of the era's stars are now retired and working in other businesses. Others are still active competitors but in rival promotions. Only a few are still in WWE.

Here are ten WWE Ruthless Aggression Era stars and where they are now.

#10. WWE legend John Cena

John Cena was arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of the Ruthless Aggression Era. He made his main roster debut on June 27, 2002, answering Kurt Angle's open challenge. When the Olympic Gold Medalist asked him what made him think he could go toe-to-toe with him, Cena answered "ruthless aggression."

Angle defeated Cena after the latter gave in an impressive fight. Nonetheless, the 44-year-old went on to become one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars. He is now a 16-time World Champion.

After many years of being the face of WWE, Cena recently became a part-timer. He has competed in only five WWE matches in the past three years. His last bout came last August against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, in which he lost.

Away from the squared circle, Cena is currently a Hollywood star. He recently starred in The Suicide Squad and Vacation Friends.

#9. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus was probably the most popular WWE female wrestler during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The 45-year-old also became the most decorated women's champion at the time.

The seven-time Women's Champion had several historic feuds with legends like Victoria, Mickie James, and Molly Holly. However, her rivalry with Lita was her most famous. The two real-life best friends were the ultimate enemies on-screen. Their feud led them to main-event Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Hall of Famer's career as a full-time WWE wrestler only lasted six years. Stratus retired at Unforgiven 2006 as Women's Champion after defeating Lita for the title.

After hanging up her boots, Stratus married her high school sweetheart Ron Fisico. She gave birth to their two children in 2013 and 2017.

Stratus currently owns a yoga studio. She also acted in a few movies and worked on a few other projects. The WWE Hall of Famer recently joined Canada's Got Talent judge's panel.

