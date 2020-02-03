12 Attitude Era WWE Superstars who are still wrestling in 2020

Still performing at the highest of levels (Pic Source: WWE/AEW/FW4Online)

Professional wrestling is in a different place right now. It could be argued that with the rise of other wrestling companies like AEW, Impact Wrestling, ROH, NJPW, MLW besides WWE, wrestling is more popular than ever before. The shocking amount of wrestling that is available on television is scintillating to think about.

There are tons of wrestlers who are doing their thing and entertaining audiences across the world. But with that, comes the rise of nostalgia as some companies have used wrestling legends to great effect. For some of the wrestling fans, it acts as a powerful igniter to a flame that cannot be extinguished.

Considering that WWE's Attitude Era created so many great stars that went to have fantastic careers, it's interesting that some of them are still around in 2020, is surprising and kind of awesome considering some of the ages of the WWE Superstars involved.

Here are 12 WWE Attitude Era Superstars who are still wrestling in 2020.

#12 Ken Shamrock

The original master of the ankle lock (Pic Source: Impact Wrestling)

Ken Shamrock was a true product of the Attitude Era. He was one of the first UFC Fighters to sign with WWE and brought an authenticity to the world of Sports Entertainment. While his promo skills were not in the same league as some on the roster, he made up for it in the ring with some innate in-ring ability and had fantastic matches with The Rock, Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, Mick Foley and others.

Now, at 55 years and will turn 56 in February, the World's Most Dangerous Man doesn't show signs of stopping anytime soon. His current work in Impact Wrestling is commendable and he's still hoping that he'll able to have one last match in WWE.

Here's hoping that dream comes true if it ever comes to pass.

