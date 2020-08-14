3 People AJ Styles wants to work with in WWE and 2 he does not

AJ Styles has cemented his status as one of the most talented in-ring performers of his generation. The two-time WWE Champion can have good matches with almost every opponent he steps into the ring with, from John Cena and Brock Lesnar to Shane McMahon and Jinder Mahal.

Since joining WWE in January 2016, AJ Styles has competed in over 600 matches for the company, including live events, and he has shared the ring with over 350 opponents during his two decades in the wrestling business.

While AJ Styles is among the most respected people in the WWE locker room, it is only normal that somebody as experienced as The Phenomenal One has not always gotten along with some of his co-workers.

In this article, let’s take a look at three people that AJ Styles wants to work with in WWE, as well as two people that he does not want to work with.

#5 AJ Styles wants to work with The Undertaker

Like the rest of the WWE Universe, AJ Styles watched on as The Undertaker gave an out-of-character interview on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network in November 2019.

The man behind the iconic WWE character, Mark Calaway, hinted during the interview that he would be interested in returning to the ring to compete in one more match.

At the time, AJ Styles did not know who he was going to face at WrestleMania 36, so he decided to get in touch with his WWE colleague to see if he wanted to go one-on-one with him in front of over 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium.

Advertisement

“It almost sounded like he was going to go one more match, or maybe two more, and I thought, ‘Well, if he’s going to do something, how can I be one of those matches if he’s going to do more than one? I just want to be one of them.’ I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to give it a shot. All he can say is no, it’s not a big deal.’” [Via Undertaker: The Last Ride]

AJ Styles pitched the idea directly to The Undertaker instead of Vince McMahon because he felt that there was no point trying to convince the WWE Chairman about a match that ‘Taker might reject.

In the end, The Deadman agreed to face AJ Styles in a regular match at WrestleMania 36. However, as WWE was unable to hold the event at Raymond James Stadium due to social distancing regulations, the first-time-ever encounter was changed to a Boneyard match in the weeks leading up to the show.

Despite The Undertaker seemingly calling time on his in-ring career, AJ Styles is open to facing the WWE legend one more time if he wants to return.