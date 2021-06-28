4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: 4-time World Champion to face Edge at SummerSlam, 10-time Champion to move to RAW in upcoming WWE Draft?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been a big week in the world of WWE and wrestling in general. The next WWE pay-per-view is Money in the Bank 2021 and it will have a huge main event.

This week's rumors feature backstage updates on big moves in the upcoming WWE Draft, a return from injury, more updates about releases, storyline updates, and more. Let's begin:

#4. Hope is true: WWE's plans for Edge at SummerSlam

Edge on the June 25th episode of SmackDown

Edge is back in WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 37. In his second-ever main event at the grandest stage, he lost to Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match involving Daniel Bryan.

On the 25th June episode of SmackDown, Reigns was confronted by the 11-time World Champion, and a match between them for the Universal Championship is official for Money in the Bank 2021.

It's the perfect main event since Money in the Bank will be WWE's second pay-per-view with a crowd this year. It will be two days after the company restarts live touring. With a blockbuster main event set, it will play right into SummerSlam 2021 - a month after Money in the Bank.

Edge isn't expected to defeat Roman Reigns and win the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank 2021. With Seth Rollins recently getting a big win over Cesaro, he teased entering Universal title contention as well.

According to WrestleVotes, the backstage talk in WWE is that The Rated-R Superstar will face Rollins at SummerSlam 2021.

Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup. Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 21, 2021

To add fuel to the rumor, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the company is "grooming" Seth Rollins to be an opponent to Edge.

We hope this is true because Edge vs. Seth Rollins is a great match to have at SummerSlam 2021, especially if WWE is planning a Roman Reigns-John Cena match in the main event.

