4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: WWE officials apologized for releasing popular star, Roman Reigns to defend Universal title in a bizarre handicap match?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're less than two weeks away from things returning to "normal" in WWE, as fans are set to pack arenas in the upcoming live tour.

This week's edition features some interesting backstage notes in the company, Money in the Bank rumors, injuries, departures, and future storylines. Who left WWE after 2.5 years in a backstage role? Which hated superstar is beloved backstage? Which superstars are getting a big title push on RAW? Let's find out:

#4. Hope is true: WWE executives apologized to Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega returned to WWE and lost to Liv Morgan

Zelina Vega is officially back in WWE. In late 2020, she was released from the promotion in a surprising move. Her release had to do with a breach of the third-party rule that WWE had implemented.

With the number of superstars being released from the company, there have been conversations about a few names, with many believing they shouldn't have been let go.

One such example was Samoa Joe, who was released by WWE, only to return as an authority figure on NXT. He revealed that Triple H was responsible for him getting rehired. The Game said there was interest from Joe pre-pandemic about eventually transitioning into a backstage role.

Zelina Vega's case is a bit different. Mike Johnson of PWInsider summarized the events of what happened when Vega was released. PWInsider revealed that after back-and-forth conversations, WWE officials apologized to her and offered her a contract to return:

"We are told that even after Vega was released, there were segments of the company who felt she should have been retained and not released," stated Mike Johnson. "We are told those segments of the company pushed for conversations between the two sides to continue. They eventually did and we are told that after a long period of back and forth conversations, WWE execs apologized to Vega and made her an offer to return. Eventually, she decided to go through that open door and signed back with the company."

We hope this is true because the circumstances of Zelina Vega's WWE release seemed a bit unfair. We can only hope that she was offered the same or a better deal to return to the company.

