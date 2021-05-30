4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: WWE's big plans on the road to Hell in a Cell revealed, Reason for backstage heat on John Cena

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. A lot is happening in the world of wrestling. As WWE gets set to welcome crowds back in a month and a half, there could be a game-changing partnership in the works.

As always, we will cover important backstage notes and rumors for SummerSlam, among other things.

Here are the biggest rumors of the week:

#4. Hope is true: WWE's big call-up plans on the road to Hell In A Cell 2021

WWE's red Hell in a Cell cage was introduced in 2018

Hell in a Cell normally takes place in October every year, but WWE brought it four months back to June, even pushing Money in the Bank to July in the process. There seem to be a few big matches being built to the pay-per-view, with two or a maximum of three Hell in a Cell matches taking place.

WWE's build to Hell in a Cell has started off in a great way on both RAW and SmackDown, and the build post-PPV will focus on Money in the Bank - one of the most pivotal pay-per-views in the calendar year.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly planning multiple call-ups from both NXT and NXT UK in the coming weeks.

Sportskeeda's Matt Black wrote:

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE is currently planning for "multiple" call-ups from both NXT and NXT UK in the coming weeks. Sapp noted there has been speculation among talent in the black and gold brand over the past few weeks regarding who may or may not be called up to the WWE main roster soon.

We hope this is true because it's been a while since we had a fresh set of debuts, with the last big period happening in the summer of 2020. With WWE gearing up for the return of fans in July 2021, a shake-up is needed. A fresh set of debuts is the best way to hype Hell in a Cell - the final pay-per-view without crowds.

1 / 8 NEXT