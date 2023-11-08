WWE created its Hall of Fame in 1993, with the late Andre The Giant being the first person ever to be inducted. Since then, the ceremony has become an annual event, which now takes place during WrestleMania weekend.

Each ceremony is typically held in the WrestleMania host city, at an arena near the venue where The Show of Shows takes place.

During each Hall of Fame Ceremony, there is usually one person selected to be the headliner for the event. Legends such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Ultimate Warrior have all been headliners for their respective Hall of Fame classes.

With the Road to WrestleMania right around the corner, speculation begins regarding who will be the headliner for the 2024 Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Here is our list of four legends who could headline the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

#4. 16-time World Champion John Cena

Hustle...Loyalty...Respect....GREATNESS! John Cena

During a 2002 episode of SmackDown, WWE rookie John Cena made his in-ring debut, answering Kurt Angle's open challenge. As Cena declared "Ruthless Aggression," no one could have predicted how far The Leader of Cenation would eventually take his career.

Throughout his career, John Cena has stacked up a mountain of legendary moments en route to becoming a 16-time World Champion. Not only has Cena excelled in the ring, but his contributions to society outside of the ring are equally as impressive.

John Cena is the perfect ambassador for professional wrestling, and at this point, he has nothing left to prove. Cena is a lock to become a WWE Hall of Famer, and it's just a matter of when...not if.

#3. 8-time WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The real Tribal Chief, The Rock.

When the pro wrestling history books are rewritten, The Rock will be one of the headliners. Very few, if any, WWE Superstars have ever been able to match his natural charisma and overall mainstream influence.

The Rock has elevated professional wrestling to heights it would have never known without him.

As a third-generation star from the legendary Anoa'i Wrestling Family, The Rock made his professional wrestling debut in the mid-90s as Rocky Maivia.

Rocky was an immediate hit with the fans, and Vince McMahon knew the potential, which was the reason for his instant push as a top babyface. The Rock became one of the key components to the massive success of the Attitude Era. Throughout his storied career, The Great One became an eight-time WWE Champion, as well as a five-time Tag Team Champion and a two-time Intercontinental Champ.

Since leaving WWE, The Rock has become arguably the biggest box office attraction in the world. He has starred in many major motion pictures and has accumulated several notable awards along the way.

The Rock is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history and an easy lock for headlining the Hall of Fame.

#2. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Mr. McMahon is the most influential person in pro wrestling history.

There is no name more polarizing in professional wrestling than Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot deny the impact that he has had on the sport of pro wrestling. Vince is the reason why wrestling is as globally successful as it is today.

Vince McMahon Sr. was the brainchild of what we know today as World Wrestling Entertainment. Senior sold the company to his son in the early 80s, which is when Vince Jr. would begin the revolution that changed the entire landscape of the industry forever.

McMahon began his journey to worldwide dominance when he created WrestleMania in 1985. No one could have ever predicted what this event would eventually grow into and how far it would propel WWE into the mainstream.

Vince has come under fire in recent years for various reasons. But, controversy is nothing new for the former Chairman of the Board. If we base his career on what he has done for the sport and his overall success in numbers, there is simply no denying his value, as well as the fact that no one is more deserving of being a Hall of Fame headliner than Vince McMahon.

#1. 2-time WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt

The Eater of Worlds, the late Bray Wyatt.

August 24, 2023, will forever be a dark day in wrestling history. It was on this day that the fireflies went dark as the world learned of Bray Wyatt's passing.

Wyatt was more than just a wrestling character to so many. He was a voice for those who had no voice, and he was a welcome escape from reality for those whom he connected with. Bray Wyatt was someone who related to fans on a personal level, and that is something that cannot be faked.

The success that Bray Wyatt enjoyed inside the ring was not what defined him. It was his unparalleled creative mastermind that will never be duplicated. The wrestling world will never know what could have been, in regards to what Bray would have potentially done, had his life not been cut so short.

With that said, we are left with a plethora of incredible memories that must sustain the Wyatt following forever.

Bray Wyatt comes from an iconic wrestling background, beginning with his grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, and his father, Mike Rotunda. Barry Windham and Bo Dallas are also members of this legendary family as well.

Bray is deserving of being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame based on the emotional impact he had on the fans, as well as his in-ring contributions to the sport.

