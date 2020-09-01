WWE Payback happened just one week after a very well-received WWE SummerSlam PPV. With such a short time between major shows, it did not leave a lot of fans with high expectations for this show. However, with that in mind, WWE Payback did have some surprising results and noteworthy moments to leave the fans satisfied with the night.

This show directly centered around the main event of the evening. Following his shock return and even more shocking alliance with Paul Heyman, the spotlight was directly on Roman Reigns for WWE Payback. The heel turn the WWE Universe has spent years begging for finally happened. Roman Reigns' association with Paul Heyman left plenty looking forward to how that played into the WWE Universal Title Triple Threat No Holds Barred main event.

These Superstars got their payback in full!



Here are the Top 5 GREATEST matches in #WWEPayback history! pic.twitter.com/223BnYqmIe — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2020

Besides the big time main event, WWE Payback featured two other title matches, the first PPV appearances for NXT call-ups, and rivalries coming to a head. In this article, we will discuss the five takeaways from WWE Payback.

#5 Huge payoff for the Hurt Business at WWE Payback

Since aligning himself with MVP a few months back, Bobby Lashley has seen a career resurgence, looking more motivated than he has previously. The addition of Shelton Benjamin to their partnership has established the Hurt Business as one of the more formidable stables in WWE today. At WWE Payback, we saw the likely payoff of this stable with Bobby Lashley defeating Apollo Crews for the United States Championship.

Apollo Crews has been the main opposition to the Hurt Business. Crews was able to overcome MVP on many occasions, even wrestling away the United States Title that MVP introduced prior to SummerSlam. In the United States Championship match on WWE Payback, Crews and Lashley had a competitive contest that saw play to both men's strengths. The encounter started slow, but picked up nicely. In the end, Bobby Lashley overpowered Apollo with a chokeslam and the Full Lashley Lock to walk out of WWE Payback with the gold.

This was a solid affair from both men. Apollo attacking Lashley after the match likely leads to more encounters between the two for the US Title. However, the big takeaway here is Bobby Lashley finally winning gold. Lashley has been presented tremendously well during this Hurt Business run. It was nice to finally see this paid off with winning the United States Championship after the great buildup.