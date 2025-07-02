5 Major ways to improve WWE in 2025

WWE is one of the most highly profitable entities that dominate the world of sports entertainment and professional wrestling. The company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, sometimes faces harsh criticism online for his booking decisions, but that doesn't negate the tremendous business generated under his creative direction, including record-breaking gates for major events and premium live events.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been the leading figure in its genre for many years. Following the fall of WCW in 2001, WWE developed a near-monopoly in professional wrestling, which many have argued led to a creative decline for the company due to a lack of serious competition. Nonetheless, the then-McMahon-owned promotion has continued to grow, vastly increasing its revenue and becoming the global powerhouse it is today.

TKO Group Holdings is now guiding the ship when it comes to World Wrestling Entertainment, but if they want a better product in 2025, they should consider the following five ways to improve their pro wrestling company!

#5. WWE shouldn't fumble R-Truth, also known as Ron "The Truth" Killings

WWE has a habit of taking hot angles and cooling them down drastically, with examples ranging from the Wyatt Sicks to the heel turn of The New Day. What was once the talk of the wrestling world could lose its momentum in a matter of weeks, if not sooner. R-Truth appears to be headed in that direction after he was reintroduced at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event to feud with John Cena. Since then, Big Match John has turned his attention to higher-profile rivals such as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, seemingly leaving Truth in the dark.

The fans demanded that R-Truth come back to WWE, yet the company hasn't produced a compelling follow-up to his one-on-one match with John Cena on SmackDown. If World Wrestling Entertainment can't think of another interesting story to tell with Truth, perhaps they should allow TNA to borrow the former two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, potentially leading to another world title reign for Ron "The Truth" Killings.

WWE should also consider giving Truth a short but sweet reign as either the World Heavyweight Champion or the Undisputed WWE titleholder. Killings winning RAW or SmackDown's top prize would predictably result in a thunderous pop from the live audience as well as a trending firestorm of social media activity. The heel wrestler who spoils R-Truth's world title run is sure to get major heat from wrestling fans worldwide.

#4. WWE needs to push The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, back into the main event scene

Recent reports suggest that McIntyre will be out of action for several months. WrestleVotes noted that there are currently no creative plans in line for the Scotsman for the foreseeable future, saying:

"Nothing in the pipeline recently, which tells me it’s not imminent. But when he’s ready, if I’m booking, I would put him at the top. I think the guy deserves it.”

Wrestling legends Konnan and Disco Inferno have also recently voiced their support for The Scottish Warrior to be featured in a top-level storyline, specifically involving The American Nightmare.

Last year, during his top-tier feud with CM Punk, The Scottish Warrior proved without a shadow of a doubt that he belongs in a prominent position on the main roster. Much as WrestleVotes suggested, if he were to return before 2025 ends, it'd be wise to book him in a main event position. This would imply that McIntyre would be a good fit for a future rivalry against Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena. It's worth noting that Rhodes and McIntyre are former tag team partners who won gold together at Night of Champions 2010.

Considering that Cena is halfway through a yearlong retirement tour, Drew only has a limited amount of time to be involved in a one-on-one match with Big Match John. If he were to defeat The Last Real Champion for the WWE Title, McIntyre would immediately be catapulted back into a main event position. Similarly, Drew could target Cody Rhodes, who is scheduled to challenge The Franchise Player for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's SummerSlam.

McIntyre last competed against Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025. The Scottish Warrior might look for payback against The Archer of Infamy upon his return, yet there's a case to be made that the Scotsman deserves to wrestle a higher-profile competitor than Priest. Drew is a multi-time former World Champion and the winner of the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, and he deserves better than a mid-card slot on the roster.

#3. WWE needs to give Karrion Kross a more prominent role on Monday Night RAW

Karrion Kross is one of the surprise breakout stars of 2025, yet his rising popularity hasn't been fully capitalized on. The Harbinger of Doom has delighted audiences with his character work and promo ability, leading to a rapid rise in merchandise sales and outselling John Cena, Randy Orton, and Penta on WWE Shop's top apparel seller list. Slowly but surely, the former two-time NXT Champion is becoming an undeniable asset on the main roster.

Kross has proven that he is worthy of a sizeable push on Monday Night RAW. Perhaps it's only a matter of time before he's competing for either the Intercontinental Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. If he were to go for Gunther's gold, perhaps it'd be best to feature him in a multi-man bout for the title, also featuring stars such as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. This would test the waters for a Karrion main-event run before he gets a one-on-one opportunity for the red brand's top men's singles title.

The former leader of The Final Testament is arguably worthy of a title reign before the year comes to an end. If he were to win mid-card gold in 2025, Karrion would predictably be an Intercontinental Champion that the masses could get behind as either a heel or a babyface. The IC Title, currently held by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, could be the stepping stone that Kross needs before being promoted to the main event.

#2. WWE should capitalize more on the video game industry and the power of nostalgia (remasters, remakes, ports, and retro gaming)

Video games dominated the entertainment sector in the 2020s, generating more revenue than sports, music, and movies combined. WWE has capitalized on the widespread interest in gaming with the ever-popular 2K series, releasing a new game nearly every year. Roughly 100 million copies have reportedly been sold when it comes to World Wrestling Entertainment's video game franchise.

The video game market oftentimes capitalizes on nostalgia, routinely releasing numerous remakes, ports, and remasters of classic and beloved titles. Nearly every iconic video game franchise has leveraged its retro hits, transforming them into modern-day reimaginings. WWE should observe this lucrative trend and respond by crafting their very own blast to the past. The company already appears to be heading down this route in 2025, with the reported planned re-release of WWF WrestleFest via a home arcade cabinet.

WrestleFest remains an arcade exclusive, but the company could change this by finally porting Technōs Japan's 1991 arcade classic to current and last generation home consoles on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms. WWE could potentially do the same with its 1989 predecessor, WWF Superstars, which is also an arcade exclusive. There are numerous other titles that fans would like to see remastered, such as SmackDown! Here Comes The Pain, but licensing issues might put a halt to these wrestling gaming fantasies for now. Rather than relying solely on the port or remaster route, the company ought to consider creating a nostalgia-based title from the ground up.

If the TKO-operated company is looking for inspiration for a new stand-alone retro-styled wrestling game, look no further than the modding communities that have produced numerous ROM hacks and fan-made projects that brought gamers back to bygone eras of professional wrestling. Modders have built seemingly brand-new games using the engine and graphic style from classic N64 titles such as WWF No Mercy and WrestleMania 2000.

Some notable fan-made projects include No Mercy mods such as WCW Feel The Bang, WCW Starrcade 64, and WWF Legends: Challenge 64. Other notable ROM hacks include GM Spectre's trilogy of WrestleMania 2000 mods, which consists of ECW House Party Mixtape, WCW Saturday Night, and WrestleMania X 64.

If WWE ever worked out a deal to officially license and release any of these ready-made games, gamers would predictably make this decision a critical and commercial success. Alternatively, the company could capitalize on nostalgia with modern-day graphics, making the Monday Night War and other bygone eras playable on a PS5.

#1. Continue to occasionally sprinkle in wrestling veterans and legends on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE PLEs

Legends such as Goldberg, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin prove that nostalgia still sells when it comes to the WWE Universe. The law of diminishing returns would encourage World Wrestling Entertainment not to milk the well dry when it comes to past stars returning to televised programming. The TKO-operated company mostly relies on modern stars in the current year, making appearances by legends appear more special as a result.

In 2025, there are weaknesses in WWE's product that could be improved with the services of wrestling veterans and legends. Tag team competition is often marginalized in favor of the singles division. Adding greater depth to the tag team division with Attitude Era icons such as The Hardy Boyz and The Headbangers could add renewed interest and fresh match-ups to the division. When it comes to NXT, former WCW Hardcore Champions Crowbar and Big Vito could help mentor the future stars of tomorrow. Vito has a desire to work with talent like Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and "The Don" Tony D'Angelo.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is currently on a retirement tour with Sportskeeda Wrestling, planning to wrap up his career with the wrestling business when he turns 65 years old. Considering he helped achieve the highest ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment on cable television during the Attitude Era, perhaps WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, should consider bringing Vinnie Ru back into the fold as part of the company's creative process.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion isn't perfect, but he's far from boring, and that's a quality that WWE needs in 2025.

