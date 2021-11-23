5 Surprising Moments From WWE Survivor Series 2021

At WWE Survivor Series, we sure had a lot of references to The Rock. They promoted his Netflix movie, had a Battle Royal in his name, showed multiple highlights of his career and even used one of his finishing moves in the main event.

But did The People's Champion show up? Unfortunately, it was a disappointing and surprising NO.

WWE Survivor Series was certainly an interesting night. We had an excellent match between the two Women’s Champions, a bizarre Battle Royal, a memorable RKO and a very strong main event.

The show is unlikely to be remembered in the years to come, but it was simply a solid night of in-ring action with some more questionable storyline choices that didn’t really seem to benefit WWE going forward.

As we try to figure out why AJ Styles was so obsessed with Pizza Hut, we should try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Survivor Series 2021:

#5 Raw rules the night at WWE Survivor Series 2021

The stakes at WWE Survivor Series are certainly strange. It's billed as the only time each year when Raw faces Smackdown. That isn’t actually true, but you would assume that WWE would balance out the victories so both rosters would look good. That didn’t happen on Sunday night.

Things started well for Smackdown. They won the Kickoff show match with a disqualification, but then the main show started.

Raw won the Women’s Championship match. They won both Survivor Series Elimination matches. They won the 25 man Battle Royal. They even won the Tag Team Champions match.

If it wasn’t for Roman Reigns? Smackdown would have been swept on the main show. It's very surprising to see one brand dominate WWE Survivor Series in a major way.

If only there were some actual stakes on the line for this pay-per-view, it would make a long-term impact.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman