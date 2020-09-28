5 surprising moments from WWE Clash of Champions 2020

It is official now. Roman Reigns is the Chief and all is finally right in the WWE after WWE Clash of Champions.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 was a truly emotional pay-per-view. We had the craziest and best ladder match in a long time, a well-deserved moment of revenge for Sasha Banks, Randy Orton getting a well deserved comeuppance and Roman finally embracing the dark side of pro wrestling. It was easily the WWE’s best storytelling of 2020. Fans will hope that this show leads to some better storytelling going into the fall for the WWE.

As we are still trying to figure out why Retribution still doesn’t bother attending pay-per-views, let's take a list at the top five most surprising moments of WWE Clash of Champions 2020:

#5 Great night for the reigning champions at WWE Clash of Champions

Sami Zayn is the only title change of the night at WWE Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions is, for some reason, a rare time each year where all the titles are actually defended. Despite “medical reasons” costing us a few title matches, the show ended up having eight major titles defended on the pay-per-view.

For a company that loved to hot shot the titles around a lot, they showed some surprising restraint on Sunday night.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defended their tag team titles clean. Asuka beat Zelina Vega very quickly. Bobby Lashley seemed to end his feud with Apollo Crews. The Street Profits continued their long reign and picked up a controversial victory. Bayley cheated to defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship. Drew McIntyre ended his feud with Randy Orton. Roman Reigns picked up a TKO victory.

If it wasn’t for Sami Zayn picking up the Intercontinental Championship, no major title would have changed hands at WWE Clash of Champions. It is very surprising to see so little drama in all the title matches but it does build up some credible champions for the fall months.