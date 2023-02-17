The Usos are descendants of professional wrestling royalty. They belong to the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family, where the patriarch is the great High Chief Peter Maivia. This historic family includes iconic names such as Yokozuna, Umaga, The Wild Samoans, and of course, Jimmy and Jey's father, Rikishi.

The Usos are the current reigning and defending WWE RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Champions. At the time of this writing, they are enjoying a run of nearly 600 days as Smackdown Tag Team Champions. The Usos have also held the RAW Tag Titles for roughly 300 days thus far.

The Elimination Chamber is only days away. With that in mind, there is still the question of who may challenge The Usos for their titles at the event, and if it will be inside the Chamber structure, where there could be five other tag teams vying for the belts.

Today, we take a look at five WWE tag teams who could challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships inside the Elimination Chamber.

#5 - Imperium is ready to challenge The Usos

Ludwig and Giovanni are ready for the challenge.

The word "Imperium" is primarily used in European culture and its meaning dates back to ancient Rome when Imperium was loosely used to describe authority, control, and power. The current definition of Imperium is "absolute power," and that definition fits this European faction perfectly.

Imperium was created during the NXT United Kingdom era. Gunther was then known as "Walter" and was joined by Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and former WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe. While still with NXT, Imperium was one of the most dominant units on the roster. Giovanni and Ludwig were two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and Gunther is a former NXT UK Champion.

In mid-2022, Imperium joined the Smackdown roster and have already made their mark on the main roster as they continue their ascension to prominence. While Gunther is the current reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, it's time for Ludwig and Giovanni to show the world that they are capable of dethroning The Usos and becoming the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

#4 - Sheamus & Drew McIntyre could bring a BANGER to The Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus keep bringing banger...after banger...after banger...

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are an Irish/Scottish duo with a lot of history dating back over 20 years. In 2006, Sheamus and McIntyre faced one another in a WWE tryout match. Little did they know what the future would be for them as they went on to become highly successful WWE Superstars.

Since signing with the company, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have had a decorated singles career, with multiple WWE Championship reigns between them. While they are both top-tier singles performers, Sheamus and McIntyre have had their fair share of success in the tag team division as well.

Drew and Sheamus have recently shown the WWE Universe how well they can work together as a tag team. They have been putting on "banger after banger..." as a team and would certainly be a worthwhile option to challenge The Usos for the tag titles at Elimination Chamber.

#3 - The New Day could dethrone The Usos

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are ready to dethrone The Usos!

In July 2014, the WWE Universe was first introduced to The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Big E initially teamed up, with Xavier Woods aligning himself with the duo shortly thereafter. During an episode of RAW on July 21, 2014, Woods delivered a memorable promo that essentially set the tone for what would be a legendary run for The New Day.

"You cannot move ahead by shaking hands, kissing babies, singing and dancing like a puppet. You cannot move ahead by always doing what you're told. Now, this is our time. This is our place. It is time for us to find focus. It is up to us to find order. Together, it is our time to find purpose because we do not ask any longer. Now, we take."

The New Day has created a legacy that will never be duplicated. They have etched their names in the wrestling history books as one of the greatest factions of all time. Their list of accolades is something that all wrestling fans must respect. One of their greatest achievements has been their combined reign as WWE Tag Team Champions. It's also worth noting that both Big E and Kofi have been WWE Champions during the New Day era.

Throughout their run thus far, The New Day has had epic feuds with the likes of The Wyatt Family, League of Nations, and of course, The Usos. It only makes sense that these guys should be on the short list of potential challengers for Jimmy and Jey's titles.

#2 - The Viking Raiders are ready for the challenge

Valhalla has Erik and Ivar ready for The Usos!

In early 2018, it was announced that Rowe and Hanson had signed with WWE and they quickly rose to the top of the NXT roster, ultimately becoming NXT Tag Team Champions. Roughly a year later, they joined the main roster and eventually became The Viking Raiders.

Some feel that the booking for The Viking Raiders has been questionable since they have been on the main roster. However, they have still managed to sustain some degree of success, and now with Valhalla back in their corner, they appear to be making a strong case for themselves to challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

#1 - Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy could make history at the Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber would be the perfect launching point for Uncle Howdy!

In late 2022 WWE began airing cryptic segments regarding the impending return of who many believed to be Bray Wyatt. At Extreme Rules in October, Bray finally made his return at the conclusion of the event. Wyatt's return was met with much approval and high expectations by the WWE Universe.

Since his return, Bray has been heavily involved with LA Knight for the most part, and now with the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble behind us, hopefully Wyatt can move on to a storyline of much more prominence which he definitely deserves.

Since returning, a mysterious character known only as "Uncle Howdy" has appeared sparingly as part of the entire Bray Wyatt return saga. Some have speculated that Uncle Howdy could be Bray's real-life brother and former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas, while others have suggested it could be the independent star Tyler Bateman, among other possibilities.

Regardless, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are bound to either join forces or square off, and now is just as good a time as ever for the former option. Taking the tag team titles from The Usos would be an incredible launching point for this alliance.

