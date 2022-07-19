5 top WWE NXT women and their current relationship status

Many WWE NXT 2.0 female superstars are currently in romantic relationships. While some are married, others are still in the dating phase.

Several of the main roster female superstars are currently in romantic relationships. Sonya Deville, for example, is dating Toni Cassano. Meanwhile, Dana Brooke is engaged to boxer Ulysses Diaz. A few other female superstars are married, including Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Carmella.

While the relationship status of the main roster superstars could be well-known to the WWE Universe, fans may not know much about the personal lives of NXT 2.0 stars. While several NXT 2.0 female wrestlers are also married, a few are currently dating.

Here are five top WWE NXT women and their current relationship status.

#5. Katana Chance

After dating fellow WWE Superstar Ricochet for a few years, Katana Chance and the former Intercontinental Champion reportedly split last year. Ricochet later revealed that he had started dating WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Meanwhile, Chance is also currently in a new relationship.

Chance is now dating a man named Naoufal Abouelhouda. Last month, the NXT 2.0 star celebrated their first anniversary as a couple by sending her boyfriend a heartfelt message via Instagram.

"Thank you for you @naoufal_a 🥰.. and thank you for the best year ❤️." she wrote.

A few weeks ago, Chance teamed up with Kayden Carter to face Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez for a shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. However, she and her partner lost the bout.

#4. Wendy Choo

Wendy Choo with her husband, Bison XL

In 2019, Wendy Choo officially signed with Vince McMahon's company after spending about four years on the independent circuit. She has since been active on NXT.

Choo does not speak a lot about her personal life. Hence, many fans may not know that she is married to independent wrestler Bison XL. The 30-year-old rarely shares photos or videos with her spouse on her Instagram account. However, Bison XL has several pictures with his wife on his account.

According to Bison XL's Instagram account, Choo and her husband apparently started dating over seven years ago. Before Choo joined Vince McMahon's company, the couple even attended WWE events together as fans.

Bison proposed to Choo in August 2020. The couple seemingly tied the knot in October the following year.

Last month, Choo challenged Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship at In Your House. Nevertheless, she lost the bout and failed to capture the title.

#3. Jacy Jayne

In early 2021, Jacy Jayne joined NXT after competing for a few years on the independent circuit. Later that year, she joined forces with Gigi Dolin and Mandy Rose to form Toxic Attraction.

Alongside Dolin, Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles twice. Earlier this month, they lost their championships to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez at NXT: The Great American Bash.

While Jayne continues to compete in WWE, she is also dating a wrestler in real life. Her boyfriend is independent in-ring competitor Troy Hollywood. The couple, however, seemingly prefer to keep their relationship private.

The NXT star has not shared any photos with her boyfriend since 2020. On Hollywood's account, there is also a single photo of him and his girlfriend. He posted it two years ago. Despite this, Hollywood shared a short clip from one of his girlfriend's bouts on his Twitter account last December, praising her skills.

Jayne's boyfriend has never wrestled in WWE. However, he competed in a match in AEW last December, in which he lost to Jay Lethal.

#2. Alba Fyre

Alba Fyre with her husband, Stevie Boy Xavier

About two years after participating in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament, Alba Fyre officially signed with WWE in 2019. She spent about two years on NXT UK before debuting on NXT 2.0 in late 2021.

Since joining the brand, Fyre has been one of the top female stars on the NXT 2.0 roster. She recently teamed up with Io Shirai to win the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

She also challenged Mandy Rose a few times for the NXT Women's Championship. However, she failed to capture the title. The 29-year-old is currently on a five-match winning streak.

Fyre is currently married to independent wrestler Stevie Boy Xavier. They tied the knot in June 2021. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Xavier sent his wife a heartfelt message last month via Instagram.

"A hole year since we said 'I Do' Feel I can say its been the craziest year of our life's. So much has happened and so many new memories made. Thank you for being mine ❤ Here's to the meany, meany more crazy years to come. Love you forever ❤ Happy anniversary sweetheart," he wrote.

Since 2007, Fyre's husband has competed in several promotions, including Insane Championship Wrestling, Union of European Wrestling Alliances, and Premier British Wrestling. Nonetheless, he never wrestled in WWE.

#1. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose with her boyfriend, Tino Sabbatelli

While training at the WWE Performance Center during her participation in Tough Enough in 2015, Mandy Rose first met then-NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. The two then became friends while Rose was engaged to Michael Lubic.

After Rose and Lubic called off their engagement and split, her friendship with Sabbatelli turned into romance. During an interview with Lillian Garcia in 2018, the NXT Women's Champion announced that she and Sabbatelli were an item. They also attended the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony together.

Rose and Sabbatelli have since kept their relationship private. For years, they never shared photos together on social media. However, after rumors suggested that the couple had split started circulating, the NXT Women's Champion and her boyfriend shared a few photos together on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, celebrating Valentine's day earlier this year.

Celebrating his girlfriend's 32nd birthday today, Sabbatelli sent Rose a heartfelt message via Instagram, stating that he is thankful to have her in his life.

"I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you. You've done a tremendous job in your career and you've made the most out of every opportunity that's presented to you. CHAMPION OF THE THE WOLRD 😉🤣. (...) I am so thankful to have you in my life, And everything we've been through. I know I wasn't always perfect but thank you for helping me grow into the man I am today. I never knew I could love a woman as much as I love you. You've taught me the true definition of finding a woman who makes me better. Thank you for everything you've done for me and I love the life we've built together," he wrote.

WWE released Sabbatelli from his contract in June 2021. Meanwhile, his girlfriend defended her title successfully against Roxanne Perez last week on NXT 2.0.

