5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: 4 WrestleMania 37 matches revealed, WWE has no plans for 2 popular stars?

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling/WWE rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're now past Elimination Chamber, and WWE has one final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Since WWE's biggest show of the year is less than 50 days away, let's start with some of the planned matches on the WrestleMania 37 card:

#5. Hope is true: WWE has four big WrestleMania 37 matches planned?

It's official!

With Elimination Chamber now finished, WWE confirmed the first match on the WrestleMania 37 card - Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship.

The match will serve as the main event for one of the two nights at WrestleMania 37, and we certainly don't blame WWE for going in that direction for Roman Reigns.

According to WrestleVotes (before Elimination Chamber), there were four matches planned for WrestleMania 37, with one now being confirmed:

Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v Reigns, Belair v Banks, Orton v Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books w/ nearly everything else open, including the WWE title matchup. Same source stressed nothing is set in stone however. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 19, 2021

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton and Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks seem to have been hinted at up till now. Although neither The Fiend nor Alexa Bliss had anything to do with Randy Orton's brief Elimination Chamber appearance, that is a program that we could expect to see start soon.

Bad Bunny's inclusion on the WrestleMania 37 card isn't a surprise. WWE has been keeping him actively on television, and even utilized him to debut Damian Priest, who we will get to later.

While fans may not be thrilled, WWE always does their best to have celebrity appearances at WrestleMania, one way or the other. It's WWE's attempt to draw mainstream attention for the biggest show of the year, and it could work. We imagine that Damian Priest is a frontrunner for Bad Bunny's tag team partner if he continues to impress on the WWE main roster the way he has.

We hope that this rumor is true, and are glad to see that one of those matches has come to fruition.