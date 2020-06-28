5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Becky Lynch responsible for top stars' push before pregnancy, WWE changes big Brock Lesnar match for SummerSlam?

WWE Executives reportedly didn't reach out to an on-screen personality who tested positive for Coronavirus.

WWE could be looking to cancel the push of a couple of Superstars.

Becky Lynch

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been an interesting week in the world of wrestling and WWE. The media has been watching heavily over WWE after the confirmation of multiple COVID-19 positive cases and rumors of "dozens" of talent and staff testing positive.

While that's not what this edition is centered around, let's jump right into the rumors of the week!

#5 Hope is true: Becky Lynch's selfless move before her pregnancy leave from WWE

Becky Lynch before abdicating the throne on RAW in May

Many WWE superstars over the years were reported to have attitude problems. Becky Lynch isn't one of them. One of the best parts about her meteoric rise to stardom in WWE between 2018-2020 was the fact that she truly scratched and clawed her way to earn her spot.

Becky Lynch made her NXT debut 6 years ago today.



pic.twitter.com/5IWbqklXaF — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) June 26, 2020

For The Man, the timing was everything and it took her three years since her WWE RAW debut to finally start getting the push she deserved. It led to a WrestleMania main event and a year-long reign as RAW Women's Champion - one that ended after she vacated the title one night after WWE Money in the Bank 2020.

When talking about Asuka's status post-Paul Heyman, Tom Colohue revealed that Becky Lynch always pushed hard for Asuka:

I would say definitely. Asuka is someone Paul Heyman really worked hard to push, but also Becky Lynch worked very hard to push Asuka. She chose to work with Asuka and put Asuka over a much as possible, and that definitely had a play in Asuka's ascension to the Championship. So definitely would have an effect but that doesn't necessarily mean her push is going to be harmed.

We hope this is true because it only confirms how selfless Becky Lynch has been. In her book, Charlotte Flair stated that Becky Lynch never complained even when she was losing in her earlier years and The Queen was the one getting the push.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

She's an example of how good things can take time and she not only proved that she was ready for the main event of WrestleMania, but she also proved that she was the right person to be the face of the WWE women's division. We look forward to seeing how she fits in when she returns - since the division will likely change a lot by then.

